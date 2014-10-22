All Blogs / Trading Ideas All Blogs Analytics & ForecastsWeekly TrendsForecastsTrading SystemsMy TradingChartsTrading StrategiesStatisticsTrading IdeasScalpingNeural NetworksWave CountMarket NewsCurrencyMetalsCrude OilCompany NewsEventsBanksBrokersLaw/RegulationsOther Rules Trading Ideas Python and Pandas for Sentiment Analysis and Investing - Video Lessons 22 October 2014, 18:21 TipMyPip 0 1 032 Video 1 Video 2 Video 3 #quants, investing, AlgoTrading, Python, Sentiment Analysis, sentdex Source To add comments, please log in or register MQL5 vs Python — which language for algo trading? Trading Systems 51 0 1 EMA Trinity Pulse: A New Approach to Automated Trading with MetaTrader 5 Trading Strategies 67 0 What Actually Belongs in a DRL Trading Agent's Observation Vector Neural Networks 66 0 Building Moon: A Statistical Research Project on Daily Market Data Neural Networks 80 0 Test 003: Day of the week as an entry factor / XAUUSD, EURUSD, SP500 Trading Ideas 329 0 1 Does the Currency Strength Meter Concept Survive Real Trading Costs? Trading Strategies 146 0 TEST #002 - Inside Bar / EURUSD, XAUUSD, SP500 — there is a pattern, but not where I expected Statistics 415 0 2 ITL-001 Turnaround Tuesday \ EURUSD, XAUUSD, SP500 — the results are different, there is no universal effect Statistics 294 0 1 Optional Local Market Context Bridge for Adaptive Regime Trader My Trading 126 0 How to Trade Like a Fund Trading Systems 171 0 1 Revert IQ is a Multipair Grid trading strategy with strong risk guards Trading Systems 1 0 The Arithmetic of a 95% Win Rate: Why High-Winrate EAs Still Blow Up Trading Systems 4 0 Fundamental Market Analysis for August 14, 2026 (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) Analytics & Forecasts 14 0 Why Your EA Needs a VPS (And What Happens If It Doesn't) Analytics & Forecasts 26 0 1 DRX Gatekeeper — Gold EA (XAUUSD) Trading Strategies 24 0 FastAi Expert Trading Strategies 19 0 [iVISTscalp5]: The Evolution of VISTmany Analytics & Forecasts 23 0 2 Native Trade Copier Released: Local Native Algoritm Trade Copying for MT4 & MT5 Company News 25 0 1 195 +$73 today on CAD/CHF M5. No AI. No bots. Just one indicator. 51 Profit By Deal-Entry-In Per Hour Report for MT5 (unlike deal-entry-out in the native Tester Report) 23 [iVISTscalp5]: The Evolution of VISTmany forex technical analysis eurusd EUR/USD gbpusd gold usdjpy GBP/USD usd/jpy usd Trading AUD/USD usd/chf S&P 500 forecast usd/cad Fed bitcoin Fxwirepro dax fundamental analysis VistaBrokers Gold spot ($) Silver spot ($) Crude Oil (WTI) USD/TRY audusd EUR forex news ECB