Visual Testing of the Profitability of Indicators and Alerts

What indicator of trading alerts or just the methods of their calculating to use is usually decided when testing EAs using these alerts. However, it is not always possible/necessary/reasonable to write an EA for each indicator. You can promptly calculate the profitability of trading on the alerts from other indicators, using a special indicator that collects their alerts itself and draws a picture of ideal trading with them. It can help you both make a visual estimate of the results obtained and quickly choose most optimal parameters.

Remember how many times, looking at a randomly found or long time searched for and finally found indicator, you wanted to know immediately what the result of trading by its alerts would be. The same situation occurs when you are offered a new trading system for which there are no EAs or indicators yet. Before starting a serious work and writing a working EA, you would like to estimate whether there is a healthy grain in the materials on offer.

Or you can have the following situation: There is an indicator with good alerts, but you are having a gut feeling that its parameters are not optimal, that you can clear it up, and you even know how you can do that. How can you test your idea quickly without being locked into a long and complicated coding?

Problem Statement

Let's think of what we have and what we want to have. Let's take a well-known ZigZag from the standard delivery of MetaTrader 4 as an example. Attach it to any currency pair's chart on any timeframe: Do you really want to trade with it? Everything is clear: you should sell on the upper kink and close your position by buying on the lower one.

Now here is a question: How much money would this trading gain for you? It is quite easy to get an answer to this question: Sum up all highs of the segments and recalculate considering the volume of the position in lots and the price of one point in the deposit currency. You can access to the buffer of ZigZag values by calling for function iCustom:

P= iCustom ( NULL , 0 , "ZigZag" , 0 ,i);

where i is the number of the bar for which you're going to obtain a value.

All you have to do now is to search in all values of the buffer and find all points with nonzero values - these are the points to build the ZigZag on. Well, you also have to sum up the heights of the segments. For descriptive reasons, you can even draw those lines and color them according to the colors of trades and their profitability. This task is quite easy and can be successfully assigned to an indicator.

A Universal Solution

Fur such indicator to be able to test any other indicator, you should ensure its universality. Since any indicator or trading system, in a general case, assumes that only 4 operations are made: BUY, SELL, BUY CLOSE, and SELL CLOSE, we should have a special array for each of them. It must be possible to fill this array from any source. It is the only thing you have to edit yourself by adding the code of filling alerts arrays (well, you should probably place some parameters in external variables, too).



Functionally, the indicator consists of the following blocks:

Initialization - here we allocate the memory for alerts arrays and reset the counters;

- here we allocate the memory for alerts arrays and reset the counters; Filling alerts arrays - here we are going to edit the code by adding various algorithms of calculating alerts or of receiving them from other indicators;

- here we are going to edit the code by adding various algorithms of calculating alerts or of receiving them from other indicators; Clearing repeated alerts -this block is necessary for "thinning" the alerts from indicators that don't work in a discrete mode that generates one alert, but in a continuous one where the indicator continuously fixes the availability of opening conditions, not the very first appearance of the alert by which, actually, the order must be opened. In the block, the following mechanism is realized: If two identical alerts are located in neighboring bars, the right one is rest, since we consider only one order for being used, which has already been opened at the preceding (left) bar. All alerts outside the dates range set in the parameters are removed here, too;

-this block is necessary for "thinning" the alerts from indicators that don't work in a discrete mode that generates one alert, but in a continuous one where the indicator continuously fixes the availability of opening conditions, not the very first appearance of the alert by which, actually, the order must be opened. In the block, the following mechanism is realized: If two identical alerts are located in neighboring bars, the right one is rest, since we consider only one order for being used, which has already been opened at the preceding (left) bar. All alerts outside the dates range set in the parameters are removed here, too; Placing OPEN and CLOSE marks - in this block, the ZigZag is drawn by the "thinned" (discrete) alerts, vertical lines are placed, if necessary, to track the synchronization of alerts with the charts of other indicators including those producing the alerts;

- in this block, the ZigZag is drawn by the "thinned" (discrete) alerts, vertical lines are placed, if necessary, to track the synchronization of alerts with the charts of other indicators including those producing the alerts; Calculating results by the marks placed - the amounts of open orders and their profits are calculated in the course of placing marks. This block makes some additional calculations and shows their results as a comment in the main chart window;

- the amounts of open orders and their profits are calculated in the course of placing marks. This block makes some additional calculations and shows their results as a comment in the main chart window; Help functions - two functions are located here: that of placing vertical marking lines and that of drawing the segments of ZigZag.

