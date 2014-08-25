Most telecommunications companies don’t like the idea of a free
Internet, generally preferring that we all continue paying for access
through fiber and cables. But a few in the industry know that can’t last
forever. One of them may be Xavier Niel,
the French billionaire who in a case of extreme bet-hedging is trying
to buy one of America’s biggest carriers, T-Mobile USA, while investing
in a startup that wants to bring free, cable-less Internet to the
developing world.
Niel is the majority stakeholder in Illiad and which on July 31 made a $15 billion all-cash bid for T-Mobile USA. Now it turns out Niel has also put money into Open Garden, the San Francisco-based startup, and its so-called mesh networking technology aimed at spreading online connections to anyone with a smartphone.
The startup’s FireChat app, in particular, lets users talk to one another “off the grid,” in mobile chat rooms without WiFi or cellular reception. Protestors in Taiwan and Iran have used it to coordinate themselves and avoid the state’s prying eyes, and the app may even come in handy to Burning Man attendees in the middle of the desert next week.So interested is Niel in picking up a piece of T-Mobile that Illiad is preparing to improve its bid for T-Mobile USA, and according to Reuters is in talks with Dish Networks, Cox Communications and Charter communications about launching a joint bid. That almost put Niel in direct competition with another billionaire, Masayoshi Son. The founder of Softbank bought Sprint in July 2013 and Sprint until recently was trying to buy T-Mobile.
Hypothetically, if that kind of technology were to take off it would make many of the services sold by carriers like T-Mobile redundant. Mesh networking is probably years away from getting that sort of mainstream adoption, but Niel seems happy enough to help push its evolution.