Video tutorials: What is Technical Analysis

In this video tutorial you'll see what is Technical Analysis. Author says about 2 ways of analysis: fundamental analysis and technical analysis. More detail explanation about 'technical analysis' traders, about general rules for fundamental traders and technical traders. This is very basic video which provided us some explanation about 2 kinds of traders.

The best way to learn technical analysis is to practice trading these concepts on a practice account using virtual money. As you try out these concepts, you'll see what works for you and what doesn't, and you'll be able to develop a trading plan that you can use to reach your trading goals.



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