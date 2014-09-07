VIDEO INTERVIEW - Understand the Psychology of Trading by Alexander Elder

This is very short video of 3 minutes 17 seconds: Why Watching the News Can Hurt Your Trading by Alexander Elder - trader and author, explains why he feels business TV can be detrimental to one's trading and believes standing aside can sometimes be the best approach.







This is the second short video from this seria: Understand the Psychology of Trading by Alexander Elder.

"Successful traders not only understand their own psychology, but also the psychology driving the markets, explains Dr. Alexander Elder, imparting advice for getting a handle on both."







This is next short video by Alexander Elder - Traders often focus on finding one or many complex indicators to use, but Alexander Elder explains that deciding what time frame to analyze is the most important first step.







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Who is Alexander Elder? read this article Interview with Dr. Alexander Elder: "I want to be a psychiatrist in the market"

