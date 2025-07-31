KurseKategorien
EG: Everest Group Ltd

334.98 USD 1.35 (0.40%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von EG hat sich für heute um 0.40% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 332.50 bis zu einem Hoch von 336.15 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Everest Group Ltd-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
332.50 336.15
Jahresspanne
320.19 407.31
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
333.63
Eröffnung
333.41
Bid
334.98
Ask
335.28
Tief
332.50
Hoch
336.15
Volumen
429
Tagesänderung
0.40%
Monatsänderung
-2.42%
6-Monatsänderung
-8.02%
Jahresänderung
-14.03%
