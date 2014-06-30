US Dollar Index forecast for the week of June 30, 2014, Technical Analysis

The US Dollar Index fell during the course of the week, but was closing it out just above the 80 handle. The 80 handle is of course supportive, but ultimately we believe that the real support is to be found out of the 79 handle, which a break down below would be massively negative. Right now, it appears that we could very well see a little bit of a pullback, binds we do not see much in the way of long-term trades at the moment. We believe that if you wish to trade the US dollar from a longer-term perspective, you are probably going to be better off trading in the spot Forex market against a particular currency. The dollar index as you can see broke down a little bit during the session on Friday











