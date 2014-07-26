Five S&P 500 Stocks With Rising Activity

The most recent short interest data has just been released by the NASDAQ for the 07/15/2014 settlement date, and we here at Dividend Channel have sifted through this fresh data and screened out these five S&P 500 stocks. A metric we find particularly useful when comparing short interest data is the “days to cover” metric because it considers both the total shares short and the average daily volume of shares traded. For the five stocks below, we have detected a notable change in days to cover, not just from the prior reporting period but also going back a full month. The table below summarizes what we found, with the five columns showing data for each of the five stocks, and the rows showing the days to cover values first from the 06/13/2014 reporting period, then the most recent 07/15/2014 reporting period, followed by the change and percentage change:

FTR DGX EXC DO MCHP 06/13/2014 18.23 6.89 2.26 7.28 07/15/2014 30.28 18.44 9.57 13.83 Change 12.05 11.55 7.31 6.55 % Change 66.09% 167.69% 323.52% 89.93%