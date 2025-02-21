Valute / GASS
GASS: StealthGas Inc
7.02 USD 0.09 (1.27%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio GASS ha avuto una variazione del -1.27% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 6.95 e ad un massimo di 7.10.
Segui le dinamiche di StealthGas Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
6.95 7.10
Intervallo Annuale
4.82 8.17
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.11
- Apertura
- 7.10
- Bid
- 7.02
- Ask
- 7.32
- Minimo
- 6.95
- Massimo
- 7.10
- Volume
- 209
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.27%
- Variazione Mensile
- -7.99%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 22.09%
- Variazione Annuale
- 4.31%
21 settembre, domenica