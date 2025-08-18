Currencies / FINS
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
FINS: Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust of Beneficial
13.25 USD 0.15 (1.12%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FINS exchange rate has changed by -1.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 13.25 and at a high of 13.41.
Follow Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust of Beneficial dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FINS News
- TRADING DAY Fed clock tick-tock
- Morning Bid: Dollar takes Fed heat
- Wall Street, Corporate America brace for more tariff turmoil
- TRADING DAY Tech momentum accelerates as Fed looms
- Morning Bid: Fed week begins
- Trading Day: Easy does it, fresh peaks for Wall St
- TRADING DAY Inflation cools, Oracle on fire
- Morning Bid: Dollar slides as job worries mount
- Morning Bid: Politics and payrolls
- CEF Weekly Review: The FINS Cage Match
- Morning Bid: All eyes on jobs
- Japan's service sector growth moderates in August, PMI shows
- TRADING DAY 'September effect' makes early mark
- Trump's World Liberty token falls in first day of trading
- AMERICAS Inflation update tests Fed doves
- Euro zone lending growth edges up to new 2-year high
- TRADING DAY Nvidia beats but shares retreat
- Investor urges rejection of Angel Oak advisory agreement for FINS
- Morning Bid: Markets ask again of Trump: 'Can he do that?'
- ECB rate cut talk may resume after September pause, sources say
- Morning Bid: Tech fright calms but Fed pressure grows
- Morning Bid: Tech angst on AI doubts
- China leaves benchmark lending rates unchanged, matching forecast
- TRADING DAY Muted Monday, eyes on Trump summitry
Daily Range
13.25 13.41
Year Range
12.21 13.64
- Previous Close
- 13.40
- Open
- 13.38
- Bid
- 13.25
- Ask
- 13.55
- Low
- 13.25
- High
- 13.41
- Volume
- 43
- Daily Change
- -1.12%
- Month Change
- -0.38%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.07%
- Year Change
- 0.61%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev