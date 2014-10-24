Apple iPad Air 2 review

The Best Tablet Available, Now More Portable And Powerful





Apple’s latest iPad update includes a redesigned iPad Air, just one year after the device was first introduced. Typically, Apple keeps the outside case design on mobile gadgets around for two years before switching things up, so the new slimmer Air is a remarkable feat in terms of hardware engineering. The new iPad also now comes in a gold color option, and packs a better camera and beefier internals, including an A8X processor that improves on the version just introduced for the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus in September. Apple lavished attention on the Air this time around, and that investment has made it the best tablet available anywhere.

Basics

9.7-inch, 2048×1546 display with 264 ppi

Antireflective coating

A8X 64-bit chip, M8 motion coprocessor

8MP iSight (front-facing) camera, 1.2MP FaceTime HD (front-facing) camera

Touch ID

802.11ac Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.0

6.1 mm thick, under 1 lb

MSRP: Wi-fi – $499 (16GB), $599 (64GB), $699 (128GB); Wi-Fi + Cellular – $629 (16GB), $729 (64GB), $829 (128GB)

Product info page

Incredibly thin and light

Touch ID is great

Antireflective coating effect not that dramatic

The hardware lock/mute switch will be missed