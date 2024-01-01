DokumentationKategorien
CustomRatesUpdate

Fügt der Historie eines nutzerdefinierten Symbols fehlende Balken hinzu und ersetzt die vorhandenen Balken durch die Daten aus dem Array vom Typ MqlRates.

int  CustomRatesUpdate(
   const string     symbol,             // Name des nutzerdefinierten Symbols
   const MqlRates&  rates[],            // Array mit den Daten, die an das nutzerdefinierte Symbol angewandt werden müssen
   uint             count=WHOLE_ARRAY   // Anzahl der zu verwendenden Elemente des Arrays rates[]
   );

Parameter

symbol

[in]  Name des nutzerdefinierten Symbols.

rates[]

[in]  Array der historischen Daten vom Typ MqlRates für den Zeitrahmen M1.

count=WHOLE_ARRAY

[in]  Anzahl der zu verwendenden Elemente des Arrays rates[], die für das Aktualisieren verwendet werden. WHOLE_ARRAY bedeutet, es werden alle Elemente des Arrays rates[] zum Aktualisieren verwendet.

Rückgabewert

Anzahl der aktualisierten Balken oder -1 im Fehlerfall.

Hinweis

Wenn der Balken aus dem Array rates[] in der aktuellen Historie des nutzerdefinierten Symbols fehlt, wird es hinzugefügt.  Wenn ein solcher Balken bereits vorhanden ist, wird er ersetzt. Alle anderen Balken der Preishistorie bleiben unverändert. Die Daten im Array rates[] müssen den OHLC-Kursen entsprechen und die Eröffnungszeit der Balken muss dem M1-Zeitrahmen entsprechen.

 

Beispiel:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                            CustomRatesUpdate.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
 
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME     Symbol()+".C"     // Name des nutzerdefinierten Symbols
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH     "Forex"           // Name der Gruppe, in der das Symbol erstellt werden soll
#define   CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN   Symbol()          // Name des Symbols, das als Basis des nutzerdefinierten Symbols dienen soll
 
#define   DATARATES_COUNT        4                 // Anzahl der Balken, die an das Log gesendet werden soll
 
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Skript Programm Start Funktion                                   |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnStart()
  {
//--- Abrufen des Fehlercodes beim Erstellen eines nutzerdefinierten Symbols
   int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMECUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATHCUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);
   
//--- wenn der Fehlercode nicht 0 (erfolgreiche Symbolerstellung) und nicht 5304 (Symbol wurde bereits erstellt) ist - verlasse das Skript
   if(create!=0 && create!=5304)
      return;
 
//--- Anzahl der Balken des Standardsymbols abrufen und im Log drucken
   int bars_origin=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINPERIOD_M1);
   PrintFormat("The symbol '%s' from which the custom '%s' was created has %d bars of minute history."CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEbars_origin);
      
//--- Anzahl der nutzerdefinierten Symbolbalken abrufen und im Log ausdrucken
   int bars_custom=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEPERIOD_M1);
   PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' created from symbol '%s' has %d bars of minute history"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMECUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINbars_custom);
      
//--- Abrufen der Daten aller Balken des Standardsymbols des Zeitrahmens 1 Minute in das MqlRates-Array
   MqlRates rates[]={};
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINPERIOD_M10bars_originrates)!=bars_origin)
     {
      PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGINbars_originGetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- Setzen die kopierten Daten auf den Minuten-Historie des nutzerdefinierten Symbols
   ResetLastError();
   int updated=CustomRatesUpdate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMErates);
   if(updated<0)
     {
      PrintFormat("CustomRatesUpdate(%s) failed. Error %d"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEGetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- Anzahl der Balken des nutzerdefinierten Symbols nach dem Hinzufügen des Verlaufs abrufen und im Log drucken
   bars_custom=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEPERIOD_M1);
   PrintFormat("\nAfter CustomRatesUpdate(), the custom symbol '%s' has %d bars of minute history"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEbars_custom);
 
//--- die Daten aller Balken des nutzerdefinierten Symbols des Zeitrahmens 1 Minute in das MqlRates-Array abrufen
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEPERIOD_M10bars_customrates)!=bars_custom)
     {
      PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEbars_customGetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- die letzten vier Balken der M1-Historie des nutzerdefinierten Symbols im Log drucken
   int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMESYMBOL_DIGITS);
   PrintFormat("Last %d bars of the custom symbol's minute history:"DATARATES_COUNT);
   ArrayPrint(ratesdigitsNULLbars_custom-DATARATES_COUNTDATARATES_COUNT);
   
