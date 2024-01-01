//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| CustomRatesUpdate.mq5 |

//| Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd. |

//| https://www.mql5.com |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

#property copyright "Copyright 2024, MetaQuotes Ltd."

#property link "https://www.mql5.com"

#property version "1.00"



#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME Symbol()+".C" // Name des nutzerdefinierten Symbols

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH "Forex" // Name der Gruppe, in der das Symbol erstellt werden soll

#define CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN Symbol() // Name des Symbols, das als Basis des nutzerdefinierten Symbols dienen soll



#define DATARATES_COUNT 4 // Anzahl der Balken, die an das Log gesendet werden soll



//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Skript Programm Start Funktion |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

void OnStart()

{

//--- Abrufen des Fehlercodes beim Erstellen eines nutzerdefinierten Symbols

int create=CreateCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_PATH, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN);



//--- wenn der Fehlercode nicht 0 (erfolgreiche Symbolerstellung) und nicht 5304 (Symbol wurde bereits erstellt) ist - verlasse das Skript

if(create!=0 && create!=5304)

return;



//--- Anzahl der Balken des Standardsymbols abrufen und im Log drucken

int bars_origin=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, PERIOD_M1);

PrintFormat("The symbol '%s' from which the custom '%s' was created has %d bars of minute history.", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, bars_origin);



//--- Anzahl der nutzerdefinierten Symbolbalken abrufen und im Log ausdrucken

int bars_custom=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1);

PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' created from symbol '%s' has %d bars of minute history", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, bars_custom);



//--- Abrufen der Daten aller Balken des Standardsymbols des Zeitrahmens 1 Minute in das MqlRates-Array

MqlRates rates[]={};

ResetLastError();

if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars_origin, rates)!=bars_origin)

{

PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_ORIGIN, bars_origin, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- Setzen die kopierten Daten auf den Minuten-Historie des nutzerdefinierten Symbols

ResetLastError();

int updated=CustomRatesUpdate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, rates);

if(updated<0)

{

PrintFormat("CustomRatesUpdate(%s) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- Anzahl der Balken des nutzerdefinierten Symbols nach dem Hinzufügen des Verlaufs abrufen und im Log drucken

bars_custom=Bars(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1);

PrintFormat("

After CustomRatesUpdate(), the custom symbol '%s' has %d bars of minute history", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, bars_custom);



//--- die Daten aller Balken des nutzerdefinierten Symbols des Zeitrahmens 1 Minute in das MqlRates-Array abrufen

ResetLastError();

if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars_custom, rates)!=bars_custom)

{

PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, bars_custom, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- die letzten vier Balken der M1-Historie des nutzerdefinierten Symbols im Log drucken

int digits=(int)SymbolInfoInteger(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, SYMBOL_DIGITS);

PrintFormat("Last %d bars of the custom symbol's minute history:", DATARATES_COUNT);

ArrayPrint(rates, digits, NULL, bars_custom-DATARATES_COUNT, DATARATES_COUNT);



//--- Ersetzen der Daten im MqlRates-Array durch den Umkehrwert der Daten von SymbolName.

for(int i=0; i<bars_custom; i++)

{

rates[i].open =(rates[i].open !=0 ? 1.0 / rates[i].open : rates[i].open);

rates[i].high =(rates[i].high !=0 ? 1.0 / rates[i].high : rates[i].high);

rates[i].low =(rates[i].low !=0 ? 1.0 / rates[i].low : rates[i].low);

rates[i].close =(rates[i].close!=0 ? 1.0 / rates[i].close : rates[i].close);

}



//--- Zuweisen der geänderten Daten der Minutenhistorie des nutzerdefinierten Symbols

ResetLastError();

updated=CustomRatesUpdate(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, rates);

if(updated<0)

{

PrintFormat("CustomRatesUpdate(%s) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- Daten aller Balken des Minuten-Zeitrahmens des nutzerdefinierten Symbols erneut in das MqlRates-Array abrufen

ResetLastError();

if(CopyRates(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, PERIOD_M1, 0, bars_custom, rates)!=bars_custom)

{

PrintFormat("CopyRates(%s, PERIOD_M1, 0, %d) failed. Error %d", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, bars_custom, GetLastError());

return;

}



//--- die letzten vier Balken des aktualisierten Minutenhistorie des nutzerdefinierten Symbols im Log ausdrucken

Print("

Last %d bars after changing the custom symbol calculation formula:", DATARATES_COUNT);

