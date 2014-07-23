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Forex Trading Features
The largest financial market in the world
Opened for trading 24-hour around the clock from 20:15 UTC on Sunday until 22:00 UTC Friday
No costs or commissions is applied for executing trades
Provides greatest amount of liquidity
Traders can profit in both bull and bear markets
Instant execution with minimal slippage and errors
Short selling is permitted without an uptick
Offers greater customizable leverageEquities Trading Features
- Offers decent market liquidity
- Opened for trading only from 9:30 A.M. to 4:00 P.M. EST (New York Time) with limited after-hours trading
- costs and Commissions apply for executing trades and varies by brokers
- Short selling stocks involve an uptick rule which could be frustrating to many day traders
- Instant execution in many cases is not available which result in slippage and errors
- Leverage offered is fraction of the leverage offered in forex market
- Market liquidity is limited, depending on the month of the contract traded
- Limited market hours and are dependent on the product traded
- The presence of exchange fees results in more costs and commissions and varies by brokers