//--- Ersetzen der Daten im MqlRates-Array durch den Umkehrwert der Daten von SymbolName.
   for(int i=0i<bars_customi++)
     {
      rates[i].open  =(rates[i].open !=0  ? 1.0 / rates[i].open  : rates[i].open);
      rates[i].high  =(rates[i].high !=0  ? 1.0 / rates[i].high  : rates[i].high);
      rates[i].low   =(rates[i].low  !=0  ? 1.0 / rates[i].low   : rates[i].low);
      rates[i].close =(rates[i].close!=0  ? 1.0 / rates[i].close : rates[i].close);
     }
 
//--- Zuweisen der geänderten Daten der Minutenhistorie des nutzerdefinierten Symbols
   ResetLastError();
   updated=CustomRatesUpdate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMErates);
   if(updated<0)
     {
      PrintFormat("CustomRatesUpdate(%s) failed. Error %d"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEGetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- Daten aller Balken des Minuten-Zeitrahmens des nutzerdefinierten Symbols erneut in das MqlRates-Array abrufen
   ResetLastError();
   if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEPERIOD_M10bars_customrates)!=bars_custom)
     {
      PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAMEbars_customGetLastError());
      return;
     }
 
//--- die letzten vier Balken des aktualisierten Minutenhistorie des nutzerdefinierten Symbols im Log ausdrucken
   Print("\nLast %d bars after changing the custom symbol calculation formula:"DATARATES_COUNT);
   ArrayPrint(ratesdigitsNULLbars_custom-DATARATES_COUNTDATARATES_COUNT);
   
//--- einen Hinweis zu den Tasten zur Beendigung des Skripts im Kommentar des Charts anzeigen
   Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));
//--- warten, bis die Tasten „Esc“ oder „Entf“ gedrückt werden, um die Endlosschleife zu verlassen
   while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)
     {
      Sleep(16);
      //--- beim Drücken von Entf das erstellte nutzerdefinierte Symbol und seine Daten löschen
      if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)
        {
         //--- Balkendaten löschen
         int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME0LONG_MAX);
         if(deleted>0)
            PrintFormat("%d history bars of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted"deletedCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         
         //--- Tickdaten löschen
         deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME0LONG_MAX);
         if(deleted>0)
            PrintFormat("%d history ticks of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted"deletedCUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         
         //--- Symbol löschen
         if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))
            PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully"CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);
         break;
        }
     }
//--- Chart vor dem Ende löschen
   Comment("");
   /*
   Ergebnis:
   The symbol 'EURUSDfrom which the custom 'EURUSD.Cwas created has 250488 bars of minute history.
   Custom symbol 'EURUSD.Ccreated from symbol 'EURUSDhas 0 bars of minute history
   
   After CustomRatesUpdate(), the custom symbol 'EURUSD.Chas 250488 bars of minute history
   Last 4 bars of the custom symbol's minute history:
                    [time]  [open]  [high]   [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]
   [02024.06.18 11:14:00 1.07235 1.07239 1.07232 1.07239            24        0             0
   [12024.06.18 11:15:00 1.07238 1.07239 1.07232 1.07235            44        0             0
   [22024.06.18 11:16:00 1.07234 1.07238 1.07227 1.07234            37        0             0
   [32024.06.18 11:17:00 1.07234 1.07234 1.07217 1.07225            41        0             0
   
   Last 4 bars after changing the custom symbol calculation formula:
                    [time]  [open]  [high]   [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]
   [02024.06.18 11:14:00 0.93253 0.93250 0.93256 0.93250            24        0             0
   [12024.06.18 11:15:00 0.93251 0.93250 0.93256 0.93253            44        0             0
   [22024.06.18 11:16:00 0.93254 0.93251 0.93260 0.93254            37        0             0
   [32024.06.18 11:17:00 0.93254 0.93254 0.93269 0.93262            41        0             0
   */
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Nutzerdefiniertes Symbol erstellen, Fehlercode zurückgeben       |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_nameconst string symbol_pathconst string symbol_origin=NULL)
  {
//--- Definition des Namens eines Symbols, auf dem ein nutzerdefiniertes Symbol basieren soll.
   string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);
   
//--- Wenn das Erstellen eines nutzerdefinierten Symbols fehlgeschlagen ist und nicht der Fehler 5304 aufgetreten ist, wird es im Log gemeldet.
   ResetLastError();
   int error=0;
   if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_namesymbol_pathorigin))
     {
      error=GetLastError();
      if(error!=5304)
         PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d"symbol_namesymbol_pathoriginerror);
     }
//--- Erfolg
   return(error);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Nutzerdefiniertes Symbol entfernen                               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)
  {
//--- das Symbol aus dem Fenster der Marktübersicht ausblenden
   ResetLastError();
   if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_namefalse))
     {
      PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d"GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
      
//--- Wenn das Löschen eines nutzerdefinierten Symbols fehlgeschlagen ist, wird das im Log gemeldet und „false“ zurückgegeben.
   ResetLastError();
   if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))
     {
      PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d"symbol_nameGetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- Erfolg
   return(true);
  }

 

Siehe auch

