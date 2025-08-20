货币 / FINS
FINS: Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust of Beneficial
13.17 USD 0.08 (0.60%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日FINS汇率已更改-0.60%。当日，交易品种以低点13.17和高点13.40进行交易。
关注Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust of Beneficial 动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FINS新闻
- Trading Day: Fed cuts, markets not sure where to look
- Morning Bid: Ailing dollar gets toehold as Fed awaited
- TRADING DAY Fed clock tick-tock
- Morning Bid: Dollar takes Fed heat
- Wall Street, Corporate America brace for more tariff turmoil
- TRADING DAY Tech momentum accelerates as Fed looms
- Morning Bid: Fed week begins
- Trading Day: Easy does it, fresh peaks for Wall St
- TRADING DAY Inflation cools, Oracle on fire
- Morning Bid: Dollar slides as job worries mount
- Morning Bid: Politics and payrolls
- CEF Weekly Review: The FINS Cage Match
- Morning Bid: All eyes on jobs
- Japan's service sector growth moderates in August, PMI shows
- TRADING DAY 'September effect' makes early mark
- Trump's World Liberty token falls in first day of trading
- AMERICAS Inflation update tests Fed doves
- Euro zone lending growth edges up to new 2-year high
- TRADING DAY Nvidia beats but shares retreat
- Investor urges rejection of Angel Oak advisory agreement for FINS
- Morning Bid: Markets ask again of Trump: 'Can he do that?'
- ECB rate cut talk may resume after September pause, sources say
- Morning Bid: Tech fright calms but Fed pressure grows
- Morning Bid: Tech angst on AI doubts
日范围
13.17 13.40
年范围
12.21 13.64
- 前一天收盘价
- 13.25
- 开盘价
- 13.28
- 卖价
- 13.17
- 买价
- 13.47
- 最低价
- 13.17
- 最高价
- 13.40
- 交易量
- 75
- 日变化
- -0.60%
- 月变化
- -0.98%
- 6个月变化
- -2.66%
- 年变化
- 0.00%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B