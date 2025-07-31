Moedas / EG
EG: Everest Group Ltd
333.63 USD 2.85 (0.86%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EG para hoje mudou para 0.86%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 330.00 e o mais alto foi 338.77.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Everest Group Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
330.00 338.77
Faixa anual
320.19 407.31
- Fechamento anterior
- 330.78
- Open
- 333.00
- Bid
- 333.63
- Ask
- 333.93
- Low
- 330.00
- High
- 338.77
- Volume
- 591
- Mudança diária
- 0.86%
- Mudança mensal
- -2.81%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -8.39%
- Mudança anual
- -14.38%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh