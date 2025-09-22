Simplifying Databases in MQL5 (Part 2): Using metaprogramming to create entities

Introduction

In the previous article, we took the first steps toward understanding how MQL5 handles databases: we created tables, inserted, updated, and deleted records, and even explored transaction features, data import and export. All of this was done directly, writing raw SQL and calling the native functions offered by the language. This step was crucial because it laid the foundation upon which any abstraction layer will be built. But now an inevitable question arises: do we want to write SQL every time we need to handle data within our robots and indicators?

If we consider a more robust system, the answer is no. Working solely with SQL makes the code verbose, repetitive, and error-prone, especially as the application grows and begins to handle multiple tables, relationships, and validations. This is where an ORM (Object-Relational Mapping) comes in: a way to bridge the gap between the object-oriented world in which we program and the relational world in which the data lives. The first step in this direction is to create a way to represent database tables directly as classes in MQL5.

In this second article, we'll learn how to use an often-underestimated but extremely powerful language feature: #define. It will allow us to automate and standardize the creation of structures, avoiding duplication and facilitating future expansions. With it, we'll build our first entities (classes that represent tables) and also a mechanism for describing column metadata, such as data type, primary key, auto-increment, required fields, and default values.

This approach will be the foundation for everything that follows: repositories, query builders, and automatic table creation. In other words, we're beginning to shape the MQL5 ORM we envisioned from the beginning.





What #define is and how it works in MQL5

In C-family languages (and MQL5 is in this group), #define is a preprocessing tool, that is, something the compiler interprets even before compiling the final code. It doesn't generate functions or create variables; it intelligently replaces text, almost like a "shortcut" system or macro.

In practice, this means we can write a pattern once and reuse it in multiple places in the code, reducing duplication and errors. What's more, we can transform #define into a metaprogramming tool, capable of generating complex structures, such as our database entities, from simple definitions.

Let's start by exploring the different uses, from the most basic to the most advanced.

1. The simplest #define: aliases and direct substitutions

The most common use case is to use #define to create a text shortcut.

#define PI 3.14159 #define AUTHOR "João Pedro" int OnInit () { double area = PI * 2 * 2 ; Print ( "Code written by" , AUTHOR); return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

Here, wheneve the compiler encounters PI, it will replace it with the value 3.14159. There's no type or context checking; it's pure text substitution. This is useful, but still trivial.

2. Parameters in macros

With #define, we can also create macros that receive parameters.

#define SQUARE(x) (x * x) int OnInit () { Print ( "Square of 5: " , SQUARE( 5 )); Print ( "Square of 10: " , SQUARE( 10 )); }

When compiled, SQUARE(5) will be replaced literally by (5 * 5). This gives you an idea of how we can encapsulate repetitive patterns into reusable forms.

3. The # operator: transforming arguments into strings

A little-explored feature in MQL5 is the # operator, which turns the argument passed to the macro into a literal string.

#define META(name) Print ( "Variable name: " , #name) int OnInit () { int value = 42 ; META(value); }

Note that it doesn't print the variable's contents, but rather its name. This trick is extremely useful for generating logs or creating metadata from code identifiers themselves.

4. The ## operator: concatenating identifiers

Another advanced feature is the ## operator, which concatenates tokens (pieces of code).

#define META(name) Print ( "Concatenated: " , name ##Id) int OnInit () { int userId = 7 ; META(user); }

The compiler literally glues user with Id, forming userId. This technique allows for dynamically generating variable, method, or constant names, something that would otherwise be impossible in MQL5.

5. Macros as parameters for other macros

So far, we've seen #define as a simple substitution or with parameters. But this is where things get interesting, when we realize that macros can also receive other macros as arguments. This opens up a kind of "repetition engine," where we can generate complex code blocks from a single definition.

