PERSONAL - Trend Scalp Hacolt trading system: two day trading results

- scalping
- EURUSD and GBPUSD (mostly EURUSD)
- starting deposit is 1,000
- finishing with 4,178.66
- For two days trading
- MT4
---------------
Well ... if someone asks you to create some EA from some system talking about the following: " I have my trading system - can you can EA from it?" ... and this person just send indicators/template and the images/charts - please know that this is cheating! Manual trading system should be proven by trading manually. Author shosuld trade it providing the statements and after that - he may correct the rules for the system.
Good indicators attached to the chart AND good looking charts IS NOT a trading system.
--------------
Just my experience.