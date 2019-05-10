Using MATLAB 2018 computational capabilities in MetaTrader 5

Introduction

This article is a development of the article "Interaction between MetaTrader 4 and MATLAB" by A. Emelyanov, and it provides information on solving a similar task for modern 64-bit versions of all platforms utilized by users. Over the past period, the method for creating shared DLL libraries has been substantially upgraded in the MATLAB package. Therefore, the method discussed in the original article requires modification. This happened because MATLAB Compiler SDK or MATLAB Coder must now be used instead of MATLAB Compiler. In addition, the practice of working with dynamic memory in MATLAB has changed, which implies certain adjustments of the source code that addresses a library written in the MATLAB language.

The name of this article states that the work here is aimed at facilitating the developers' task of merging the computational capabilities of MATLAB with MQL5 programs. For this purpose, the article uses an example of creating a predictive indicator based on the Seasonal Autoregression Integrated Moving Average (SARIMA) model for a price timeseries, where the task of selecting an adequate model and extrapolating data is laid upon MATLAB.

To demonstrate the details of connecting the computational power of the MATLAB 2018 environment to MQL5, this article focuses on MATLAB Compiler SDK, as well as creating an adapter library on Visual C++ for pairing the MATLAB library with MQL5. This allows one to receive a quick guide to creating programs, and to avoid common mistakes on the way.

Simple and complex data types described in the chapter 1 of the article by A. Emelyanov are not changed. In order not to duplicate the qualitatively stated material, it is advisable to familiarize oneself with the description presented there. Differences arise at the stage of creating a shared C++ library from the MATLAB environment.

This article presents the material according to the following scheme:

A C++ Shared Library with the Kalman filtering and data prediction based on the Seasonal Autoregression Integrated Moving Average model is created using a set of MATLAB modules preprepared for the indicator. Then the calculation module is included in the MQL5 program. To do this, an intermediary library is additionally created, which solves the problem of transferring data between MQL5 (with memory organized in C/C++ style) and MATLAB (with memory organized in matrix form). A predictive model is described, which is then embedded in the created indicator, and its performance is demonstrated.

1. Creating a shared C++ library from MATLAB functions using MATLAB Compiler SDK

In 2015, the procedure for creating DLL libraries in MATLAB has undergone changes. As for integration with MQL5 programs, the issue is brought down to that MATLAB Compiler is no longer intended for creating libraries, and is now oriented towards generating autonomous executable files. Since 2015, the functions for creating DLL libraries have been transferred to MATLAB Compiler SDK. MATLAB Compiler SDK has expanded the functionality of MATLAB Compiler, allowing it to create C/C++ shared libraries, Microsoft.NET assemblies, and Java classes from MATLAB programs. As before, applications created using program components from the MATLAB Compiler SDK package can be redistributed free of charge among users who do not require MATLAB. These applications use MATLAB Runtime and a set of shared libraries that use compiled applications or MATLAB components. The task previously assigned to the MATLAB Compiler application has been delegated to the Library Compiler program. To give complete picture, let us consider the procedure for creating a C/C++ shared library from the MATLAB environment. The ZIP archive attached to the article contains files with the .m extension, which were used for creating the library. In MATLAB, the Library Compiler application is launched (on the APPS tab), the LibSARIMA.prj project is opened and a structure is formed, similar to the one shown in the figure below. Fig. 1. Library Compiler interface. Here, it is important to pay attention to positions highlighted in Figure 1 with lines and numbers 1-4. A shared library of the C++ standard is created The function presented in ForecastSARIMA.m is exported, while the other functions are not subjected to export and not given access to external programs. Files for linking in the standard interface are generated (matlabsarima.dll, matlabsarima.h, matlabsarima.lib). MATLAB matrix access interface is used through mwArray structures. After pressing the "Package" button, the library will be generated. It is possible to select the library generation mode that requests users to download the MATLAB Engine from the Internet, or that includes the necessary MATLAB Engine components in the package content. At this stage, a library will be created, that contains a program for filtering a time series, building a SARIMA model and forecasting. The archive MatlabSArima.zip provides a set of source codes and the resulting library build. 2. Creating an intermediary library in Microsoft Visual C++ Once the main library is created, the next task is to connect to it, pass the data and collect results after calculations. This involves creating an adapter library that provides data translation between MQL5 (with memory organized in C/C++ style) and MATLAB (with memory organized in matrix form).

