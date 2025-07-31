CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / EG
Volver a Acciones

EG: Everest Group Ltd

333.63 USD 2.85 (0.86%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de EG de hoy ha cambiado un 0.86%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 330.00, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 338.77.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Everest Group Ltd. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EG News

Rango diario
330.00 338.77
Rango anual
320.19 407.31
Cierres anteriores
330.78
Open
333.00
Bid
333.63
Ask
333.93
Low
330.00
High
338.77
Volumen
591
Cambio diario
0.86%
Cambio mensual
-2.81%
Cambio a 6 meses
-8.39%
Cambio anual
-14.38%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B