Realization

Below is the code of the indicator itself, which contains an example of feeding the data from indicator ZigZag.

#property copyright "Copyright © 2006-2008, Sergey Kravchuk. http://forextools.com.ua" #property link "http://forextools.com.ua" #property indicator_chart_window #property indicator_buffers 0 extern bool ShowZZ = true ; extern bool ShowMARKERS = true ; extern datetime DateStart = D'1.01.1970' ; extern datetime DateEnd = D'31.12.2037' ; extern double LotForCalc = 0.05 ; extern int Optimizm = 0 ; extern color ColorProfitBuy = Blue; extern color ColorLossBuy = Red; extern color ColorZeroBuy = Gray; extern color ColorProfitSell = Blue; extern color ColorLossSell = Red; extern color ColorZeroSell = Gray; extern color ColorBuy = CornflowerBlue; extern color ColorSell = HotPink; extern color ColorClose = Gainsboro; double sBuy[],sCloseBuy[],sSell[],sCloseSell[]; int sBuyCnt,sSellCnt,sBuyCloseCnt,sSellCloseCnt; int i,DisplayBars; #define MrakerPrefix "IT_" #define OP_CLOSE_BUY 444 #define OP_CLOSE_SELL 555 int init() { ClearMarkers(); return ( 0 ); } int deinit() { ClearMarkers(); return ( 0 ); } int start() { double Profit= 0 ,P1,P2; int CntProfit= 0 ,CntLoose= 0 ,i1,i2; ClearMarkers(); sBuyCnt= 0 ; sSellCnt= 0 ; sBuyCloseCnt= 0 ; sSellCloseCnt= 0 ; DisplayBars= Bars ; ArrayResize (sBuy,DisplayBars); ArrayInitialize (sBuy, 0 ); ArrayResize (sSell,DisplayBars); ArrayInitialize (sSell, 0 ); ArrayResize (sCloseBuy,DisplayBars); ArrayInitialize (sCloseBuy, 0 ); ArrayResize (sCloseSell,DisplayBars); ArrayInitialize (sCloseSell, 0 ); for (i1= Bars - 1 ;i1>= 0 ;i1--) { P1= iCustom ( NULL , 0 , "ZigZag" , 0 ,i1); if (P1!= 0 ) break ; } for (i2=i1- 1 ;i2>= 0 ;i2--) { for (i2=i2;i2>= 0 ;i2--) { P2= iCustom ( NULL , 0 , "ZigZag" , 0 ,i2); if (P2!= 0 ) break ; } if (i2< 0 ) break ; if (P1>P2) { sSell[i1]= 1 ; sBuy[i2]= 1 ; sCloseSell[i2]= 1 ; } if (P1<P2) { sBuy[i1]= 1 ; sSell[i2]= 1 ; sCloseBuy[i2]= 1 ; } P1=P2; i1=i2; } for (i= 0 ;i<DisplayBars;i++) { if (sBuy[i]==sBuy[i+ 1 ]) sBuy[i]= 0 ; if (sSell[i]==sSell[i+ 1 ]) sSell[i]= 0 ; if (sCloseBuy[i]==sCloseBuy[i+ 1 ]) sCloseBuy[i]= 0 ; if (sCloseSell[i]==sCloseSell[i+ 1 ]) sCloseSell[i]= 0 ; } for (i= 0 ;i<DisplayBars;i++) { if (Time[i]<DateStart || DateEnd<Time[i]) { sBuy[i]= 0 ; sSell[i]= 0 ; sCloseBuy[i]= 0 ; sCloseSell[i]= 0 ; } } if (DateEnd<=Time[ 0 ]) { i=iBarShift( Symbol (), Period (),DateEnd); sBuy[i]= 0 ; sSell[i]= 0 ; sCloseBuy[i]= 1 ; sCloseSell[i]= 1 ; } if (DateEnd >Time[ 0 ]) { sCloseBuy[ 0 ]= 1 ; sCloseSell[ 0 ]= 1 ; } for (i= 0 ;i<DisplayBars;i++) { if (sBuy [i]!= 0 ) sBuyCnt++; if (sCloseBuy [i]!= 0 ) sBuyCloseCnt++; if (sSell[i]!= 0 ) sSellCnt++; if (sCloseSell[i]!= 0 ) sSellCloseCnt++; } for (i=DisplayBars- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { for (i1=i;i1>= 0 ;i1--) if (sBuy[i1]!= 0 ) break ; for (i2=i1- 1 ;i2>= 0 ;i2--) if (sCloseBuy[i2]!= 0 ) break ; if (i2< 0 ) i2= 0 ; i=i2; if (Optimizm< 0 ) { P1=High[i1]; P2=Low[i2]; } if (Optimizm== 0 ) { P1=Open[i1]; P2=Open[i2]; } if (Optimizm> 0 ) { P1=Low[i1]; P2=High[i2]; } P1/= Point ; P2/= Point ; if (i1>= 0 ) { Profit=Profit+P2-P1; if (P2-P1>= 0 ) CntProfit++; else CntLoose++; DrawLine(i1,i2,OP_BUY,Optimizm); PlaceMarker(i1,OP_BUY); PlaceMarker(i2,OP_CLOSE_BUY); } } for (i=DisplayBars- 1 ;i>= 0 ;i--) { for (i1=i;i1>= 0 ;i1--) if (sSell[i1]!= 0 ) break ; for (i2=i1- 1 ;i2>= 0 ;i2--) if (sCloseSell[i2]!= 0 ) break ; if (i2< 0 ) i2= 0 ; i=i2; if (Optimizm< 0 ) { P1=Low[i1]; P2=High[i2]; } if (Optimizm== 0 ) { P1=Open[i1]; P2=Open[i2]; } if (Optimizm> 0 ) { P1=High[i1]; P2=Low[i2]; } P1/= Point ; P2/= Point ; if (i1>= 0 ) { Profit=Profit+P1-P2; if (P1-P2>= 0 ) CntProfit++; else CntLoose++; DrawLine(i1,i2,OP_SELL,Optimizm); PlaceMarker(i1,OP_SELL); PlaceMarker(i2,OP_CLOSE_SELL); } } int Cnt=CntProfit+CntLoose; double ToCurrency = MarketInfo( Symbol (),MODE_TICKVALUE)*LotForCalc; string msg= "Период: " +TimeToStr( MathMax (DateStart,Time[ Bars - 1 ]))+ " - " + TimeToStr( MathMin (DateEnd,Time[ 0 ]))+ "



" ; msg=msg+ sBuyCnt+ " BUY trades and " +sBuyCloseCnt+ " their closings

" + sSellCnt+ " SELL trades and " +sSellCloseCnt+ " their closings



" ; int TotalDays = ( MathMin (DateEnd,Time[ 0 ])- MathMax (DateStart,Time[ Bars - 1 ]))/ 60 / 60 / 24 ; if (TotalDays<= 0 ) TotalDays= 1 ; if (Cnt== 0 ) msg=msg+( "No operations" ); else msg=msg+ ( DoubleToStr(Profit, 0 )+ " point on " +Cnt+ " operations for " +TotalDays+ " days

" + DoubleToStr(Profit/Cnt, 1 )+ " point for operation (" + DoubleToStr(Profit/TotalDays, 1 )+ " within a day)



" + "When trading with " +DoubleToStr(LotForCalc, 2 )+ " obtain in " +AccountCurrency()+ ":

" + DoubleToStr(Profit*ToCurrency, 0 )+ " totally, by " + DoubleToStr(Profit/Cnt*ToCurrency, 1 )+ " per trade (" + DoubleToStr(Profit/TotalDays*ToCurrency, 1 )+ " within one day)



" + CntProfit+ " profitable (" +DoubleToStr(((CntProfit)* 1.0 /Cnt* 1.0 )* 100.0 , 1 )+ "%)