In newer versions of MATLABx64, the Visual C++ compiler is among the main ones, for which all the necessary software is prepared. Therefore, the fastest, most convenient and reliable way to prepare the auxiliary adapter library is to use Visual C++ in Studio 2017.

Fig. 2. Diagram of MetaTrader 5 and MATLAB 2018 interaction via an adapter DLL An important innovation in 2017 was the introduction of such structures as mwArray API to MATLAB, which allow creating and integrating packaged functions to C++ applications. Previously used mxArray was upgraded to a new matrix interface. There is one more option for integrating a shared library — the MATLAB Data API interface, but it is irrelevant in our case. To start writing the adapter for data, it is desirable to prepare and register three system environment variables in the operating system. For example, this can be done using Explorer through the "System properties", by going to "Advanced system settings" and "Environment Variables". The first variable — MATLAB_2018 should point to a directory with MATLAB or MATLAB Runtime installed; The second variable — MATLAB_2018_LIB64 should point to a directory containing external libraries: <MATLAB_2018>\extern\lib\win64; The third variable — MATLIB_USER should point to a directory where the original libraries are to be placed. This directory must also be added to the system variable "Path" in order to solve the problem of searching for the original user libraries. 2.1 Writing an adapter in Visual Studio 2017

After creating the project of the dynamic link library in Visual Studio 2017, it is necessary to set a number of properties. To make it clear which of the properties need to be controlled, below are figures to facilitate the configuration of the assembly project. Fig. 3. Property pages (A, B, C, D, E) where changes are required

Fig. 4. Directories to search for the necessary project files

In Fig. 4, the $(MatLib_User) directory was added in the field labeled "Library Directories". This directory is convenient for placing general purpose libraries, which are needed both for programming in Visual C/C ++ and for calculations in MetaTrader 5. In this case, those are matlabsarima.lib and matlabsarima.dll.





