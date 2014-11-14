Two trend indicators are published!

Ohnishi Line Trend : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/6859

: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/6859 Ohnishi Bands System: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/6858

They contain the center line. Let us write "R-Line".

R-Line is an essential part of them.

The values of the R-Line are calculated by the unique algorithm.

R-Line keeps a central position of recent prices.

We know that a short-term Moving Average is often noisy,

and a long-term Moving Average is sometimes at a distance from the real price.

R-Line is a moderate solution to each of the problems.





And, Ohnishi Bands System is a more advanced indicator which fully contains Ohnishi Line Trend.

It consists of the R-Line, bands, arrow signals and quasi Ichimoku Kinko Hyo.





These trend indicators and Ohnishi Oscillator are very compatible!

(cf. https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/153393)





Thank you for your time and Good Luck!

