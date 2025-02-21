Währungen / GASS
GASS: StealthGas Inc
7.11 USD 0.01 (0.14%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von GASS hat sich für heute um 0.14% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 7.05 bis zu einem Hoch von 7.17 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die StealthGas Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
GASS News
Tagesspanne
7.05 7.17
Jahresspanne
4.82 8.17
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 7.10
- Eröffnung
- 7.17
- Bid
- 7.11
- Ask
- 7.41
- Tief
- 7.05
- Hoch
- 7.17
- Volumen
- 292
- Tagesänderung
- 0.14%
- Monatsänderung
- -6.82%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 23.65%
- Jahresänderung
- 5.65%