See this example:

#define MATH_OPERATIONS(OP) \ OP(Add, +) \ OP(Sub, -) \ OP(Mul, *) \ OP(Div, /) #define GENERATE_FUNCTION(name, symbol) \ double name( double a, double b) { return a symbol b; } MATH_OPERATIONS(GENERATE_FUNCTION) int OnInit () { Print ( "2 + 3 = " , Add( 2 , 3 )); Print ( "10 - 7 = " , Sub( 10 , 7 )); Print ( "6 * 4 = " , Mul( 6 , 4 )); Print ( "20 / 5 = " , Div( 20 , 5 )); return INIT_SUCCEEDED ; }

What's happening in this example? Let's go step by step:

Step 1 : Here we create a macro that, by itself, doesn't generate anything useful. It simply lists four elements (Add, Sub, Mul, Div), each associated with the symbol of a mathematical operation. The detail is that each line calls an OP macro, which we don't yet know how it will be implemented. This means that MATH_OPERATIONS works as a template , but it still needs to receive a "tool" that tells it what to do with each element in the list.

Step 2 : This macro already does something concrete: given a name and a symbol, it creates a function that applies the operation. For example, if we pass (Add, +), we will have the following function created: double Add( double a, double b) { return a + b; } And so on for the rest (Sub, Mul, and Div).

Step 3 : Now comes the magic: we pass GENERATE_FUNCTION as a parameter to the operations list. This causes the compiler to expand each OP call within MATH_OPERATIONS, replacing OP with GENERATE_FUNCTION. The end result will be equivalent to writing manually: double Add( double a, double b) { return a + b; } double Sub( double a, double b) { return a - b; } double Mul( double a, double b) { return a * b; } double Div( double a, double b) { return a / b; }

Step 4 : Here we directly use the functions created by the compiler from the combination of macros. To the programmer, it seems as if there have always been functions called Add, Sub, Mul, and Div, but in fact they were built in automatically.

To summarize:

A macro can list elements ( MATH_OPERATIONS ).

Another macro defines how each element should be transformed into code (GENERATE_FUNCTION).

When we combine the two, the compiler automatically generates a set of functions (or methods, properties, classes, etc.).

This technique of passing macros as parameters to other macros is an incredible tool that we will use to eliminate repetition, standardize structures, and create extensible blocks. Later, we will apply the same logic to database tables and columns, but here it is clear that the idea is not limited to databases: we can use the feature in any situation where there is a repetition of patterns.





Creating a class that represents a table (Entity)



Let's delve deeper into the concept of an Entity, which is basically a class that mirrors a database table. In other words, if we have a table called Account in the database with columns like id, number, balance, and owner, then in the code we have an Account class with properties that represent each of these columns. This allows us to manipulate data as objects, without having to worry directly about SQL all the time.

Let's imagine we have the Account table in the database. To represent it in MQL5, we would create a class like this:

class Account { public : ulong id; double number; double balance; string owner; Account( void ); ~Account( void ); string ToString(); }; Account::Account( void ) { } Account::~Account( void ) { } string Account::ToString( void ) { return ( "Account[id=" + ( string )id+ ", number=" + ( string )number+ ", balance=" + ( string )balance+ ", owner=" + ( string )owner+ "]" ); }

This code works, but it has two classic problems:

Repetition: For each table, we need to manually rewrite all the properties and constructors. If the system has 20 tables, there will be 20 nearly identical classes, with only the fields varying. Poor scalability: If a table field changes (for example, renaming number to account_number), we need to manually change it in both the database and the class, risking inconsistencies.

This is where metaprogramming with #define comes in. Using macros to automatically generate the entity, the idea is very similar to what we saw in the previous section: we create a list of columns as a macro and, from it, automatically generate the corresponding class. Let's do this step by step:

#define ACCOUNT_COLUMNS(COLUMN) \ COLUMN( ulong , id, 0 ) \ COLUMN( double , number, 0.0 ) \ COLUMN( double , balance, 0.0 ) \ COLUMN( string , owner, "" )

Here, ACCOUNT_COLUMNS defines all the columns in the Account table. Note that each column is described by type, name, and default value.

The secret lies in the COLUMN parameter, which will be passed in another macro later to decide what to do with each item.

