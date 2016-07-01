Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
AllMinutes - Free-of-Holes Charts - expert for MetaTrader 4
- Views:
- 13329
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Expert Advisor fills the missing bars on the chart with "dashes" (Dojis) — bars which have O=H=L=C.
The exhaustive description is available in the article "Free-of-Holes" Charts.
Change history:
- v2.0 (2015.08.12): fix for working on new builds of the MetaTrader 4
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8292
Oblomov
The title contains the idea based on observations of the market regularities. It has been written for the CHF/USD pair.EA Kloss
The EA is based on Stochastic as well as CCI. It uses the fact that a reversal happens when the limits are broken, for cci - 120 and -120, for stoch - 70 and 30. Buys when the lower levels are broken, sells when the upper levels are broken.