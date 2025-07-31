Divisas / EG
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
EG: Everest Group Ltd
333.63 USD 2.85 (0.86%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de EG de hoy ha cambiado un 0.86%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 330.00, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 338.77.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Everest Group Ltd. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EG News
- Here's Why Everest Group (EG) is a Strong Value Stock
- Everest Group: Progress Despite Pricing Fears (NYSE:EG)
- ORI Hits 52-Week High, Trades at a Discount: How to Play the Stock
- Everest Group (EG) Up 1.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Principal Financial Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Hold PFG Stock?
- Why Everest Group (EG) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Prudential Financial Trades Above 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Heartland Mid Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Everest Group appoints Laura Hay to board of directors
- Everest Group Trades Below 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Earnings call transcript: Everest Group Ltd beats Q2 2025 forecasts
- Why Everest Group (EG) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Everest Group declares $2.00 dividend payable in September
- Here's Why Everest Group (EG) is a Strong Value Stock
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights American International, Prudential Financial, Principal Financial, Everest Group and Assurant
- 5 Multiline Insurers Stocks to Watch Amid Increased Digitalization
- VOYA Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Net Investment Income
- Janus Henderson Mid Cap Value Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raises Everest Group stock price target to $416
- MGIC Investment Shares Gain 2.3% as Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Radian Group Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Premiums Decline Y/Y
- Everest Group Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Everest Group, Ltd. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:EG)
- Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Rango diario
330.00 338.77
Rango anual
320.19 407.31
- Cierres anteriores
- 330.78
- Open
- 333.00
- Bid
- 333.63
- Ask
- 333.93
- Low
- 330.00
- High
- 338.77
- Volumen
- 591
- Cambio diario
- 0.86%
- Cambio mensual
- -2.81%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -8.39%
- Cambio anual
- -14.38%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B