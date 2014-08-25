Most telecommunications companies don’t like the idea of a free Internet, generally preferring that we all continue paying for access through fiber and cables. But a few in the industry know that can’t last forever. One of them may be Xavier Niel, the French billionaire who in a case of extreme bet-hedging is trying to buy one of America’s biggest carriers, T-Mobile USA, while investing in a startup that wants to bring free, cable-less Internet to the developing world.







Niel is the majority stakeholder in Illiad and which on July 31 made a $15 billion all-cash bid for T-Mobile USA. Now it turns out Niel has also put money into Open Garden, the San Francisco-based startup, and its so-called mesh networking technology aimed at spreading online connections to anyone with a smartphone.

The startup’s FireChat app, in particular, lets users talk to one another “off the grid,” in mobile chat rooms without WiFi or cellular reception. Protestors in Taiwan and Iran have used it to coordinate themselves and avoid the state’s prying eyes, and the app may even come in handy to Burning Man attendees in the middle of the desert next week.