//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| CustomTicksReplace.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()+".C" // Name des nutzerdefinierten Symbols

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH "Forex" // Name der Gruppe, in der das Symbol erstellt werden soll

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN Symbol() // Name des Symbols, das als Basis des nutzerdefinierten Symbols dienen soll



#define DATATICKS_TO_COPY UINT_MAX // Anzahl der kopierten Ticks

#defineDATATICKS_TO_PRINT 20 // Anzahl der an das Log gesendeten Ticks



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Skript Programm Start Funktion |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- Abrufen des Fehlercodes beim Erstellen eines nutzerdefinierten Symbols

int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);



//--- wenn der Fehlercode nicht 0 (erfolgreiche Symbolerstellung) und nicht 5304 (Symbol wurde bereits erstellt) ist - verlasse das Skript

if(create!=0 && create!=5304)

return;



//--- Abrufen der Tick-Daten des Standardsymbols in einem MqlTick-Array

MqlTick array[]={};

if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, DATATICKS_TO_COPY, array))

return;



//--- Ausdruck der Zeit des ersten und des letzten empfangenen Ticks des Standardsymbols

int total=(int)array.Size();

PrintFormat("First tick time: %s.%03u, Last tick time: %s.%03u",

TimeToString(array[0].time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,

TimeToString(array[total-1].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);



//--- Ausdruck von DATATICKS_TO_PRINT letzten Ticks des Standardsymbols in das Log

PrintFormat("

The last %d ticks for the standard symbol '%s':", DATATICKS_TO_PRINT, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);

for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINT; i<total; i++)

{

if(i<0)

continue;

PrintFormat(" %dth Tick: %s", i, GetTickDescription(array[i]));

}



//--- ein nutzerdefiniertes Symbol zum Fenster der Marktübersicht hinzufügen

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, true))

{

Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- Hinzufügen der Daten des Tick-Arrays zur Preishistorie des nutzerdefinierten Symbols

Print("...");

uint start=GetTickCount();

PrintFormat("Start of adding %u ticks to the history of the custom symbol '%s'", array.Size(), CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

int added=CustomTicksAdd(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, array);

PrintFormat("Added %u ticks to the history of the custom symbol '%s' in %u ms", added, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetTickCount()-start);



//--- Abrufen der neu hinzugefügten Tick-Daten des nutzerdefinierten Symbols in das MqlTick-Array

Print("...");

if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, array.Size(), array))

return;



//--- Ausdruck der Zeit des ersten und letzten empfangenen Ticks des nutzerdefinierten Symbols

total=(int)array.Size();

PrintFormat("First tick time: %s.%03u, Last tick time: %s.%03u",

TimeToString(array[0].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,

TimeToString(array[total-1].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);



//--- Ausdruck von DATATICKS_TO_PRINT letzten Ticks des nutzerdefinierten Symbols in das Log

PrintFormat("

The last %d ticks for the custom symbol '%s':", DATATICKS_TO_PRINT, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINT; i<total; i++)

{

if(i<0)

continue;

PrintFormat(" %dth Tick: %s", i, GetTickDescription(array[i]));

}



//--- jetzt werden die Ask- und Bid-Tickwerte im Array mit der Gleichung Ask(Symbol) = 1,0 / Ask(Symbol), Bid(Symbol) = 1,0 / Bid(Symbol)geändert

for(int i=0; i<total; i++)

{

array[i].ask = (array[i].ask !=0 ? 1.0 / array[i].ask : array[i].ask);

array[i].bid = (array[i].bid !=0 ? 1.0 / array[i].bid : array[i].bid);

}

Print("

Now the ticks are changed");



//--- Ersetzen der Tick-Historie des nutzerdefinierten Symbols durch Daten aus dem geänderten Array von Ticks

Print("...");

start=GetTickCount();

PrintFormat("Start replacing %u changed ticks in the history of the custom symbol '%s'", array.Size(), CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

int replaced=CustomTicksReplace(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, array[0].time_msc, array[total-1].time_msc, array);

PrintFormat("Replaced %u ticks in the history of the custom symbol '%s' in %u ms", replaced, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetTickCount()-start);



//--- Abrufen der neu ersetzten, nutzerdefinierten Tick-Daten des Symbols in das MqlTick-Array

Print("...");

if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, array.Size(), array))

return;



//--- Ausdruck der Zeit des ersten und letzten empfangenen, geänderten Ticks des nutzerdefinierten Symbols

total=(int)array.Size();

PrintFormat("First changed tick time: %s.%03u, Last changed tick time: %s.%03u",

TimeToString(array[0].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,

TimeToString(array[total-1].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);



//--- Ausdruck von DATATICKS_TO_PRINT, der zuletzt geänderte Ticks des nutzerdefinierten Symbols in das Log

PrintFormat("

The last %d changed ticks for the custom symbol '%s':", DATATICKS_TO_PRINT, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINT; i<total; i++)

{

if(i<0)

continue;

PrintFormat(" %dth Changed tick: %s", i, GetTickDescription(array[i]));

}



//--- einen Hinweis zu den Tasten zur Beendigung des Skripts im Kommentar des Charts anzeigen

Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));

//--- warten, bis die Tasten „Esc“ oder „Entf“ gedrückt werden, um die Endlosschleife zu verlassen

while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)

{

Sleep(16);

//--- beim Drücken von Entf das erstellte nutzerdefinierte Symbol und seine Daten löschen

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)

{

//--- Balkendaten löschen

int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);

if(deleted>0)

PrintFormat("%d history bars of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- Tickdaten löschen

deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);

if(deleted>0)

PrintFormat("%d history ticks of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- Symbol löschen

if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))

PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

break;

}

}

//--- Chart vor dem Ende löschen

Comment("");

/*

Ergebnis:

Requested 4294967295 ticks to get tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD'

The tick history for the 'EURUSD' symbol is received in the amount of 351195822 ticks in 55735 ms

First tick time: 2011.12.19 00:00:08.000, Last tick time: 2024.06.21 08:39:03.113



The last 20 ticks for the standard symbol 'EURUSD':

351195802th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:10.076 Ask=1.07194 (Info tick)

351195803th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:13.162 Ask=1.07195 (Info tick)

351195804th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:13.872 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)

351195805th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:14.866 Ask=1.07194 Bid=1.07194 (Info tick)

351195806th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:17.374 Bid=1.07194 (Info tick)

351195807th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:18.883 Bid=1.07194 (Info tick)

351195808th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:19.771 Bid=1.07194 (Info tick)

351195809th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:20.873 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)

351195810th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:22.278 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)

351195811th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:22.775 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)

351195812th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:23.477 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)

351195813th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:38.194 Ask=1.07197 (Info tick)

351195814th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:38.789 Ask=1.07196 (Info tick)

351195815th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:39.290 Ask=1.07197 (Info tick)

351195816th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:43.695 Ask=1.07196 (Info tick)

351195817th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:52.203 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)

351195818th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:55.105 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)

351195819th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:57.607 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)

351195820th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:39:00.512 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)

351195821th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:39:03.113 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)

...

Start of adding 351195822 ticks to the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C'

Added 351195822 ticks to the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' in 349407 ms

...

Requested 351195822 ticks to get tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD.C'

The tick history for the 'EURUSD.C' symbol is received in the amount of 351195822 ticks in 190203 ms

First tick time: 2011.12.19 00:00:08.000, Last tick time: 2024.06.21 08:39:03.113



The last 20 ticks for the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C':

351195802th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:10.076 Ask=1.07194 Bid=1.07194 (Info tick)

351195803th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:13.162 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)

351195804th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:13.872 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)

351195805th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:14.866 Ask=1.07194 Bid=1.07194 (Info tick)

351195806th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:17.374 Ask=1.07194 Bid=1.07194 (Info tick)

351195807th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:18.883 Ask=1.07194 Bid=1.07194 (Info tick)

351195808th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:19.771 Ask=1.07194 Bid=1.07194 (Info tick)

351195809th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:20.873 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)

351195810th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:22.278 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)

351195811th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:22.775 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)

351195812th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:23.477 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)

351195813th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:38.194 Ask=1.07197 Bid=1.07197 (Info tick)

351195814th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:38.789 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)

351195815th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:39.290 Ask=1.07197 Bid=1.07197 (Info tick)

351195816th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:43.695 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)

351195817th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:52.203 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)

351195818th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:55.105 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)

351195819th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:57.607 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)

351195820th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:39:00.512 Ask=1.07196 Bid=1.07196 (Info tick)

351195821th Tick: 2024.06.21 08:39:03.113 Ask=1.07195 Bid=1.07195 (Info tick)



Now the ticks are changed

...

Start replacing 351195822 changed ticks in the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C'

Replaced 351195822 ticks in the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' in 452266 ms

...

Requested 351195822 ticks to get tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD.C'

The tick history for the 'EURUSD.C' symbol is received in the amount of 351195822 ticks in 199812 ms

First changed tick time: 2011.12.19 00:00:08.000, Last changed tick time: 2024.06.21 08:39:03.113



The last 20 changed ticks for the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C':

351195802th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:10.076 Ask=0.93289 Bid=0.93289 (Info tick)

351195803th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:13.162 Ask=0.93288 Bid=0.93288 (Info tick)

351195804th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:13.872 Ask=0.93288 Bid=0.93288 (Info tick)

351195805th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:14.866 Ask=0.93289 Bid=0.93289 (Info tick)

351195806th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:17.374 Ask=0.93289 Bid=0.93289 (Info tick)

351195807th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:18.883 Ask=0.93289 Bid=0.93289 (Info tick)

351195808th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:19.771 Ask=0.93289 Bid=0.93289 (Info tick)

351195809th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:20.873 Ask=0.93288 Bid=0.93288 (Info tick)

351195810th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:22.278 Ask=0.93287 Bid=0.93287 (Info tick)

351195811th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:22.775 Ask=0.93287 Bid=0.93287 (Info tick)

351195812th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:23.477 Ask=0.93287 Bid=0.93287 (Info tick)

351195813th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:38.194 Ask=0.93286 Bid=0.93286 (Info tick)

