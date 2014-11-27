Technical Price Pattern Analysis for US Dollar, S&P 500, Gold and Grude Oil: S&P 500 at Record High, US Dollar Continues to Rise

US DOLLAR TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices continue to push higher, advancing to set a new five-year high. A daily close above the 38.2% Fibonacci expansion at 11374 exposes the 50% level at 11422.

S&P 500 TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices stalled after setting yet another record high, snapping a three-day winning streak. A daily close above the 38.2% Fibonacci expansion at 2081.20 exposes the 50% level at 2105.60.

GOLD TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices are carving out a bearish Rising Wedge chart formation, hinting a move lower may be ahead. A daily close below the pattern’s floor at 1196.21 exposes the 1178.86-80.84 area (December 2013 low, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement).

CRUDE OIL TECHNICAL ANALYSIS

Prices are struggling with follow-through having attempted a recovery as expected following the appearance of a bullish Piercing Line candlestick pattern. A daily close below rising trend line support at 78.38 exposes the November 14 low at 76.74.