Fig. 5. Setting preprocessor definitions

Fig. 6. Calling Convention according to the requirements of MQL5 Fig. 7. Specifying additional dependencies (*.lib) Here is a list of the required changes in the project settings: Specify the directories with the required header files; Specify the directories with the required library files; Set the preprocessor definitions — macro, its functions will be considered below; Specify specific libraries needed for work (prepared by MATLAB). Two files generated using MATLAB — matlabsarima.lib and matlabsarima.dll should be placed to the shared directory, marked as $(MATLIB_USER) in the system variables. The file matlabsarima.h should be located in the directory where the project is assembled. It should be included in the project's "Header files". To assemble the adapter, it will be necessary to create several files, two of which are worth considering. 1. The AdapterSArima.h file #pragma once #ifdef ADAPTERSARIMA_EXPORTS #define _DLLAPI extern "C" __declspec(dllexport) #else #define _DLLAPI extern "C" __declspec(dllimport) #endif _DLLAPI int prepareSARIMA( void ); _DLLAPI int goSarima( double *Res, double *DataArray, int idx0, int nLoad, int iSeasonPriod = 28 , int npredict = 25 , int filterOn = 1 , int PlotOn = 0 ); _DLLAPI void closeSARIMA( void ); The AdapterSArima.h file uses a macro specified in the settings to indicate that the procedures prepareSARIMA(), closeSARIMA() and goSarima(...) are available for bundling with external programs 2. The GoSArima.cpp file #pragma once #include "stdafx.h" #include "matlabsarima.h" #include "AdapterSArima.h" bool SArimaStarted = false ; bool MLBEngineStarted = false ; _DLLAPI int prepareSARIMA( void ) { if (!MLBEngineStarted) { MLBEngineStarted = mclInitializeApplication(nullptr, 0 ); if (!MLBEngineStarted) { std::cerr << "Could not initialize the Matlab Runtime (MCR)" << std::endl; return 0 ; } } if (!SArimaStarted) { try { SArimaStarted = matlabsarimaInitialize(); if (!SArimaStarted) { std::cerr << "Could not initialize the library properly" << std::endl; return false ; } return (SArimaStarted)? 1 : 0 ; } catch ( const mwException &e) { std::cerr << e.what() << std::endl; return - 2 ; } catch (...) { std::cerr << "Unexpected error thrown" << std::endl; return - 3 ; } } return 1 ; } _DLLAPI void closeSARIMA( void ) { { matlabsarimaTerminate(); SArimaStarted = false ; } } _DLLAPI int goSarima( double *Res, double *DataSeries, int idx0, int nLoad, int iSeasonPeriod, int npredict, int filterOn, int PlotOn) { if (!SArimaStarted) { SArimaStarted = (prepareSARIMA() > 0 ) ? true : false ; } mwArray nSeries( 1 , 1 , mxDOUBLE_CLASS), TimeHor( 1 , 1 , mxDOUBLE_CLASS), MAlen( 1 , 1 , mxDOUBLE_CLASS); mwArray SeasonLag( 1 , 1 , mxDOUBLE_CLASS), DoPlot( 1 , 1 , mxDOUBLE_CLASS), DoFilter( 1 , 1 , mxDOUBLE_CLASS); if (SArimaStarted) { try { MAlen = 20 ; DoFilter = (filterOn != 0 ) ? 1 : 0 ; TimeHor = npredict; SeasonLag = iSeasonPeriod; DoPlot = PlotOn; nSeries = nLoad; mwArray Series(nLoad, 1 , mxDOUBLE_CLASS, mxREAL); mwArray Result; Series.SetData(&DataSeries[idx0], nLoad); ForecastBySARIMA( 1 , Result, nSeries, TimeHor, Series, SeasonLag, DoFilter, MAlen, DoPlot); size_t nres = Result.NumberOfElements(); Result.GetData(Res, nres); return 0 ; } catch ( const mwException& e) { std::cerr << e.what() << std::endl; return - 2 ; } catch (...) { std::cerr << "Unexpected error thrown" << std::endl; return - 3 ; } } return 0 ; } For completeness, the zip archive contains all files for assembling the AdapterSArima.dll intermediary library. If necessary, it is recommended to unpack the archive and reassemble the adapter in "C:\temp". 3. Creating an indicator 3.1 Problem definition and solution method The autoregression and moving average model is extremely useful for describing some of the timeseries encountered in practice. This model combines a low-pass filter in the form of a moving average of order q and autoregression of filtered values of the process of order p. If the model uses not the timeseries values but their difference of order d (in practice, it is necessary to determine d, but in most cases d ≤ 2) as input data, then the model is called the autoregression of the integrated moving average. Such a model — ARIMA(p,d,q) (autoregression integrated moving average) allows reducing the nonstationarity of the original series. To simulate the effects of long-period variability, there is a modification called Seasonal ARIMA. This model corresponds to the timeseries exposed to periodic factors. Stock quotes are influenced by seasonality factors, therefore, their inclusion in the model is suitable for building a price forecast in the indicator.

