WEEKLY DIGEST 2014, October 19 - 26 for Quantitative Analysis, Trading and Development

WEEKLY DIGEST 2014, October 12 - 19 for Quantitative Analysis, Trading and Development - mql5 digest

An Overview of Fundamental-Quantitative Analysis - Financial Statements - Part 2

The Fundamental Challenge Of Fundamental-investing - small article

Alpha Hat. Instant Quantitative Investment Analysis.

Alpha Hat is a web application that lets you type the title of the investment-related chart you want to see and it's generated automatically. Every chart that's generated has a custom link that can be shared easily on social media. The Alpha Hat home page features the best charts.

Qualitative And Quantitative Analysis Of Wage Differentials by Eric Makela. The book.

The Basics of A Trading Algorithm. Good article for newsbies.

The Article written by Chris Vermeulen



There are numerous online automated investment options and stocks, futures, bonds, Gold and Forex are just to name a few. Typically, a trader initiates a buy and sell order manually. However, in present day trading one can participate in the financial market without having to execute trades yourself. This has been made possible using desktop and web-based automated trading tools. These systems automatically buy and sell orders based on how they have been programmed to achieve the task.

The primary paraphernalia for a desktop-based automated trading platform are a computer, a brokerage firm, detailed compilation of market trends, the internet, trading and charting software and a backup of the entire system. The quantity of order, the timing and the price are the main factors that influence profitability when investing via automatic trading platforms. Since computers monitor and execute trades on your behalf, the whole process is completed in a shorter amount of time giving you an edge over others.

Choosing the right technological platform is an important precondition to the efficiency of this system. After making the right selection, you must create personalized quantitative investment strategies by inputting the rules for trade entries and exits. Following this, test the strategy and automate it. You must update it regularly to confirm with the changing market trends.