" + CntLoose+ " losing (" +DoubleToStr(((CntLoose)* 1.0 /Cnt* 1.0 )* 100.0 , 1 )+ "%)" ); Comment (msg); } void ClearMarkers() { for ( int i= 0 ;i< ObjectsTotal ();i++) if ( StringFind ( ObjectName (i),MrakerPrefix)== 0 ) { ObjectDelete ( ObjectName (i)); i--; } } void PlaceMarker( int i, int op_type) { if (!ShowMARKERS) return ; color MarkerColor; string MarkName; if (op_type==OP_CLOSE_SELL) { MarkerColor=ColorClose; MarkName=MrakerPrefix+ "__SELL_" +i; } if (op_type==OP_CLOSE_BUY) { MarkerColor=ColorClose; MarkName=MrakerPrefix+ "__BUY_" +i; } if (op_type==OP_SELL) { MarkerColor=ColorSell; MarkName=MrakerPrefix+ "_SELL_" +i; } if (op_type==OP_BUY) { MarkerColor=ColorBuy; MarkName=MrakerPrefix+ "_BUY_" +i; } ObjectCreate (MarkName, OBJ_VLINE , 0 ,Time[i], 0 ); ObjectSet(MarkName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 1 ); if (op_type==OP_CLOSE_BUY || op_type==OP_CLOSE_SELL) ObjectSet(MarkName, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_SOLID ); else ObjectSet(MarkName, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_DOT ); ObjectSet(MarkName, OBJPROP_BACK ,True); ObjectSet(MarkName, OBJPROP_COLOR ,MarkerColor); } void DrawLine( int i1, int i2, int op_type, int Optimizm) { if (!ShowZZ) return ; color СurColor; string MarkName=MrakerPrefix+ "_" +i1+ "_" +i2; double P1,P2; if (Optimizm< 0 && op_type==OP_BUY) { P1=High[i1]; P2=Low[i2]; } if (Optimizm< 0 && op_type==OP_SELL) { P1=Low[i1]; P2=High[i2]; } if (Optimizm== 0 ) { P1=Open[i1]; P2=Open[i2]; } if (Optimizm> 0 && op_type==OP_BUY) { P1=Low[i1]; P2=High[i2]; } if (Optimizm> 0 && op_type==OP_SELL) { P1=High[i1]; P2=Low[i2]; } ObjectCreate (MarkName, OBJ_TREND , 0 ,Time[i1],P1,Time[i2],P2); ObjectSet(MarkName, OBJPROP_RAY ,False); ObjectSet(MarkName, OBJPROP_BACK ,False); ObjectSet(MarkName, OBJPROP_STYLE , STYLE_SOLID ); ObjectSet(MarkName, OBJPROP_WIDTH , 2 ); if (op_type==OP_BUY) { if (P1 <P2) СurColor = ColorProfitBuy; if (P1==P2) СurColor = ColorZeroBuy; if (P1 >P2) СurColor = ColorLossBuy; } if (op_type==OP_SELL) { if (P1 >P2) СurColor = ColorProfitSell; if (P1==P2) СurColor = ColorZeroSell; if (P1 <P2) СurColor = ColorLossSell; } ObjectSet(MarkName, OBJPROP_COLOR ,СurColor); }

Optimizm

High

Low

Analyzing Results

The parameters of the indicator contain a special parameter,. It sets the desired degree of optimism in calculations. If its value is below zero, it means that the calculations will be fully pessimistic: for BUY prices it will choose theof the alert bar, for SELL prices -. This is how the worst possible results are modeled that we can obtain by those alerts. If its value is above zero, the most optimistic calculation is modeled: buying at lowest and selling at highest. If the value of this parameter is equal to zero, the neutral behavior is formed at which we open and close orders at the OPEN prices of bars - it is this situation that is usually realized when trading with EAs.

Now let's see results. Here is the result obtained at the objective analysis of zigzag.

See, the chart shows eight losing parts. Well, the zigzag "works" on best prices and in order to reconstruct it again we should set the parameter Optimizm = 1.

