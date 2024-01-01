//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| CustomTicksDelete.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()+".C" // Name des nutzerdefinierten Symbols

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH "Forex" // Name der Gruppe, in der das Symbol erstellt werden soll

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN Symbol() // Name des Symbols, das als Basis des nutzerdefinierten Symbols dienen soll



#define DATATICKS_TO_COPY UINT_MAX // Anzahl der kopierten Ticks

#define DATATICKS_TO_DELETE 10 // Anzahl der gelöschten Ticks

#defineDATATICKS_TO_PRINT 20 // Anzahl der an das Log gesendeten Ticks



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Skript Programm Start Funktion |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- Abrufen des Fehlercodes beim Erstellen eines nutzerdefinierten Symbols

int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);



//--- wenn der Fehlercode nicht 0 (erfolgreiche Symbolerstellung) und nicht 5304 (Symbol wurde bereits erstellt) ist - verlasse das Skript

if(create!=0 && create!=5304)

return;



//--- Abrufen der Tick-Daten des Standardsymbols in einem MqlTick-Array

MqlTick array[]={};

if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, DATATICKS_TO_COPY, array))

return;



//--- Ausdruck der Zeit des ersten und des letzten empfangenen Ticks des Standardsymbols

int total=(int)array.Size();

PrintFormat("First tick time: %s.%03u, Last tick time: %s.%03u",

TimeToString(array[0].time,TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,

TimeToString(array[total-1].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);



//--- Ausdruck von DATATICKS_TO_PRINT letzten Ticks des Standardsymbols in das Log

PrintFormat("

The last %d ticks for the standard symbol '%s':", DATATICKS_TO_PRINT, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);

for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINT; i<total; i++)

{

if(i<0)

continue;

PrintFormat(" %dth Tick: %s", i, GetTickDescription(array[i]));

}



//--- ein nutzerdefiniertes Symbol zum Fenster der Marktübersicht hinzufügen

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, true))

{

Print("SymbolSelect() failed. Error ", GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- Hinzufügen der Daten des Tick-Arrays zur Preishistorie des nutzerdefinierten Symbols

Print("...");

uint start=GetTickCount();

PrintFormat("Start of adding %u ticks to the history of the custom symbol '%s'", array.Size(), CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

int added=CustomTicksAdd(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, array);

PrintFormat("Added %u ticks to the history of the custom symbol '%s' in %u ms", added, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetTickCount()-start);



//--- Abrufen der neu hinzugefügten Tick-Daten des nutzerdefinierten Symbols in das MqlTick-Array

Print("...");

if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, array.Size(), array))

return;



//--- Ausdruck der Zeit des ersten und letzten empfangenen Ticks des nutzerdefinierten Symbols

total=(int)array.Size();

PrintFormat("First tick time: %s.%03u, Last tick time: %s.%03u",

TimeToString(array[0].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,

TimeToString(array[total-1].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);



//--- Ausdruck von DATATICKS_TO_PRINT letzten Ticks des nutzerdefinierten Symbols in das Log

PrintFormat("

The last %d ticks for the custom symbol '%s':", DATATICKS_TO_PRINT, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINT; i<total; i++)

{

if(i<0)

continue;

PrintFormat(" %dth Tick: %s", i, GetTickDescription(array[i]));

}



//--- Abrufen der Tick-Zeit in Millisekunden, ab der wir den Bereich der Ticks aus dem Verlauf löschen werden

long time_from=array[total-DATATICKS_TO_DELETE-1].time_msc;



//--- Löschen von DATATICKS_TO_DELETE, den Bereich der letzten Ticks des nutzerdefinierten Symbols im Array

Print("...");

start=GetTickCount();

PrintFormat("Start deleting %u ticks in the history of the custom symbol '%s'", DATATICKS_TO_DELETE, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

int deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, time_from, array[total-2].time_msc);

PrintFormat("Deleted %u ticks in the history of the custom symbol '%s' in %u ms", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetTickCount()-start);



//--- die neu geänderten nutzerdefinierten Symbol-Tick-Daten dem MqlTick-Array zuweisen

Print("...");

if(!GetTicksToArray(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, array.Size(), array))

return;



//--- Ausdruck der Zeit des ersten und letzten Ticks eines nutzerdefinierten Symbols des gelöschten Bereichs der Tick-Daten

total=(int)array.Size();

PrintFormat("Time of the first tick from the changed history: %s.%03u, Time of the last tick from the changed history: %s.%03u",

TimeToString(array[0].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[0].time_msc%1000,

TimeToString(array[total-1].time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS), array[total-1].time_msc%1000);



//--- Ausdruck von DATATICKS_TO_PRINT letzten Ticks des nutzerdefinierten Symbols in das Log

PrintFormat("

The last %d ticks of custom symbol '%s' with modified history:", DATATICKS_TO_PRINT, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

for(int i=total-DATATICKS_TO_PRINT; i<total; i++)

