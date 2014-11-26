Trading News Events: U.S. Durable Goods Orders

U.S. Durable Goods Orders to Contract for Third Straight Month.

Non-Defense Capital Goods Orders ex Aircrafts to Expand for Fifth Time in 2014.

Another 0.6% contract in orders for U.S. Durable Goods may generate a more meaningful rebound in EUR/USD as it dampens the growth and inflation outlook for the world’s largest economy.



What’s Expected:











Why Is This Event Important:



The threat of a slower recovery may further delay the Fed’s normalization cycle as Chair Janet Yellen remains in no rush to remove the zero-interest rate policy (ZIRP), and the dollar may face a larger correction over the near-term should interest rate expectations falter.

Nevertheless, the ongoing improvement in consumer confidence may generate a better-than-expected print, and a rebound in demand for U.S. Durable Goods may heighten the bullish sentiment surrounding the dollar as the Fed is widely expected to raise the benchmark interest rate in 2015.



How To Trade This Event Risk



Bearish USD Trade: Orders Contract 0.6% or Greater



Need to see green, five-minute candle following the release to consider a long trade on EURUSD

If market reaction favors a bearish dollar trade, buy EURUSD with two separate position

Set stop at the near-by swing low/reasonable distance from entry; look for at least 1:1 risk-to-reward

Move stop to entry on remaining position once initial target is hit; set reasonable limit

Bearish USD Trade: Demand for Large-Ticket Items Improve

Need red, five-minute candle to favor a short EURUSD trade

Implement same setup as the bearish dollar trade, just in the opposite direction

EUR/USD Daily Chart











USD/CAD Daily Chart











XAU/USD Daily Chart



Will watch the November high (1.2599) as EUR/USD holds above the monthly low (1.2356).

Interim Resistance: 1.2610 (61.8% expansion) to 1.2620 (50% retracement)

Interim Support: 1.2280 (100% expansion) to 1.2300 pivot

Period Data Released Estimate Actual Pips Change

(1 Hour post event ) Pips Change

(End of Day post event) SEP

2014 10/28/2014 12:30 GMT 0.5% -1.3% + 42 + 27

EURUSD M5: 56 pips price movement by USD - Durable Goods Orders news event:









