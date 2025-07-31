QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / EG
Tornare a Azioni

EG: Everest Group Ltd

335.40 USD 0.42 (0.13%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EG ha avuto una variazione del 0.13% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 332.27 e ad un massimo di 337.01.

Segui le dinamiche di Everest Group Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EG News

Intervallo Giornaliero
332.27 337.01
Intervallo Annuale
320.19 407.31
Chiusura Precedente
334.98
Apertura
335.06
Bid
335.40
Ask
335.70
Minimo
332.27
Massimo
337.01
Volume
377
Variazione giornaliera
0.13%
Variazione Mensile
-2.30%
Variazione Semestrale
-7.91%
Variazione Annuale
-13.93%
20 settembre, sabato