351195814th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:38.789 Ask=0.93287 Bid=0.93287 (Info tick)

351195815th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:39.290 Ask=0.93286 Bid=0.93286 (Info tick)

351195816th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:43.695 Ask=0.93287 Bid=0.93287 (Info tick)

351195817th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:52.203 Ask=0.93288 Bid=0.93288 (Info tick)

351195818th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:55.105 Ask=0.93287 Bid=0.93287 (Info tick)

351195819th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:38:57.607 Ask=0.93288 Bid=0.93288 (Info tick)

351195820th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:39:00.512 Ask=0.93287 Bid=0.93287 (Info tick)

351195821th Changed tick: 2024.06.21 08:39:03.113 Ask=0.93288 Bid=0.93288 (Info tick)

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Nutzerdefiniertes Symbol erstellen, Fehlercode zurückgeben |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name, const string symbol_path, const string symbol_origin=NULL)

{

//--- Definition des Namens eines Symbols, auf dem ein nutzerdefiniertes Symbol basieren soll.

string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);



//--- Wenn das Erstellen eines nutzerdefinierten Symbols fehlgeschlagen ist und nicht der Fehler 5304 aufgetreten ist, wird es im Log gemeldet.

ResetLastError();

int error=0;

if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_name, symbol_path, origin))

{

error=GetLastError();

if(error!=5304)

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, symbol_path, origin, error);

}

//--- Erfolg

return(error);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Nutzerdefiniertes Symbol entfernen |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)

{

//--- das Symbol aus dem Fenster der Marktübersicht ausblenden

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_name, false))

{

PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d", GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- Wenn das Löschen eines nutzerdefinierten Symbols fehlgeschlagen ist, wird das im Log gemeldet und „false“ zurückgegeben.

ResetLastError();

if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))

{

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- Erfolg

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Abrufen der angegebenen Anzahl von Ticks im Array |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool GetTicksToArray(const string symbol, const uint count, MqlTick &array[])

{

//--- Benachrichtigung über den Beginn des Ladens historischer Daten

PrintFormat("Requested %u ticks to get tick history for the symbol '%s'", count, symbol);



//--- 3 Versuche, Ticks abzurufen

int attempts=0;

while(attempts<3)

{

//--- Startzeit vor Empfang der Ticks messen

uint start=GetTickCount();



//--- Anforderung der Tick-Historie seit 1970.01.01 00:00.001 (Parameter von=1 ms)

int received=CopyTicks(symbol, array, COPY_TICKS_ALL, 1, count);

if(received!=-1)

{

//--- Informationen über die Anzahl der Ticks und die verwendete Zeit anzeigen

PrintFormat("The tick history for the '%s' symbol is received in the amount of %u ticks in %d ms", symbol, received, GetTickCount()-start);



//--- Wenn die Tick-Historie synchronisiert ist, ist der Fehlercode gleich Null - return 'true'

if(GetLastError()==0)

return(true);



PrintFormat("%s: Ticks are not synchronized yet, %d ticks received for %d ms. Error=%d",

symbol, received, GetTickCount()-start, GetLastError());

}

//--- Versuche zählen

attempts++;

//--- eine Pause von einer Sekunde, um auf das Ende der Synchronisierung der Tick-Datenbank zu warten

Sleep(1000);

}

//--- Konnten die Ticks nach 3 Versuchen nicht kopiert werden:

return(false);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| gibt die String-Beschreibung eines Ticks zurück |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string GetTickDescription(MqlTick &tick)

{

string desc=StringFormat("%s.%03u ", TimeToString(tick.time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS),tick.time_msc%1000);



//--- Prüfen der Flags

bool buy_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_BUY) == TICK_FLAG_BUY);

bool sell_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_SELL) == TICK_FLAG_SELL);

bool ask_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_ASK) == TICK_FLAG_ASK);

bool bid_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_BID) == TICK_FLAG_BID);

bool last_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_LAST) == TICK_FLAG_LAST);

bool volume_tick= ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_VOLUME)== TICK_FLAG_VOLUME);



//--- zuerst den Tick auf die Handelsflags prüfen (es gibt keine für CustomTicksAdd())

if(buy_tick || sell_tick)

{

//--- eine Ausgabe für einen Handelstick bilden

desc += (buy_tick ? StringFormat("Buy Tick: Last=%G Volume=%d ", tick.last, tick.volume) : "");

desc += (sell_tick? StringFormat("Sell Tick: Last=%G Volume=%d ",tick.last, tick.volume) : "");

desc += (ask_tick ? StringFormat("Ask=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += (bid_tick ? StringFormat("Bid=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += "(Trade tick)";

}

else

{

//--- die Ausgabe für einen Info-Tick etwas anders gestalten

desc += (ask_tick ? StringFormat("Ask=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += (bid_tick ? StringFormat("Bid=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += (last_tick ? StringFormat("Last=%G ", tick.last) : "");

desc += (volume_tick? StringFormat("Volume=%d ",tick.volume): "");

desc += "(Info tick)";

}

//--- Tick-Beschreibung zurückgeben

return(desc);

}