EG: Everest Group Ltd

329.14 USD 10.80 (3.18%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

EG exchange rate has changed by -3.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 327.35 and at a high of 333.62.

EG News

Daily Range
327.35 333.62
Year Range
320.19 407.31
Previous Close
339.94
Open
333.62
Bid
329.14
Ask
329.44
Low
327.35
High
333.62
Volume
253
Daily Change
-3.18%
Month Change
-4.12%
6 Months Change
-9.62%
Year Change
-15.53%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.876%