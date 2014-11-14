Trading Systems

Two trend indicators are published

14 November 2014, 07:03
Satoshi Ohnishi
Satoshi Ohnishi
0
285

Two trend indicators are published!

They contain the center line. Let us write "R-Line".
R-Line is an essential part of them.
The values of the R-Line are calculated by the unique algorithm.

R-Line keeps a central position of recent prices.
We know that a short-term Moving Average is often noisy,
and a long-term Moving Average is sometimes at a distance from the real price.
R-Line is a moderate solution to each of the problems.

R-Line


And, Ohnishi Bands System is a more advanced indicator which fully contains Ohnishi Line Trend.

It consists of the R-Line, bands, arrow signals and quasi Ichimoku Kinko Hyo.

OBS


These trend indicators and Ohnishi Oscillator are very compatible!

compatible

(cf. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/153393)


Thank you for your time and Good Luck!

#indicator