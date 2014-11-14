Two trend indicators are published!
- Ohnishi Line Trend: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/6859
- Ohnishi Bands System: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/6858
They contain the center line. Let us write "R-Line".
R-Line is an essential part of them.
The values of the R-Line are calculated by the unique algorithm.
R-Line keeps a central position of recent prices.
We know that a short-term Moving Average is often noisy,
and a long-term Moving Average is sometimes at a distance from the real price.
R-Line is a moderate solution to each of the problems.
And, Ohnishi Bands System is a more advanced indicator which fully contains Ohnishi Line Trend.
It consists of the R-Line, bands, arrow signals and quasi Ichimoku Kinko Hyo.
These trend indicators and Ohnishi Oscillator are very compatible!
(cf. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/153393)
Thank you for your time and Good Luck!