What the result will be, if we trade as badly as possible, can be seen if we set the parameter Optimizm = -1

A Little Digression Dear traders, Do not put a blame on me, but this indicator can be a pretty lash for you if it occurs in your management's skillful hands, who are usually not interested in details of trading tactics - they are interested only in the result. Uploading into a tester the algorithm of ZigZag alerts and setting Optimizm = 1, they will obtain the figures of that maximal profit that could ever be obtained from this part of chart and that they would like you to obtain. And if you always trade less than a half, this will make them think that you might be too indifferent to your duties. On the other hand this tool can be a good defense from unfairly steep demands. You will have ground arguments that plans set to you by them are unreal and cannot be obtained even at the most favorable conditions.

We see, the use of the single Optimizm parameter allows to use the indicator for the potential estimation of an indicator of alerts tested in it. And even if the most optimistic calculation does not make profit, the tested indicator of alerts should be amended: you should find other parameters for it or in the worst case forget it for its hopelessness saving time on EA development and money of your deposit that could be lost for getting proofs that the indicator does not work. Thus our testing indicator allows saving not only time, but also money.

Analyzing Alerts of Trading Systems

Buffers of other indicators are not the only source for filling out alert arrays, on which our testing indicator operates. Somewhere in books or in the Internet depths you can find description of alerts of a trading system, for which there are no indicators or Expert Advisors. This is just a set of rules that can though be easily implemented in MQL4. If you can write the calculation of alerts for such a system and fill out alert buffers by them, the testing indicator will show you results that you can obtain using the system.

If there is a ready code for a system, you can select calculation of alerts, on which the EA operates, and construct "results of its operation" directly on the chart. Of course the same can be obtained even more precisely in MetaTrader 4 strategy tester, but the indicator will perform reconstructions quicker and reflect them more vividly than strict lines of a tester.

An important moment in this case is the possibility to join the chart of obtained results with other indicators. Vertical mark lines crossing additional indicators perhaps will tell you how they can be used for specifying main alerts or will detect places of its inadequate operation. Finally only by the hit-and-miss method we can choose such parameters of values that probably would suit us more than results of optimizer.

Let us take as an example the ready code of the standard MACD. This is how it should look like. Block of filling alert arrays, the contents of which are copied and pasted from the indicator text:

for (i=DisplayBars;i>= 0 ;i--) { double MacdCurrent, MacdPrevious, SignalCurrent; double SignalPrevious, MaCurrent, MaPrevious; MacdCurrent= iMACD ( NULL , 0 , 12 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE ,MODE_MAIN,i+ 0 ); MacdPrevious= iMACD ( NULL , 0 , 12 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE ,MODE_MAIN,i+ 1 ); SignalCurrent= iMACD ( NULL , 0 , 12 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE ,MODE_SIGNAL,i+ 0 ); SignalPrevious= iMACD ( NULL , 0 , 12 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE ,MODE_SIGNAL,i+ 1 ); MaCurrent= iMA ( NULL , 0 ,MATrendPeriod, 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ,i+ 0 ); MaPrevious= iMA ( NULL , 0 ,MATrendPeriod, 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ,i+ 1 ); if (MacdCurrent< 0 && MacdCurrent>SignalCurrent && MacdPrevious<SignalPrevious && MathAbs (MacdCurrent)>(MACDOpenLevel* Point ) && MaCurrent>MaPrevious) sBuy[i]= 1 ; if (MacdCurrent> 0 && MacdCurrent<SignalCurrent && MacdPrevious>SignalPrevious && MathAbs (MacdCurrent)>(MACDOpenLevel* Point ) && MaCurrent<MaPrevious) sSell[i]= 1 ; if (MacdCurrent> 0 && MacdCurrent<SignalCurrent && MacdPrevious>SignalPrevious && MathAbs (MacdCurrent)>(MACDCloseLevel* Point )) sCloseBuy[i]= 1 ; if (MacdCurrent< 0 && MacdCurrent>SignalCurrent && MacdPrevious<SignalPrevious && MathAbs (MacdCurrent)>(MACDCloseLevel* Point )) sCloseSell[i]= 1 ; }

And here is the result:

