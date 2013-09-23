How to Make Money from MetaTrader AppStore and Trading Signals Services If You Are Not a Seller or a Provider

This summer we have launched a new affiliate program to help MQL5.community members promote their products and signals. However, it is beneficial not only for MetaTrader Market sellers and paid trading signals providers but also for common users. Now, you do not have to write Market applications on your own or sell subscription to your signals to make money on MQL5.com. You can simply help promote these products and receive your profit share.

It is pretty simple:

You place a web link/widget to MetaTrader Market application or a trading signal on any website.



A user clicks you web link and buys that application or subscribes to the trading signals.



The profit share set by the application's seller or the signals provider is transferred to your account.





Now, let's examine this in more details accompanied by screenshots:









Copy the specially generated web link from that text block





or a widget code by clicking "Get a widget code":



Share the copied web link via social networks, forums, blogs and your personal website









or insert the widget code to your forum and blog messages or your website:





The main thing is done. Now, you have to wait until an interested user clicks your web link/widget and purchases the application or subscribes to the trading signals. As soon as it happens, the specified profit share is transferred to your MQL5.com account.



Suppose that the application's price is $100, and the seller has specified a payoff of 35% for an affiliate link. It means that you receive $35 for each buyer you attract. Let's assume that a monthly subscription to a signal costs $50 and a payoff is 10%. Then, you will receive $5 for each subscriber you attract.

So, you have entered MQL5.com website and you want to make money here. You can do this by participating in the affiliate program and promoting products/signals of the community members. Select a product/signal, move to its description page and find a text block specifying a profit share in percentage terms (if a profit share is not specified, a payoff is not provided by a seller).

As you can see, it is possible to start making money on MQL5.com right now without having to be a seller of Market applications or a profitable signals provider. Select the products you like and post links to them on various web resources. Attract potential customers and the profit is yours!





