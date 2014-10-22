WEEKLY DIGEST 2014, October 12 - 19 for Quantitative Analysis, Trading and Development

WEEKLY DIGEST 2014, October 05 - 12 for Quantitative Analysis, Trading and Developing - mql5 digest

Quantitative Finance: Analysis of Gold Mining ETF - 5 Reasons Why the Market Vectors Gold Mining ETF Could Be The Next Monster Trade. The article







Scenario Analysis and trading options using R - mql5 blog post

Integrate fault tree analysis and fuzzy sets in quantitative risk assessment - the scientific research

PTTRX: When is a switch a switch?

An Overview of Fundamental-Quantitative Analysis - Financial Statements - Part 1 - good article for newbies in quants

- the book promotion (by the way - good book)

QUANTITATIVE RISK ANALYSIS - RISK MANAGEMENT TOOLS - short article for newbies

- I did not evaluate it sorry ... just something related to Financial Conduct Authority- seems like a book or some research uploaded- wikipedia:

A quantitative analyst or quant is a person who specializes in the application of mathematical and statistical methods – such as numerical or quantitative techniques – to financial and risk management problems. Similar work of industrial mathematics is done in most other modern industries, but the work is not always called quantitative analysis.

Although the original quantitative analysts were "sell side quants" concerned with derivatives pricing and risk management, the meaning of the term has expanded over time to include those individuals involved in almost any application of mathematics in finance, including the "buy side". Examples include statistical arbitrage, quantitative investment management, algorithmic trading, and electronic market making.