In order to reduce the influence of noise factors in the incoming stock quotes, it is desirable to provide for the ability of additional filtering and cleaning the data from errors. The more noisy the data, the more difficult it is to process it. Kalman filter is an effective recursive filtering algorithm used in various fields. The algorithm consists of two repeating phases: prediction and adjustment. First, the forecast of the state at the next time point is calculated (taking into account the inaccuracy of measurement). Then, with consideration of the new information, the predicted value is corrected (also taking into account the inaccuracy and noise of this information). 3.2 Indicator program in MQL5 The AdapterSArima.dll and matlabsarima.dll libraries required for the indicator should be placed to the Libraries directory of the MetaTrader 5 working directory. Debugging and testing have certain specifics. In this mode, MetaEditor launches the library from auxiliary directories "<MetaQuotes\Tester\....\Agent-127.0.0.1-300x>", where 300x takes the values 3000, 3001, 3002, etc. In this case, the AdapterSArima.dll library is copied automatically, but matlabsarima.dll is not. To prevent this from affecting the indicator operation, the matlabsarima.dll library should be placed in the system search directory. It was recommended to designate such a directory as $(MATLIB_USER) and specify it in the system list of search paths, or to copy to Windows or Windows\System32. Then the library will be detected, connected and the indicator will start. The indicator program that implements prediction according to the considered model is available in the ISArimaForecast.mq5 file and in the attached archive. #property copyright "Roman Korotchenko" #property link "https://login.mql5.com/ru/users/Solitonic" #property description "This indicator demonstrates forecast by model SARIMA(2,1,2)." #property description "The program actively uses MATLAB with professionally developed toolboxes and the ability to scale." #property version "1.00" #property indicator_chart_window #import "AdapterSArima.dll" int prepareSARIMA( void ); int goSarima( double &Res[], double &DataArray[], int idx0, int nLoad, int iSeasonPeriod, int npredict, int filterOn, int PlotOn); void closeSARIMA( void ); #import #property indicator_buffers 2 #property indicator_plots 1 #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrChocolate , clrBlue #property indicator_width1 3 enum ENUM_TIMERECALC { TimeRecalc05 = 5 , TimeRecalc10 = 10 , TimeRecalc15 = 15 , TimeRecalc30 = 30 , TimeRecalc60 = 60 }; input ENUM_TIMERECALC RefreshPeriod=TimeRecalc30; input int SegmentLength = 450 ; input int BackwardShift = 0 ; input int ForecastPoints = 25 ; input int SeasonLag= 32 ; input bool DoFilter= true ; double DataBuffer[],ColorBuffer[]; double wrkResult[],wrkSegment[]; static int wRKLength; uint CalcCounter; uint calc_data; uint start_data; uint now_data; static int libReady= 0 ,ErrorHFRange,ErrorDataLength; static bool IsCalcFinished; static int LengthWithPrediction; static int PlotOn; void OnDeinit () { closeSARIMA(); Alert ( "SARIMA DLL - DeInit" ); Print ( "SARIMA DLL - DeInit" ); } int OnInit () { if (! TerminalInfoInteger ( TERMINAL_DLLS_ALLOWED )) Alert ( "Check the connection permission in the terminal settings DLL!" ); else { libReady=prepareSARIMA(); if (libReady< 0 ) { Alert ( "Dll DOES NOT CONNECTED!" ); return ( INIT_FAILED ); } } LengthWithPrediction=SegmentLength+ForecastPoints; SetIndexBuffer ( 0 ,DataBuffer, INDICATOR_DATA ); ArraySetAsSeries (DataBuffer, true ); SetIndexBuffer ( 1 ,ColorBuffer, INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX ); ArraySetAsSeries (ColorBuffer, true ); PlotIndexSetInteger ( 0 , PLOT_SHIFT ,ForecastPoints-BackwardShift); wRKLength = ForecastPoints+ SegmentLength; ArrayResize (wrkResult,wRKLength, 0 ); ArrayResize (wrkSegment,SegmentLength, 0 ); string shortname; StringConcatenate (shortname, "SARIMA(2,1,2). Season Lag: " ,SeasonLag, " // " ); PlotIndexSetString ( 0 , PLOT_LABEL ,shortname); IndicatorSetString ( INDICATOR_SHORTNAME ,shortname); now_data = 0.001 * GetTickCount (); start_data= 0.001 * GetTickCount (); calc_data = 0 ; CalcCounter = 1 ; IsCalcFinished = true ; ErrorHFRange = 0 ; ErrorDataLength= 0 ; PlotOn= 0 ; return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); } int OnCalculate ( const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const int begin, const double &price[] ) { int ShiftIdx=rates_total-SegmentLength-BackwardShift; if (ShiftIdx< 0 ) { if (!ErrorDataLength) { PrintFormat ( "SARIMA INDI FAULT: there are not enough data." ); ErrorDataLength= 1 ; } return ( 0 ); } ErrorDataLength= 0 ; now_data= 0.001 * GetTickCount (); if (now_data-calc_data<RefreshPeriod || !IsCalcFinished) { return (prev_calculated); } if (prev_calculated!= 0 && !IsCalcFinished) { return (prev_calculated); } IsCalcFinished= false ; int idx= 0 ,iBnd2=ShiftIdx+SegmentLength; for ( int icnt=ShiftIdx; icnt<iBnd2; icnt++) { wrkSegment[idx++]=price[icnt]; } ErrorHFRange= 0 ; goSarima(wrkResult,wrkSegment, 0 ,SegmentLength,SeasonLag,ForecastPoints,DoFilter,PlotOn); ReloadBuffers(LengthWithPrediction,rates_total); ++CalcCounter; IsCalcFinished= true ; calc_data= 0.001 * GetTickCount (); return (rates_total); } void EmptyBuffers( int n) { for ( int i= 0 ; i<n; i++) { DataBuffer[i] = EMPTY_VALUE ; ColorBuffer[i]= EMPTY_VALUE ; } } void ReloadBuffers( int npoint, int ntotal) { ResetLastError (); EmptyBuffers(ntotal); if (npoint== 0 ) return ; int k= 0 ; for ( int i= 0 ; i<npoint; i++) { if (i>=ntotal) break ; DataBuffer [k]=wrkResult[LengthWithPrediction- 1 -i]; ColorBuffer[k]=(i<ForecastPoints)? 1 : 0 ; k++; } } 4. Illustration of the indicator operation Performance of the indicator was tested on the EURUSD H1 trading data, provided by the MetaTrader platform. A not too large segment of data was selected, equal to 450 units. Long-period "seasonal" lags equal to 28, 30 and 32 units were tested. The lag with a period of 32 units was the best of them on the considered period of history. A series of calculations for different history fragments was performed. In the model, data segments length of 450 units, seasonal lag of 32 units and prediction length of 30 units were set once and did not change. To assess the quality of the forecast, the results obtained for different fragments were compared with actual data. Below are the figures showing the result of the indicator operation. In all figures, the chocolate color indicates the completion of a fragment used for selecting the SARIMA(2,1,2) model in MATLAB, and the result obtained on its basis is shown in blue. Fig. 8. Trading session 30.12.2018. Kalman filtering is used. Model built on data shifted 180 units to the past