#define ENTITY_FIELD(type, name, default_value) type name; #define ENTITY_DEFAULT(type, name, default_value) name = default_value; #define ENTITY_TO_STRING(type, name, default_value) _s += #name+ "=" +(string)name+ ", " ;

These macros are the building blocks of our entity. Each of them takes the triple (type, name, default value) defined in the column list and generates a specific piece of code:

ENTITY_FIELD → creates the class attribute. Considering these parameters: ENTITY_FIELD(ulong, id, 0) generates ulong id; In other words, it only declares the variable with its type.

→ creates the class attribute. ENTITY_DEFAULT → initializes the attribute with a default value within the constructor. Considering these parameters: ENTITY_DEFAULT(double, balance, 0.0) generates balance = 0.0; This ensures that every object in the class starts with consistent values.

→ initializes the attribute with a default value within the constructor. ENTITY_TO_STRING → generates a string to display the attribute values. Considering these parameters: ENTITY_TO_STRING(string, owner, ""), it concatenates the name and value _s += "owner="+(string)owner+", "; to the string "_s". This way, we can create a generic ToString method that prints all the fields of the class without having to manually write each attribute.

→ generates a string to display the attribute values.

#define ENTITY(name, COLUMN) \ class name \ { \ public : \ COLUMN(ENTITY_FIELD) \ name( void ){COLUMN(ENTITY_DEFAULT)}; \ ~name( void ){}; \ string ToString( void ) \ { \ string _s = "" ; \ COLUMN(ENTITY_TO_STRING) \ _s = StringSubstr (_s, 0 , StringLen (_s)- 2 ); \ return ( #name+ "[" +_s+ "]" ); \ } \ };

This is the macro that actually assembles the entire class. Let's break it down line by line:

class name {...}; Creates a class with the given name.

Example: ENTITY(Account, ACCOUNT_COLUMNS) → class Account {...}; COLUMN(ENTITY_FIELD) For each column in the list, apply the ENTITY_FIELD macro.

Result: declares all the attributes of the class. Constructor name(void){COLUMN(ENTITY_DEFAULT)}; The constructor calls COLUMN(ENTITY_DEFAULT), which means it initializes all attributes with their default values. Destructor ~name(void){}; Here we only make the empty destructor explicit. ToString() Method Assembles a string _s by concatenating name=value from each field.

Uses COLUMN(ENTITY_TO_STRING) to apply this logic to all columns.

Removes the trailing comma with StringSubstr.

Prints something like this: Account[id=1, number=12345, balance=500.0, owner=João]

ENTITY(Account, ACCOUNT_COLUMNS)

This single line automatically generates the class equivalent to the one we wrote manually at the beginning. At the end of this, we can use the Account class normally:

The difference between the manual version and the #define version is huge in terms of scalability and maintainability. Now, to create a new entity, simply:

Define its columns in a TABLE_COLUMNS macro. Call DEFINE_ENTITY(Table, TABLE_COLUMNS).

This eliminates repetition, makes updating easier (if you change the name of a column, you can change it in the macro), and opens up space for us to expand this concept, for example, by adding automatic constructors, serialization methods, SQL integration, and much more.





Column metadata: encapsulating the properties



So far, we've created entities that have attributes and even managed to print their values automatically using macros. But there's a problem: these attributes are still "silent".

They know how to store data, but they don't know how to describe themselves. For example, we can't ask an attribute: "Are you a primary key (PK)?", "Can you accept null values?", "Is it an auto-increment field?", or "What is the actual type in the database (INTEGER, TEXT, REAL, etc.)?"

This information is called metadata, or data about the data. If we want our ORM to be able to automatically generate SQL (such as creating tables or validating structures), we need an extra layer that stores these properties and allows the entity to describe itself.

The idea is to create a metadata class called IColumnMetadata. It will be responsible for storing all the information about a column:

Field name (m_name)

Logical type in MQL5 (m_type)

Database type (m_db_type)

Whether it can be nullable (m_nullable)

Whether it is auto_increment (m_auto_increment)

Whether it is a primary key (m_primary_key)

Whether it is unique (m_unique)

Thus, each column of the entity can carry a complete description, which will be used in the future to automatically generate CREATE TABLE statements, validate whether the database complies with the entity, and correctly map values between MQL5 and SQL.

