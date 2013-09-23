MetaTrader 5 / Trading
How to Make Money from MetaTrader AppStore and Trading Signals Services If You Are Not a Seller or a Provider

This summer we have launched a new affiliate program to help MQL5.community members promote their products and signals. However, it is beneficial not only for MetaTrader Market sellers and paid trading signals providers but also for common users. Now, you do not have to write Market applications on your own or sell subscription to your signals to make money on MQL5.com. You can simply help promote these products and receive your profit share.

It is pretty simple:

  1. You place a web link/widget to MetaTrader Market application or a trading signal on any website.

  2. A user clicks you web link and buys that application or subscribes to the trading signals.

  3. The profit share set by the application's seller or the signals provider is transferred to your account.

Share the link, attract buyers and get your profit share

Now, let's examine this in more details accompanied by screenshots:

So, you have entered MQL5.com website and you want to make money here. You can do this by participating in the affiliate program and promoting products/signals of the community members. Select a product/signal, move to its description page and find a text block specifying a profit share in percentage terms (if a profit share is not specified, a payoff is not provided by a seller).



  1. Find a text block specifying a profit share in percentage terms   Find a text block specifying a profit share in percentage terms



  2. Copy the specially generated web link from that text block


    or a widget code by clicking "Get a widget code":


    Get a Widget Code

  3. Share the copied web link via social networks, forums, blogs and your personal website


    Share the copied web link via Twitter


    Share the copied web link via Facebook


    or insert the widget code to your forum and blog messages or your website:


    Insert the Widget Code to Your Blog


  4. The main thing is done. Now, you have to wait until an interested user clicks your web link/widget and purchases the application or subscribes to the trading signals. As soon as it happens, the specified profit share is transferred to your MQL5.com account.


    The specified profit share is transferred to your MQL5.com account

    Suppose that the application's price is $100, and the seller has specified a payoff of 35% for an affiliate link. It means that you receive $35 for each buyer you attract. Let's assume that a monthly subscription to a signal costs $50 and a payoff is 10%. Then, you will receive $5 for each subscriber you attract.

As you can see, it is possible to start making money on MQL5.com right now without having to be a seller of Market applications or a profitable signals provider. Select the products you like and post links to them on various web resources. Attract potential customers and the profit is yours!


Some articles dedicated to signals which can be useful to you:

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original article: https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/756

Warning: All rights to these materials are reserved by MetaQuotes Ltd. Copying or reprinting of these materials in whole or in part is prohibited.

Last comments | Go to discussion (31)
Ercan Seker
Ercan Seker | 1 Nov 2016 at 12:11
MQL5 did not offer affiliation anymore at the moment. has it stopped?
Alain Verleyen
Alain Verleyen | 9 Nov 2016 at 11:24

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Affiliate program in Market and Signals to be closed

MetaQuotes Software Corp., 2015.12.21 13:03

Affiliate program in Market and Signals to be closed

Due to low demand and incompatibility with the new MQL5.community services, the affiliate program is to be closed soon.

  • Beginning from January 1, 2016, it will no longer be possible to set a partner payoff amount and register new affiliate links.
  • Starting from April 1, 2016, no more payoff will be received by promoters for purchases made via affiliate links.

Sabil Yudifera
Sabil Yudifera | 30 Sep 2017 at 11:46
buy robot and start trading
Anatolij Karlin
Anatolij Karlin | 19 Jan 2018 at 03:17
Сабиль Юдифера :
купить робот и начать торговлю

молодец . так будет справедливо

Hieu Nguyen
Hieu Nguyen | 8 Aug 2018 at 22:33
<Deleted>
.
