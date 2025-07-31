货币 / EG
EG: Everest Group Ltd
330.78 USD 9.16 (2.69%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日EG汇率已更改-2.69%。当日，交易品种以低点327.35和高点336.85进行交易。
关注Everest Group Ltd动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
EG新闻
- Here's Why Everest Group (EG) is a Strong Value Stock
- Everest Group: Progress Despite Pricing Fears (NYSE:EG)
- ORI Hits 52-Week High, Trades at a Discount: How to Play the Stock
- Everest Group (EG) Up 1.2% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?
- Principal Financial Trades Above 200-Day SMA: Time to Hold PFG Stock?
- Why Everest Group (EG) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Prudential Financial Trades Above 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Heartland Mid Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Everest Group appoints Laura Hay to board of directors
- Everest Group Trades Below 50-Day SMA: How to Play the Stock?
- Earnings call transcript: Everest Group Ltd beats Q2 2025 forecasts
- Why Everest Group (EG) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Everest Group declares $2.00 dividend payable in September
- Here's Why Everest Group (EG) is a Strong Value Stock
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights American International, Prudential Financial, Principal Financial, Everest Group and Assurant
- 5 Multiline Insurers Stocks to Watch Amid Increased Digitalization
- VOYA Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong Net Investment Income
- Janus Henderson Mid Cap Value Managed Account Q2 2025 Commentary
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raises Everest Group stock price target to $416
- MGIC Investment Shares Gain 2.3% as Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Radian Group Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Premiums Decline Y/Y
- Everest Group Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y
- Everest Group, Ltd. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:EG)
- Everest Group, Ltd. (EG) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
日范围
327.35 336.85
年范围
320.19 407.31
- 前一天收盘价
- 339.94
- 开盘价
- 336.85
- 卖价
- 330.78
- 买价
- 331.08
- 最低价
- 327.35
- 最高价
- 336.85
- 交易量
- 581
- 日变化
- -2.69%
- 月变化
- -3.64%
- 6个月变化
- -9.17%
- 年变化
- -15.11%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值