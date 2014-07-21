S&P 500 Fundamentals - Weekly Outlook: 2014, July 20 - 27

The S&P 500 pulled back initially during the week, but found significant support just below the 1960 level. That being the case, the market should continue to go higher, but we need to get above the 2000 level in order to feel comfortable going long of this market for a significant amount of time. Alternately, if we did pullback from here, we could find plenty of support down near the 1900 level, which would have us buying as well. We have no interest in selling this market now as it has been such a nice uptrend.















