Trading Tools Explained: Full Metatrader 5 Overview

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Name of this video is Full Metatrader 5 Overview. Some MT5 features were not explained there but, anyway - it is interesting to watch about Depth of Market feature and about other features of Metatrader 5. To make it shorter - this is very quick overview (about 10 minues) about the differences of Metatrader 5 compare with Metatrader 4 for example.
Want to get more information about Metatrader 5 just to understand the following -
Why many famous traders and good coders are using MT5
MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!
Want to get more information about Metatrader 5 just to understand the following -
Why many famous traders and good coders are using MT5
MetaTrader 5 - More Than You Can Imagine!
- Charts
- Customization and 21 Timeframes
- Advantages of One-Minute Bars
- Indicators
- Analytical Tools
- Precise Time Scale
- Economic Calendar
- More Market Data
- Publishing Charts Online
- Navigator
- Find a Server by the Broker's Name
- Grouping of Programs
- Further Development of Programs
- Downloads from the Code Base
- Rapid Tests
- Trading
- Position Netting
- Six Types of Pending Orders
- One-Click Trading
- Trading from Chart
- Modification of Trade Levels on the Chart
- Asynchrony and Multithreading
- Execution of Operations on the Stock Exchange
- Trading from the Depth of Market
- Additional Execution Terms
- Mobile Trading Push Notifications
- Toolbox
- Testing and Optimization
- Advanced Testing Report
- Increased Accuracy of Every-Tick Testing
- More Testing Modes
- Custom Optimization Criterion
- Optimization Cache and XML Report
- Automatic Download of History and Synchronization of Timeframes
- Forward Testing
- Stress Testing
- Multi-Threaded Optimization
- Testing Clouds of Remote Agents
- MQL5 Cloud Network
- Ease of Agents Management
- Mathematical Calculations
- 2D and 3D Visualization of Optimization Results
- Visual Testing
- Any Custom Results During Optimization
- Acceleration Using OpenCL
- Integration with MQL5.community
- MetaEditor
- New File System
- MQL5 Wizard
- Personal Code Repository MQL5 Storage
- Fast Compilation of C++ DLL
- Intelligent Code Control
- Code Styler
- Code Highlighting
- Unicode Support
- Inserting Resources
- Global Search and Integration with MQL5.community
- Debugging
- Projects
- Code Profiling
- The MQL5 Programming Language
- Greater Operation Speed
- Code Protection
- Similarity to С++
- Classes and Structures
- Events
- Management of Charts, Objects and Resources Directly from MQL5
- New Indicator Drawing Styles
- Ease of Work with Indicators
- A Huge Standard Library and a Lot of Examples
- OpenCL Support
- Services for Traders and Developers