USDCHF Technical Analysis - Flat

USD/CHF Technical Strategy: Flat

Support: 0.8983, 0.8934, 0.8904

Resistance: 0.9022-36, 0.9061, 0.9110

The US Dollar is attempting to extend its advance against the Swiss Franc having launched to the highest level in nearly two months yesterday. A daily close above resistance in the 0.9022-36 area, marked by the 50% Fibonacci expansion and the June 5 high, exposes the 61.8% level at 0.9061. Alternatively, a turn below the 38.2% Fib at 0.8983 opens the door for a test of the 23.6% expansion at 0.8934.