We create a new folder called TickORM inside includes, and inside it a folder called metadata, and a new file called IColumnMetadata.mqh, at the end this is the path: <MQL5/Includes/TickORM/metadata/ColumnMetadata.mqh>. And we create the following class:

class IColumnMetadata { private : string m_name; string m_type; string m_db_type; bool m_nullable; bool m_auto_increment; bool m_primary_key; bool m_unique; public : IColumnMetadata( string name, string type, string db_type, bool nullable, bool auto_increment, bool primary_key, bool unique); IColumnMetadata( void ); ~IColumnMetadata( void ); string Name( void ); string Type( void ); string DbType( void ); bool Nullable( void ); bool AutoIncrement( void ); bool PrimaryKey( void ); bool Unique( void ); }; IColumnMetadata::IColumnMetadata( string name, string type, string db_type, bool nullable, bool auto_increment, bool primary_key, bool unique) { m_name = name; m_type = type; m_db_type = db_type; m_nullable = nullable; m_auto_increment = auto_increment; m_primary_key = primary_key; m_unique = unique; } IColumnMetadata::IColumnMetadata( void ) { } IColumnMetadata::~IColumnMetadata( void ) { } string IColumnMetadata::Name( void ) { return m_name; } string IColumnMetadata::Type( void ) { return m_type; }; string IColumnMetadata::DbType( void ) { return m_db_type; }; bool IColumnMetadata::Nullable( void ) { return m_nullable; }; bool IColumnMetadata::AutoIncrement( void ) { return m_auto_increment; }; bool IColumnMetadata::PrimaryKey( void ) { return m_primary_key; }; bool IColumnMetadata::Unique( void ) { return m_unique; };

Note that the class has no intelligence or complex logic behind it; it simply stores the table column data. This level of abstraction may seem bureaucratic at first, but it's exactly what will allow us to reach the next step:

An entity can expose its metadata.

The ORM can scan this metadata and automatically generate SQL to create the corresponding table in the database.

Without this layer, every time we wanted to create a table, we would have to manually write the entire CREATE TABLE... statement, which is exactly the kind of repetition we want to eliminate.

Imagine we have a Trades table with three columns:

id: integer, primary key, auto_increment. symbol: required string, cannot be null. volume: decimal number, also required.

With our metadata class, we can describe them like this:

IColumnMetadata id( "id" , "int" , "INTEGER" , false , true , true , true ); IColumnMetadata symbol( "symbol" , "string" , "TEXT" , false , false , false , false ); IColumnMetadata volume( "volume" , "double" , "REAL" , false , false , false , false );

Now it is not just a simple attribute: it is an object that knows itself, that knows how to explain its rules and restrictions.

Now it's not just a simple attribute: it's a self-knowledgeable object that can explain its rules and restrictions.





Creating the ITableMetadata class: the complete description of the entity

If we previously worked at the column level, now we need to go a step further and think at the entire table level. Each table (or entity) isn't just a set of attributes: it also has a proper name, a primary key, and a collection of column metadata.

In other words, we need a structure that can store all of an entity's IColumnMetadata. If IColumnMetadata describes a field, the ITableMetadata we're going to create describes the entire entity. It needs to answer other questions like: "What is the table name?", "What is the primary key?", "How many columns does it have?", and "What are the properties of each column?"

Furthermore, it needs to be extensible, meaning each entity will have its own metadata version, but they can all follow the same "base interface."

Let's create a new file called TableMetadata.mqh in the <MQL5/Include/TickORM/metadata/TableMetadata.mqh> directory. We've already imported ColumnMetadata.mqh.

#include "PropertyMetadata.mqh" class ITableMetadata { protected : IColumnMetadata *m_properties[]; public : ITableMetadata( void ); ~ITableMetadata( void ); void AddColumn(IColumnMetadata *column); IColumnMetadata *Column( int index); int ColumnSize( void ); }; ITableMetadata::ITableMetadata( void ) { } ITableMetadata::~ITableMetadata( void ) { int size = ArraySize (m_columns); for ( int i= 0 ;i<size;i++) { delete m_columns[i]; } } void ITableMetadata::AddColumn(IColumnMetadata *column) { int size = ArraySize (m_columns); ArrayResize (m_columns,size+ 1 ); m_columns[size] = column; } IColumnMetadata *ITableMetadata::Column( int index) { return (m_columns[index]); } int ITableMetadata::ColumnSize( void ) { return ( ArraySize (m_columns)); }

Note that I've already added an array of the IColumnMetadata object, where each position in the array represents a table column. I've also added some basic methods for manipulating the array.

