#define RESERVE 100



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Skript Programm Start Funktion |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- Ermitteln der Basiswährung des Symbols und der Gewinnwährung

string symbol_currency_base =SymbolInfoString(Symbol(), SYMBOL_CURRENCY_BASE);

string symbol_currency_profit=SymbolInfoString(Symbol(), SYMBOL_CURRENCY_PROFIT);

PrintFormat("Symbol Currency Base: %s

Symbol Currency Profit: %s", symbol_currency_base, symbol_currency_profit);



//--- in der Schleife alle auf dem Server verfügbaren Symbole abfragen

int total=SymbolsTotal(false), pos=-1;

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

//--- den Namen des nächsten Symbols abrufen

string name=SymbolName(i, false);



//--- nach einer Teilzeichenkette im Symbolnamen mit dem Namen der Basiswährung suchen und

//--- wenn eine Teilzeichenkette gefunden wird, werden der Symbolname, sein Index in der Währungsliste und der Name der gesuchten Währung im Protokoll ausgegeben

pos = StringFind(name, symbol_currency_base);

if(pos >= 0)

PrintFormat("The '%s' symbol at index %u in the list contains the '%s' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: %d", name, i, symbol_currency_base, pos);



//--- Suche nach einer Teilzeichenkette im Symbolnamen mit dem Namen der Gewinnwährung und

//--- wenn eine Teilzeichenkette gefunden wird, werden der Symbolname, sein Index in der Währungsliste und der Name der gesuchten Währung im Protokoll ausgegeben

pos = StringFind(name, symbol_currency_profit);

if(pos >= 0)

PrintFormat("The '%s' symbol at index %u in the list contains the '%s' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: %d", name, i, symbol_currency_profit, pos);

}



/*

Ergebnis

StringFind (EURUSD,D1) Symbol Currency Base: EUR

StringFind (EURUSD,D1) Symbol Currency Profit: USD

The 'EURUSD' symbol at index 0 in the list contains the 'EUR' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'EURUSD' symbol at index 0 in the list contains the 'USD' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 3

The 'GBPUSD' symbol at index 1 in the list contains the 'USD' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 3

The 'USDCHF' symbol at index 2 in the list contains the 'USD' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'USDJPY' symbol at index 3 in the list contains the 'USD' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'USDCNH' symbol at index 4 in the list contains the 'USD' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'USDRUB' symbol at index 5 in the list contains the 'USD' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'AUDUSD' symbol at index 6 in the list contains the 'USD' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 3

The 'NZDUSD' symbol at index 7 in the list contains the 'USD' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 3

The 'USDCAD' symbol at index 8 in the list contains the 'USD' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'USDSEK' symbol at index 9 in the list contains the 'USD' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'USDHKD' symbol at index 10 in the list contains the 'USD' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'USDSGD' symbol at index 11 in the list contains the 'USD' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'USDNOK' symbol at index 12 in the list contains the 'USD' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'USDDKK' symbol at index 13 in the list contains the 'USD' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'USDTRY' symbol at index 14 in the list contains the 'USD' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'USDZAR' symbol at index 15 in the list contains the 'USD' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'USDCZK' symbol at index 16 in the list contains the 'USD' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'USDHUF' symbol at index 17 in the list contains the 'USD' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'USDPLN' symbol at index 18 in the list contains the 'USD' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'USDRUR' symbol at index 19 in the list contains the 'USD' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'EURAUD' symbol at index 27 in the list contains the 'EUR' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'EURCAD' symbol at index 28 in the list contains the 'EUR' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'EURCHF' symbol at index 29 in the list contains the 'EUR' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'EURCZK' symbol at index 30 in the list contains the 'EUR' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'EURDKK' symbol at index 31 in the list contains the 'EUR' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'EURGBP' symbol at index 32 in the list contains the 'EUR' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'EURHKD' symbol at index 33 in the list contains the 'EUR' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'EURHUF' symbol at index 34 in the list contains the 'EUR' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'EURJPY' symbol at index 35 in the list contains the 'EUR' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'EURNOK' symbol at index 36 in the list contains the 'EUR' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'EURNZD' symbol at index 37 in the list contains the 'EUR' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'EURPLN' symbol at index 38 in the list contains the 'EUR' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'EURRUR' symbol at index 39 in the list contains the 'EUR' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'EURRUB' symbol at index 40 in the list contains the 'EUR' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'EURSEK' symbol at index 41 in the list contains the 'EUR' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'EURTRY' symbol at index 42 in the list contains the 'EUR' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'EURZAR' symbol at index 43 in the list contains the 'EUR' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'XAUUSD' symbol at index 47 in the list contains the 'USD' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 3

The 'XAUEUR' symbol at index 48 in the list contains the 'EUR' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 3

The 'XAGUSD' symbol at index 50 in the list contains the 'USD' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 3

The 'XAGEUR' symbol at index 51 in the list contains the 'EUR' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 3

The 'USDCRE' symbol at index 53 in the list contains the 'USD' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'XPDUSD' symbol at index 65 in the list contains the 'USD' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 3

The 'XPTUSD' symbol at index 66 in the list contains the 'USD' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 3

The 'USDGEL' symbol at index 67 in the list contains the 'USD' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'USDMXN' symbol at index 68 in the list contains the 'USD' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'EURMXN' symbol at index 69 in the list contains the 'EUR' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'USDCOP' symbol at index 75 in the list contains the 'USD' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'USDARS' symbol at index 76 in the list contains the 'USD' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'USDCLP' symbol at index 77 in the list contains the 'USD' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'EURSGD' symbol at index 89 in the list contains the 'EUR' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'USDILS' symbol at index 95 in the list contains the 'USD' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'USDTHB' symbol at index 122 in the list contains the 'USD' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'USDRMB' symbol at index 123 in the list contains the 'USD' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'EURILS' symbol at index 126 in the list contains the 'EUR' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'EURCNH' symbol at index 137 in the list contains the 'EUR' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

The 'USDBRL' symbol at index 139 in the list contains the 'USD' currency. Substring position in the symbol name: 0

*/

}