ArrayPrint(rates, digits, NULL, bars_custom-DATARATES_COUNT, DATARATES_COUNT);



//--- einen Hinweis zu den Tasten zur Beendigung des Skripts im Kommentar des Charts anzeigen

Comment(StringFormat("Press 'Esc' to exit or 'Del' to delete the '%s' symbol and exit", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME));

//--- warten, bis die Tasten „Esc“ oder „Entf“ gedrückt werden, um die Endlosschleife zu verlassen

while(!IsStopped() && TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_ESCAPE)==0)

{

Sleep(16);

//--- beim Drücken von Entf das erstellte nutzerdefinierte Symbol und seine Daten löschen

if(TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_KEYSTATE_DELETE)<0)

{

//--- Balkendaten löschen

int deleted=CustomRatesDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);

if(deleted>0)

PrintFormat("%d history bars of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- Tickdaten löschen

deleted=CustomTicksDelete(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME, 0, LONG_MAX);

if(deleted>0)

PrintFormat("%d history ticks of the custom symbol '%s' were successfully deleted", deleted, CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);



//--- Symbol löschen

if(DeleteCustomSymbol(CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME))

PrintFormat("Custom symbol '%s' deleted successfully", CUSTOM_SYMBOL_NAME);

break;

}

}

//--- Chart vor dem Ende löschen

Comment("");

/*

Ergebnis:

The symbol 'EURUSD' from which the custom 'EURUSD.C' was created has 250488 bars of minute history.

Custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' created from symbol 'EURUSD' has 0 bars of minute history



After CustomRatesUpdate(), the custom symbol 'EURUSD.C' has 250488 bars of minute history

Last 4 bars of the custom symbol's minute history:

[time] [open] [high] [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]

[0] 2024.06.18 11:14:00 1.07235 1.07239 1.07232 1.07239 24 0 0

[1] 2024.06.18 11:15:00 1.07238 1.07239 1.07232 1.07235 44 0 0

[2] 2024.06.18 11:16:00 1.07234 1.07238 1.07227 1.07234 37 0 0

[3] 2024.06.18 11:17:00 1.07234 1.07234 1.07217 1.07225 41 0 0



Last 4 bars after changing the custom symbol calculation formula:

[time] [open] [high] [low] [close] [tick_volume] [spread] [real_volume]

[0] 2024.06.18 11:14:00 0.93253 0.93250 0.93256 0.93250 24 0 0

[1] 2024.06.18 11:15:00 0.93251 0.93250 0.93256 0.93253 44 0 0

[2] 2024.06.18 11:16:00 0.93254 0.93251 0.93260 0.93254 37 0 0

[3] 2024.06.18 11:17:00 0.93254 0.93254 0.93269 0.93262 41 0 0

*/

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Nutzerdefiniertes Symbol erstellen, Fehlercode zurückgeben |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

int CreateCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name, const string symbol_path, const string symbol_origin=NULL)

{

//--- Definition des Namens eines Symbols, auf dem ein nutzerdefiniertes Symbol basieren soll.

string origin=(symbol_origin==NULL ? Symbol() : symbol_origin);



//--- Wenn das Erstellen eines nutzerdefinierten Symbols fehlgeschlagen ist und nicht der Fehler 5304 aufgetreten ist, wird es im Log gemeldet.

ResetLastError();

int error=0;

if(!CustomSymbolCreate(symbol_name, symbol_path, origin))

{

error=GetLastError();

if(error!=5304)

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolCreate(%s, %s, %s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, symbol_path, origin, error);

}

//--- Erfolg

return(error);

}

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

//| Nutzerdefiniertes Symbol entfernen |

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+

bool DeleteCustomSymbol(const string symbol_name)

{

//--- das Symbol aus dem Fenster der Marktübersicht ausblenden

ResetLastError();

if(!SymbolSelect(symbol_name, false))

{

PrintFormat("SymbolSelect(%s, false) failed. Error %d", GetLastError());

return(false);

}



//--- Wenn das Löschen eines nutzerdefinierten Symbols fehlgeschlagen ist, wird das im Log gemeldet und „false“ zurückgegeben.

ResetLastError();

if(!CustomSymbolDelete(symbol_name))

{

PrintFormat("CustomSymbolDelete(%s) failed. Error %d", symbol_name, GetLastError());

return(false);

}

//--- Erfolg

return(true);

}