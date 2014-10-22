Join FXTM at the Shanghai International Money Fair 2014

The Shanghai Money fair exposition has been acting as a catalyst for innovation and change in the Asian region for over 10 years; a unique driver, with a main focus on progress and collaboration reflecting China's emerging economy.

For those who wish to attend, the expo will be taking place at the Shanghai Exhibition Center where if last year's attendance is an indication, more than 170.000 investors and traders will gather to participate in the exchange of financial information and education.

Forex Time (FXTM) is more than excited to have a chance to attend this international event again and be a part of this diverse and multifaceted setting.

You can find us at booth F20 from the 31st of October till the 2nd of November.

We look forward to seeing you in Shanghai!