{

if(i<0)

continue;

PrintFormat(" %dth Tick: %s", i, GetTickDescription(array[i]));

}



//--- einen Hinweis zu den Tasten zur Beendigung des Skripts im Kommentar des Charts anzeigen

Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));

//--- warten, bis die Tasten „Esc“ oder „Entf“ gedrückt werden, um die Endlosschleife zu verlassen

while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)

{

Sleep(16);

//--- beim Drücken von Entf das erstellte nutzerdefinierte Symbol und seine Daten löschen

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)

{

//--- Balkendaten löschen

int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);

if(deleted>0)

PrintFormat("%d history bars of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- Tickdaten löschen

deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);

if(deleted>0)

PrintFormat("%d history ticks of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- Symbol löschen

if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))

PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

break;

}

}

//--- Chart vor dem Ende löschen

Comment("");

/*

Ergebnis:

Requested 4294967295 ticks to get tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD'

The tick history for the 'EURUSD' symbol is received in the amount of 351199027 ticks in 55875 ms

First tick time: 2011.12.19 00:00:08.000, Last tick time: 2024.06.21 10:10:40.392



The last 20 ticks for the standard symbol 'EURUSD':

351199007th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:23.045 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199008th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:24.045 Ask=1.07031 Bid=1.07031 (Info tick)

351199009th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:24.545 Ask=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199010th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:25.146 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199011th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:25.649 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)

351199012th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:27.050 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199013th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:28.153 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)

351199014th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:29.157 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)

351199015th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:29.658 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199016th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:30.258 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199017th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:30.872 Ask=1.07035 Bid=1.07035 (Info tick)

351199018th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:31.358 Ask=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199019th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:31.859 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)

351199020th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:32.377 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)

351199021th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:32.962 Ask=1.0704 Bid=1.0704 (Info tick)

351199022th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:33.961 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)

351199023th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:34.667 Ask=1.0704 (Info tick)

351199024th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:35.170 Bid=1.0704 (Info tick)

351199025th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:38.266 Ask=1.07041 Bid=1.07041 (Info tick)

351199026th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:40.392 Ask=1.07042 Bid=1.07042 (Info tick)

...

Start of adding 351199027 ticks to the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C'

Added 351199027 ticks to the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' in 261594 ms

...

Requested 351199027 ticks to get tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD.C'

The tick history for the 'EURUSD.C' symbol is received in the amount of 351199027 ticks in 137156 ms

First tick time: 2011.12.19 00:00:08.000, Last tick time: 2024.06.21 10:10:40.392



The last 20 ticks for the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C':

351199007th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:23.045 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199008th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:24.045 Ask=1.07031 Bid=1.07031 (Info tick)

351199009th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:24.545 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199010th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:25.146 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199011th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:25.649 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)

351199012th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:27.050 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199013th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:28.153 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)

351199014th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:29.157 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)

351199015th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:29.658 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199016th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:30.258 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199017th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:30.872 Ask=1.07035 Bid=1.07035 (Info tick)

351199018th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:31.358 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199019th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:31.859 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)

351199020th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:32.377 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)

351199021th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:32.962 Ask=1.0704 Bid=1.0704 (Info tick)

351199022th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:33.961 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)

351199023th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:34.667 Ask=1.0704 Bid=1.0704 (Info tick)

351199024th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:35.170 Ask=1.0704 Bid=1.0704 (Info tick)

351199025th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:38.266 Ask=1.07041 Bid=1.07041 (Info tick)

351199026th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:40.392 Ask=1.07042 Bid=1.07042 (Info tick)

...

Start deleting 10 ticks in the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C'

Deleted 10 ticks in the history of the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' in 188 ms

...

Requested 351199027 ticks to get tick history for the symbol 'EURUSD.C'

The tick history for the 'EURUSD.C' symbol is received in the amount of 351199017 ticks in 138312 ms

Time of the first tick from the changed history: 2011.12.19 00:00:08.000, Time of the last tick from the changed history: 2024.06.21 10:10:40.392



The last 20 ticks of custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' with modified history:

351198997th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:14.935 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351198998th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:15.533 Ask=1.07035 Bid=1.07035 (Info tick)

351198999th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:17.736 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199000th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:18.540 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)

351199001th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:19.046 Ask=1.07038 Bid=1.07038 (Info tick)

351199002th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:19.542 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199003th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:20.041 Ask=1.07035 Bid=1.07035 (Info tick)

351199004th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:21.041 Ask=1.07035 Bid=1.07035 (Info tick)

351199005th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:21.544 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199006th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:22.344 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199007th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:23.045 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199008th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:24.045 Ask=1.07031 Bid=1.07031 (Info tick)

351199009th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:24.545 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199010th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:25.146 Ask=1.07032 Bid=1.07032 (Info tick)

351199011th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:25.649 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)

