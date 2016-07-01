CodeBaseSections
AllMinutes - Free-of-Holes Charts - expert for MetaTrader 4

Andrey Khatimlianskii | English Русский
Published:
The Expert Advisor fills the missing bars on the chart with "dashes" (Dojis) — bars which have O=H=L=C.

The exhaustive description is available in the article "Free-of-Holes" Charts.

Change history:

  • v2.0 (2015.08.12): fix for working on new builds of the MetaTrader 4

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/8292

