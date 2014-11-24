PERSONAL - Trend Scalp Hacolt trading system: two day trading results
24 November 2014, 06:11
Sergey Golubev
This is updated statement for one of the system (manual trading system) created by me:
  • scalping
  • EURUSD and GBPUSD (mostly EURUSD)
  • starting deposit is 1,000
  • finishing with 4,178.66
  • For two days trading
  • MT4





---------------

Well ... if someone asks you to create some EA from some system talking about the following: " I have my trading system - can you can EA from it?" ... and this person just send indicators/template and the images/charts - please know that this is cheating! Manual trading system should be proven by trading manually. Author shosuld trade it providing the statements and after that - he may correct the rules for the system.

Good indicators attached to the chart AND good looking charts IS NOT a trading system.

--------------

Just my experience.

