Dow Jones, forecast 12.07.2022.

The fractal structure of the chart with a time frame of 1 Week.



Taking into account the fractal structure of the Dow Jones index chart that was formed on 07/12/2022, built with a time frame of 1 week, we can assume that the current dynamics of the index values takes place within the framework of the formation of the 2nd segment of the fractal, which is indicated in bright pink. The future dynamics of values will continue in a side trend to form a fractal, indicated on the chart in light brown.

The completion of this light brown fractal will be the completion of the 2nd segment of the bright pink fractal, after which the index values will decrease to the level of 22’000 points as part of the formation of the 3rd segment of the bright pink fractal.

The bright pink fractal will represent the 1st segment of the higher order fractal, which is marked in olive color on the chart. After the index values drop to 22’000 points, the downward dynamics will end and an uptrend will follow to the level of 26’000 points as part of the formation of the 2nd segment of the olive fractal. After that, the downtrend will continue from 26,000 points to 18,000 points as part of the formation of the 3rd segment of the olive fractal.

The completion of the olive fractal will mean the completion of the 3rd segment of the larger fractal, which is indicated in red, in which the 1st segment is indicated by an orange fractal, and the 2nd segment is a mono-segment.

As for the orange fractal, its formation began on September 2, 2021 and its 1st segment is indicated by a blue fractal, the 2nd segment is indicated by a dark brown fractal, and the 3rd segment is indicated by a light purple fractal.

Thus, the completed red fractal will be the 1st segment of the higher order fractal, marked in blue. In this case, from the level of 18'000 points, an uptrend should be expected towards the level of 30'000 points within the formation of a pink fractal, which is the 2nd segment of the blue fractal.



