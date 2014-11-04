How to trade support & resistance bounce in Forex
4 November 2014

4 November 2014, 10:46
Sergey Golubev
Support and Resistance is one of the widely used concepts in Forex trading. Most traders plot horizontal lines to show support levels and resistance levels. There is also an indicator used to plot Support levels automatically and indicate the  resistance and support levels.

When it comes to these levels price can either bounce off these levels or break these levels. 

  • If a resistance level is broken price will move higher and the resistance level will turn to a support.
  • If a support level is broken price will move lower and the support level will turn to a resistance.

Price where the majority of investors believe that prices will move higher, while resistance levels indicate the price at which a majority of investors feel prices will move lower. Once price has broken through a support level or a resistance level then it is likely that the price will continue moving in that particular direction until it gets to the next support or resistance level. The more often a support or resistance level is tested or is touched by the price and bounces, the more major that particular support level or resistance level becomes.

Technical Analysis of Resistance and Support  Technical Indicator
These levels are calculated a trend lines method.

Upward Trend

In an upward trend the resistance and support  will generally head upwards

Downward Trend

In a downward trend the resistance and support  will generally head downwards



