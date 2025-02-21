QuotazioniSezioni
GASS: StealthGas Inc

7.02 USD 0.09 (1.27%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio GASS ha avuto una variazione del -1.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.95 e ad un massimo di 7.10.

Segui le dinamiche di StealthGas Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
6.95 7.10
Intervallo Annuale
4.82 8.17
Chiusura Precedente
7.11
Apertura
7.10
Bid
7.02
Ask
7.32
Minimo
6.95
Massimo
7.10
Volume
209
Variazione giornaliera
-1.27%
Variazione Mensile
-7.99%
Variazione Semestrale
22.09%
Variazione Annuale
4.31%
21 settembre, domenica