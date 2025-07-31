Währungen / EG
EG: Everest Group Ltd
334.98 USD 1.35 (0.40%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von EG hat sich für heute um 0.40% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 332.50 bis zu einem Hoch von 336.15 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Everest Group Ltd-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
332.50 336.15
Jahresspanne
320.19 407.31
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 333.63
- Eröffnung
- 333.41
- Bid
- 334.98
- Ask
- 335.28
- Tief
- 332.50
- Hoch
- 336.15
- Volumen
- 429
- Tagesänderung
- 0.40%
- Monatsänderung
- -2.42%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -8.02%
- Jahresänderung
- -14.03%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K