351199012th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:27.050 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199013th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:28.153 Ask=1.07039 Bid=1.07039 (Info tick)

351199014th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:29.157 Ask=1.07037 Bid=1.07037 (Info tick)

351199015th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:29.658 Ask=1.07036 Bid=1.07036 (Info tick)

351199016th Tick: 2024.06.21 10:10:40.392 Ask=1.07042 Bid=1.07042 (Info tick)

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Nutzerdefiniertes Symbol erstellen, Fehlercode zurückgeben |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name, const string symbol_path, const string symbol_origin=NULL)

{

//--- Definition des Namens eines Symbols, auf dem ein nutzerdefiniertes Symbol basieren soll.

string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);



//--- Wenn das Erstellen eines nutzerdefinierten Symbols fehlgeschlagen ist und nicht der Fehler 5304 aufgetreten ist, wird es im Log gemeldet.

ResetLastError();

int error=0;

if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_name, symbol_path, origin))

{

error=GetLastError();

if(error!=5304)

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, symbol_path, origin, error);

}

//--- Erfolg

return(error);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Nutzerdefiniertes Symbol entfernen |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)

{

//--- das Symbol aus dem Fenster der Marktübersicht ausblenden

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_name, false))

{

PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d", GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- Wenn das Löschen eines nutzerdefinierten Symbols fehlgeschlagen ist, wird das im Log gemeldet und „false“ zurückgegeben.

ResetLastError();

if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))

{

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- Erfolg

return(true);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Abrufen der angegebenen Anzahl von Ticks im Array |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool GetTicksToArray(const string symbol, const uint count, MqlTick &array[])

{

//--- Benachrichtigung über den Beginn des Ladens historischer Daten

PrintFormat("Requested %u ticks to get tick history for the symbol '%s'", count, symbol);



//--- 3 Versuche, Ticks abzurufen

int attempts=0;

while(attempts<3)

{

//--- Startzeit vor Empfang der Ticks messen

uint start=GetTickCount();



//--- Anforderung der Tick-Historie seit 1970.01.01 00:00.001 (Parameter von=1 ms)

int received=CopyTicks(symbol, array, COPY_TICKS_ALL, 1, count);

if(received!=-1)

{

//--- Informationen über die Anzahl der Ticks und die verwendete Zeit anzeigen

PrintFormat("The tick history for the '%s' symbol is received in the amount of %u ticks in %d ms", symbol, received, GetTickCount()-start);



//--- Wenn die Tick-Historie synchronisiert ist, ist der Fehlercode gleich Null - return 'true'

if(GetLastError()==0)

return(true);



PrintFormat("%s: Ticks are not synchronized yet, %d ticks received for %d ms. Error=%d",

symbol, received, GetTickCount()-start, GetLastError());

}

//--- Versuche zählen

attempts++;

//--- eine Pause von einer Sekunde, um auf das Ende der Synchronisierung der Tick-Datenbank zu warten

Sleep(1000);

}

//--- Konnten die Ticks nach 3 Versuchen nicht kopiert werden:

return(false);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| gibt die String-Beschreibung eines Ticks zurück |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

string GetTickDescription(MqlTick &tick)

{

string desc=StringFormat("%s.%03u ", TimeToString(tick.time, TIME_DATE|TIME_MINUTES|TIME_SECONDS),tick.time_msc%1000);



//--- Prüfen der Flags

bool buy_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_BUY) == TICK_FLAG_BUY);

bool sell_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_SELL) == TICK_FLAG_SELL);

bool ask_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_ASK) == TICK_FLAG_ASK);

bool bid_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_BID) == TICK_FLAG_BID);

bool last_tick = ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_LAST) == TICK_FLAG_LAST);

bool volume_tick= ((tick.flags &TICK_FLAG_VOLUME)== TICK_FLAG_VOLUME);



//--- zuerst den Tick auf die Handelsflags prüfen (es gibt keine für CustomTicksAdd())

if(buy_tick || sell_tick)

{

//--- eine Ausgabe für einen Handelstick bilden

desc += (buy_tick ? StringFormat("Buy Tick: Last=%G Volume=%d ", tick.last, tick.volume) : "");

desc += (sell_tick? StringFormat("Sell Tick: Last=%G Volume=%d ",tick.last, tick.volume) : "");

desc += (ask_tick ? StringFormat("Ask=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += (bid_tick ? StringFormat("Bid=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += "(Trade tick)";

}

else

{

//--- die Ausgabe für einen Info-Tick etwas anders gestalten

desc += (ask_tick ? StringFormat("Ask=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += (bid_tick ? StringFormat("Bid=%G ", tick.ask) : "");

desc += (last_tick ? StringFormat("Last=%G ", tick.last) : "");

desc += (volume_tick? StringFormat("Volume=%d ",tick.volume): "");

desc += "(Info tick)";

}

//--- Tick-Beschreibung zurückgeben

return(desc);

}