Finally, we've added two virtual methods. This means that any child class can override TableName() and PrimaryKey() to describe itself, since only child classes know the table name. To avoid this, we've created a base implementation that returns NULL.

class ITableMetadata { public : virtual string TableName( void ); virtual string PrimaryKey( void ); }; string ITableMetadata::TableName( void ) { return ( NULL ); } string ITableMetadata::PrimaryKey( void ) { return ( NULL ); }





Connecting everything

So far, we've gone through two fundamental steps: first, we manually created an entity class; then, we saw how to use macro metaprogramming to automatically generate these classes. But there's still one important piece missing: we need to centralize the definition of entities and their columns in a single location. This location must be able to translate native MQL5 types into SQL types and, at the same time, record all the table metadata in an organized manner.

This is precisely the role of the TickORM.mqh file, which will be located at <MQL5/TickORM/TickORM.mqh>. We can think of it as a bridge connecting the code written in MQL5 to the relational database model. The logic is simple: for each entity, we create a class derived from ITableMetadata that automatically records all the table columns.

This allows the ORM to not only understand the table structure, but also how to create, validate, and manipulate columns, without requiring developers to manually perform the same conversions for each new entity.

To better understand the usefulness of this, let's take a step-by-step approach: manually construct a metadata class for the Account table, which has four basic columns. We won't use macros here yet, precisely to clarify the work we want to automate:

class AccountMetadata : public ITableMetadata { public : AccountMetadata( void ); ~AccountMetadata( void ); string TableName(); string PrimaryKey( void ); }; AccountMetadata::AccountMetadata( void ) { this .AddColumn( new IColumnMetadata( "id" , "ulong" , "INTEGER" , false , true , true , true )); this .AddColumn( new IColumnMetadata( "number" , "ulong" , "REAL" , false , false , false , false )); this .AddColumn( new IColumnMetadata( "balance" , "ulong" , "REAL" , false , false , false , false )); this .AddColumn( new IColumnMetadata( "owner" , "ulong" , "TEXT" , false , false , false , false )); } AccountMetadata::~AccountMetadata( void ) { } string AccountMetadata::TableName( void ) { return ( "Account" ); } string AccountMetadata::PrimaryKey( void ) { int size = ArraySize (m_columns); for ( int i= 0 ;i<size;i++) { if (m_columns[i].PrimaryKey()) { return (m_columns[i].Name()); } } return ( NULL ); }

This implementation is sufficient for us to query the table's metadata. Here's how we can use it:

int OnInit () { AccountMetadata metadata; int size_cols = metadata.ColumnSize(); Print ( "table name: " ,metadata.TableName()); Print ( "ptimary key: " ,metadata.PrimaryKey()); Print ( "size columns: " ,size_cols); for ( int i= 0 ;i<size_cols;i++) { IColumnMetadata *column = metadata.Column(i); Print ( "===" ); Print ( "Column name: " +column.Name()); Print ( "Type: " +column.Type()); Print ( "DbType: " +column.DbType()); Print ( "Nullable: " +column.Nullable()); Print ( "PrimaryKey: " +column.PrimaryKey()); Print ( "Unique: " +column.Unique()); } return ( INIT_SUCCEEDED ); }

The console output clearly shows all the captured information:

table name: Account ptimary key: id size columns: 4 === Column name: id Type: ulong DbType: INTEGER Nullable: false PrimaryKey: true Unique: true === Column name: number Type: ulong DbType: REAL Nullable: false PrimaryKey: false Unique: false === Column name: balance Type: ulong DbType: REAL Nullable: false PrimaryKey: false Unique: false === Column name: owner Type: ulong DbType: TEXT Nullable: false PrimaryKey: false Unique: false

Note that we already have all the essential data for the table and its columns available at runtime. What's missing now is to automate the creation of this metadata class using #define, so we don't have to manually repeat this entire structure for each new entity. This will be the next step.





