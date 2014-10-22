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Some Japanese scientists have managed to “bypass” inoperative neural pathways to reach leg muscle commands from the brain.
This technique could allow biocomputational basic shape of regain the ability to walk through voluntary and conscious of the legs in certain people suffering from spinal cord injuries movements.
The loss of mobility in the legs of people with certain spinal cord injuries are typically due to cut neural pathways that connect the brain to the heart of,...
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