Note that lines of alert marks fully match with crosspoints of MACD charts. Perhaps looking at these joint charts you will decide what exactly should be changed in alerts. For example that MaCurrent and MaPrevious do not need checking. A little corrected code:

for (i=DisplayBars;i>= 0 ;i--) { double MacdCurrent, MacdPrevious, SignalCurrent; double SignalPrevious, MaCurrent, MaPrevious; MacdCurrent= iMACD ( NULL , 0 , 12 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE ,MODE_MAIN,i+ 0 ); MacdPrevious= iMACD ( NULL , 0 , 12 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE ,MODE_MAIN,i+ 1 ); SignalCurrent= iMACD ( NULL , 0 , 12 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE ,MODE_SIGNAL,i+ 0 ); SignalPrevious= iMACD ( NULL , 0 , 12 , 26 , 9 , PRICE_CLOSE ,MODE_SIGNAL,i+ 1 ); MaCurrent= iMA ( NULL , 0 ,MATrendPeriod, 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ,i+ 0 ); MaPrevious= iMA ( NULL , 0 ,MATrendPeriod, 0 , MODE_EMA , PRICE_CLOSE ,i+ 1 ); if (MacdCurrent< 0 && MacdCurrent>SignalCurrent && MacdPrevious<SignalPrevious && MathAbs (MacdCurrent)>(MACDOpenLevel* Point )) sBuy[i]= 1 ; if (MacdCurrent> 0 && MacdCurrent<SignalCurrent && MacdPrevious>SignalPrevious && MathAbs (MacdCurrent)>(MACDOpenLevel* Point )) sSell[i]= 1 ; if (MacdCurrent> 0 && MacdCurrent<SignalCurrent && MacdPrevious>SignalPrevious && MathAbs (MacdCurrent)>(MACDCloseLevel* Point )) sCloseBuy[i]= 1 ; if (MacdCurrent< 0 && MacdCurrent>SignalCurrent && MacdPrevious<SignalPrevious && MathAbs (MacdCurrent)>(MACDCloseLevel* Point )) sCloseSell[i]= 1 ; }

You see what the result is. The number of operations has increased from 19 to 51. Though the total profit has turned into losses, which shows that this was not a good idea of improving the alert quality.

Testing Fantasies

Each developer surely has some intrusive thoughts that are never handled. The tester of indicators will help to quickly visualize and estimate them. If ideas appear to be correct and obtained results are positive, a developer can think of writing an indicator or Expert Advisor. In this case results of the indicator tester will be at the same time an illustration to the requirements specification for development and a final example, according to which the ready product will be checked.

Here is a primitive "system" as an example: buy using simple MA indicator. Buy condition - MA grows, sell condition - MA falls. See, how to quickly check the profitability of this idea. Here is the block of alert filling:

for (i=DisplayBars;i>= 0 ;i--) { double m1= iMA ( NULL , 0 ,MAPeriod, 0 ,MAMode,MAPrice,i+ 1 ); double m2= iMA ( NULL , 0 ,MAPeriod, 0 ,MAMode,MAPrice,i+ 2 ); if (m2<=m1 && MathAbs (m1-m2)> 0.2 * Point ) { sBuy[i]= 1 ; sCloseSell[i]= 1 ; sBuyCnt++; sSellCloseCnt++; } if (m2>=m1 && MathAbs (m1-m2)> 0.2 * Point ) { sSell[i]= 1 ; sCloseBuy[i]= 1 ; sSellCnt++; sBuyCloseCnt++; } }

And here are results:

Not bad, but it is not the best result - because we have fancied incredible profits. Now let's try to diminish MA period to increase the possibility of winning on profit trades. Diminishing the period from 15 to 7 bars, we managed to increase the average daily profit almost twice:

What is left is making the correlation of profitable and losing trades equal to at least 80% to 20%. But you will have to do it without my assistance.

Conclusion

Now you have one more tool for express analysis of indicators and trading alerts. Naturally they do not substitute for the tester or real trading. All data obtained using this tool are of a descriptive, estimation character. However, the convenience of operation, visualization and the speed of obtained results let me believe that this tool may be very useful to any developer. It helps to quickly check trading ideas, not wasting much time and effort. To a certain extent it can be a proof of an idea's being promising or hopeless. And a thinking investigator or experimentalist this can be a tool of delicate optimization of indicator parameters.