NASDAQ Fundamentals - Weekly Outlook: 2014, July 20 - 27

It isn’t that you can’t lose money buying this market, it’s just that
the odds favor going long. This market looks like one that’s quite
healthy, and as a result we feel that the move above 4500 should be
essentially when the floodgates open, bring in the buyers in from
everywhere. It will more than likely coincide with a break of the 2000
level in the S&P 500 as well, so that should just have risk assets
in general going quite well. Remember, the NASDAQ is typically time to
global growth as there’s a lot of technology involved in the index, and
most of the technological companies on the NASDAQ tend to do a lot of
business in places like Europe and Asia. With this, it is one of the
better “risk on” financial assets that we track level.