Automating the creation of the metadata class

When we start connecting MQL5 entities to the database, a challenge immediately arises: the data types don't speak the same language. In MQL5 code, we use int, double, string, and others. In the database, the types are different: INTEGER, REAL, TEXT, etc.

If we didn't create a clear translation rule, each column would need to be mapped manually, which would be laborious and error-prone. To avoid this rework, we created a small "conversion dictionary" using #define:

#define MQL5_TO_SQL_int "INTEGER" #define MQL5_TO_SQL_double "REAL" #define MQL5_TO_SQL_float "REAL" #define MQL5_TO_SQL_long "INTEGER" #define MQL5_TO_SQL_ulong "INTEGER" #define MQL5_TO_SQL_datetime "INTEGER" #define MQL5_TO_SQL_string "TEXT" #define MQL5_TO_SQL_bool "INTEGER" #define DB_TYPE_FROM_MQL5(type) MQL5_TO_SQL_ ##type

It works simply: if we declare a column as int in the entity, the DB_TYPE_FROM_MQL5 macro automatically converts it to "INTEGER". This ensures that each MQL5 type always has its corresponding type in the database, without having to remember or manually repeat this mapping.

Now, with the types resolved, we need a way to organize the metadata for each table. To do this, we dynamically create a class called name##Metadata (e.g., AccountMetadata ). This class inherits from ITableMetadata and has two main functions:

TableName(): returns the entity name (which will be used as the table name).

PrimaryKey(): automatically identifies which column has been marked as the primary key.

#define ENTITY_META_DATA(name, COLUMNS) \ class name ##Metadata : public ITableMetadata \ { \ public : \ name ##Metadata(void) \ { \ COLUMNS(ENTITY_META_DATA_COLUMNS); \ } \ ~name ##Metadata(void){}; \ string TableName() { return ( #name); }; \ string PrimaryKey( void ) \ { \ int size = ArraySize (m_columns); \ for ( int i= 0 ;i<size;i++) \ { \ if (m_columns[i].PrimaryKey()) \ { \ return (m_columns[i].Name()); \ } \ } \ return ( NULL ); \ } \ };

Finally, to create a complete entity (class + metadata), we use two macros: the first defines the columns, the second automatically generates the entity and its metadata class:

#define ACCOUNT_COLUMNS(COLUMN) \ COLUMN( ulong , id, false , 0 , true , true , false ) \ COLUMN( double , number, false , 0 , false , false , false ) \ COLUMN( double , balance, false , 0 , false , false , false ) \ COLUMN( string , owner, false , "" , false , false , false ) ENTITY(Account, COLUMNS) ENTITY_META_DATA(Account, COLUMNS)

Here, in just a few lines, we declare the entire structure of the Account table:

id is the primary key (primary = true) and auto-increment (auto_inc = true),

number and balance are required numbers,

owner is required text.

In other words, with a single point of definition, we were able to create the Account class and its metadata class AccountMetadata, ready for use by the ORM.





Conclusion and next steps

We've reached the end of another stage in building our ORM. In this article, we've covered an important path:

We started by better understanding how #define works in MQL5, not just for simple constants, but as a metaprogramming tool.

We moved on to creating entities (the classes that represent our tables) and saw how to simplify their definition using macros.

We enriched these entities with column metadata, describing attributes such as type, primary key, auto-increment, uniqueness, and nullability.

Finally, we centralized everything in the TickORM.mqh file, connecting MQL5 types to SQL and automating the generation of metadata classes.

This foundation is crucial: now we not only have entities, but also the complete description of their properties, and this will be the engine that will allow the ORM to manipulate the database intelligently and automatically.

In the next article, we'll take another decisive step: we'll create the Repository layer. This layer will be responsible for manipulating the data without having to manually write SQL. Instead, we'll make calls like accountRepository.Save(account) or ordersRepository.FindById(1), and the ORM will take care of the rest.

In other words, if we've learned to describe the structure of the tables so far, in the next article we'll learn how to operate on the data in a clean, organized, and secure manner.