Fig. 9. Daily trading session 30.12.2018. Kalman filtering is not used. Model built on data shifted 170 units to the past

Fig. 10. Trading session 31.12.2018. Kalman filtering is used. Model built on data shifted 140 units to the past

Fig. 11. Trading session 1.02.2019. Kalman filtering is used. Model built on data shifted 120 units to the past

Fig. 12. Trading session 4.02.2019. Kalman filtering is used. Model built on data shifted 100 units to the past

Fig. 13. Trading session 6.02.2019. Kalman filtering is used. Model built on data shifted 50 units to the past

Fig. 14. Trading session 7.02.2019. Kalman filtering is used. Model built on data shifted 20 units to the past

Fig. 15. Trading session 8.02.2019. Kalman filtering is used. Model built on data shifted 10 units to the past The modeling results show a good probability of the prices, generated in the first 10-12 units, matching the values observed in real time. Moreover, interestingly enough, only a little works is required from traders to set up the model. Two parameters are required for the model — segment length and seasonality period, which can be selected using a successive sweep on the most recent history data. The rest of the calculated load goes to MATLAB. In the future, it is possible to consider the optimal selection of the parameters for the segment length and the seasonality period as a way of improving the indicator. Conclusions

The article demonstrated the entire software development cycle using 64-bit versions of MQL5 and MATLAB 2018 packages. Additionally, it showed the use of Visual C++ 2017 (x64) for creating an adapter that provides data translation between MQL5 (with memory organized in C/C++ style) and MATLAB (with memory organized in matrix form).

The presented indicator with prediction based on the SARIMA model and Kalman filter serves to demonstrate the possibilities of using MATLAB in econometric applications. It has great potential for further development, provided a MATLAB-based processing of the obtained data and automated detection of the seasonal components in order to optimize the working predicting model.

The indicator considered as an example illustrated the use of MATLAB — the package that allows quickly and efficiently integrating MetaTrader systems with neural networks, fuzzy logic algorithms, as well as other complex and modern methods for processing stock quotes.

The attached archive (MatlabSArima.zip) contains the directory MatlabSArima\LibSARIMA\for_redistribution, which implies downloading the MATLAB Runtime from the Internet. To reduce the amount of information in the MATLAB Runtime for the SARIMA indicator, it is necessary to download a set of 10 files, then unpack and combine them using Total Commander.

File Download path sarima_plusMCR00.zip 89.16 MB https://pinapfile.com/aKrU7 sarima_plusMCR01.zip 94.75 MB https://pinapfile.com/fvZNS sarima_plusMCR02.zip 94.76 MB https://pinapfile.com/k7wB5 sarima_plusMCR03.zip 94.76 MB https://pinapfile.com/jwehs sarima_plusMCR04.zip 94.76 MB https://pinapfile.com/dv8vK sarima_plusMCR05.zip 94.76 MB https://pinapfile.com/hueKe sarima_plusMCR06.zip 94.76 MB https://pinapfile.com/c4qzo sarima_plusMCR07.zip 94.76 MB https://pinapfile.com/eeCkr sarima_plusMCR08.zip 94.76 MB https://pinapfile.com/jDKTS sarima_plusMCR09.zip 94.76 MB https://pinapfile.com/dZDJM



