Forex Trading Features

The largest financial market in the world

Opened for trading 24-hour around the clock from 20:15 UTC on Sunday until 22:00 UTC Friday

No costs or commissions is applied for executing trades

Provides greatest amount of liquidity

Traders can profit in both bull and bear markets

Instant execution with minimal slippage and errors

Short selling is permitted without an uptick

Offers greater customizable leverage

Offers decent market liquidity

Opened for trading only from 9:30 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. EST (New York Time) with limited after-hours trading

costs and Commissions apply for executing trades and varies by brokers

Short selling stocks involve an uptick rule which could be frustrating to many day traders

Instant execution in many cases is not available which result in slippage and errors

Leverage offered is fraction of the leverage offered in forex market