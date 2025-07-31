Currencies / EG
EG: Everest Group Ltd
329.14 USD 10.80 (3.18%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EG exchange rate has changed by -3.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 327.35 and at a high of 333.62.
Follow Everest Group Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
327.35 333.62
Year Range
320.19 407.31
- Previous Close
- 339.94
- Open
- 333.62
- Bid
- 329.14
- Ask
- 329.44
- Low
- 327.35
- High
- 333.62
- Volume
- 253
- Daily Change
- -3.18%
- Month Change
- -4.12%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.62%
- Year Change
- -15.53%
