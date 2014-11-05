USDRUB Intra-Day Immediate Forecast

8
289
As we see from M5 chart below - the uptrend is started after correction finished - the price was stopped by 44.94 resistance by breaking the triangle price pattern.
I am expecting 44.94 resistance to be broken soon so it is good time to open buy trade for example.
- if the price will break 44.94 resistance level on close M5 bar so the primary bullish will be continuing (good to open buy trade)
- if not so we may see the secondary ranging or correction inside the primary bullish
I am expecting 44.94 resistance to be broken soon so it is good time to open buy trade for example.
|Resistance
|Support
|44.94
|44.76
|n/a
|44.65