Yenforge Usdjpy Adaptive Signals

YENFORGE USDJPY v1.10 Adaptive Fusion 5 YENFORGE USDJPY is a discretionary signal indicator for MetaTrader 5. It evaluates confirmed M5 and M15 bars and displays BUY/SELL candidates together with reference target, stop and time-exit levels. This product is designed and validated primarily for Japanese traders using USDJPY data from the OANDA Japan MT5 Tokyo server. It can start on other broker feeds, but signal timing, prices, spread filtering and historical reconstruction may differ. The interface, input names, alerts and log messages are in English. MAIN FEATURES - Confirmed-bar, non-repainting signal design - Three profiles: CORE, BALANCED and ACTIVE - Six raw signal modules - Four USDJPY market regimes - Initial 52-week historical bootstrap plus a two-week warm-up - Continuous shadow tracking of all raw candidates - 12-week and 52-week module review - Deterministic 100%, 80%, 70% and OFF display levels - Adaptive TP and SL reference levels - Time-exit deadline in JST - M5, M15, H1, H4 and D1 trend panel - Popup, push and sound alerts - Three-second M5 monitor, reconnect catch-up and duplicate-alert protection - Visual and internal-state restoration after timeframe changes PROFILES CORE uses three base modules and focuses on selectivity. BALANCED uses five base modules and is the default profile. ACTIVE uses all six base modules and includes the short-term sweep setup. INPUT PARAMETERS - Profile: Selects CORE, BALANCED or ACTIVE. The default is BALANCED. - Popup alert: Enables or disables MT5 popup alerts. The default is true. - Push notification: Enables or disables mobile push notifications to the configured MetaQuotes ID. The default is false. MT5 notification settings must be configured before use. - Sound alert: Enables or disables the sound played for a new signal. The default is true. RECOMMENDED ENVIRONMENT Platform: MetaTrader 5 Symbol: USDJPY Chart: M5 Time basis: OANDA Japan Tokyo server Required history: At least 54 weeks of M5 and M15 data This is a Japan-focused product. Use on other broker servers is not the validated reference environment. YENFORGE is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor. It does not place or close orders and does not manage lot size or account risk. Every trading decision remains the user's responsibility. RISK NOTICE Signals, reference levels and internal virtual results do not guarantee future performance. Live outcomes can differ because of volatility, news, intervention, spread expansion, slippage, connectivity and broker data differences.


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Trend Sniper X 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多时间周期趋势跟踪指标，帮助交易者以清晰、精确的方式识别趋势方向和潜在的反转点。 价格信息： 当前价格为促销价，随着未来更新和新功能的发布，价格可能会有所变动。 Code2Profit 频道 通过多时间框架分析掌握市场！ 技术规格 平台 MetaTrader 5 指标类型 多时间周期趋势指标 运行时间周期 任何图表时间周期，可独立选择更高的时间周期 (M1–MN1) 主要交易品种 外汇、黄金 (XAUUSD) 及其他差价合约 (CFD) 推荐账户 任何账户类型 可视化 彩色趋势蜡烛 (买入/卖出/微弱/变化) + 买入/卖出箭头 附加模块 交易时段方框 (悉尼、东京、伦敦、纽约) 主要功能 多时间周期趋势分析： 直接在当前图表上投射更高时间周期的趋势方向，提供清晰的宏观视角。 弱势/不确定柱检测： 高亮显示趋势条件不明朗的柱线，让交易者避开震荡区域。 买入/卖出信号箭头： 在确认趋势变化后的柱线上自动绘制箭头，支持警报、推送和电子邮件通知。 一键开启/关闭面板： 图表上的按钮可切换指标，下拉菜单可立即切换分析时间周
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.94 (50)
指标
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
指标
SuperScalp Pro – 专业多层共振剥头皮交易系统 SuperScalp Pro 是一款专业的多重共振剥头皮交易系统，旨在帮助交易者识别更高概率的交易机会，提供更清晰的入场确认、基于 ATR 的止损（Stop Loss）和止盈（Take Profit）水平，以及适用于 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 和主要外汇货币对的灵活信号过滤功能。 完整使用文档可在产品博客查看： [User Guide] 支持通过 SuperScalp Pro Auto Trader EA 进行自动交易： [Auto Trader] 基于 SuperScalp Pro 交易逻辑开发的黄金自动剥头皮 EA： [SuperScalp Gold] SuperScalp Pro 集成了 Supertrend、VWAP、EMA、RSI、ADX、成交量分析、布林带（Bollinger Bands）以及 MACD 背离分析，用于过滤低质量交易机会，减少虚假突破信号，并提高入场精准度。 SuperScalp Pro 专为 XAUUSD、BTCUSD 以及主要外汇货币对优化设计，通过基于 ATR 的波动率逻辑和规则化信
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
指标
传奇回归：Entry Points Pro 10。 这款传奇指标曾 3 年稳居 MQL5 Market 前三，如今全面重启。 数百条热情好评（两个版本合计 589 条），每天有数千名交易者用它交易，演示版下载 31,000+   MT4+MT5  次。 五年来我读过你们的每一条评价——在第 10 版里，我没有给出许诺，而是把答案直接做进了产品。指标作者自 1999 年入市， 珍视诚信、自己的声誉和自己的客户 。 Entry Points Pro 给出的入场信号严格不重绘。 而且这一次不再只是作者的一面之词，而是可验证的事实：确认信号只在 K 线收盘后标出，自动化测试记录到 零重绘 （在 EURUSD、XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD 上共 2,486,568 次不变量检查——0 次违规）。测试方法完全公开——您可以在策略测试器中自行复现。 购买后请务必第一时间给我发私信。 我会发给您 扩展版说明书《交易者圣经》 ——使用本指标交易的完整指南——并告诉您如何免费获得 赠品：市场扫描器 ，它能同时分析多个品种和多个时间周期，并在一个界面上显示 Entry Points Pro 此刻在哪里表现
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
M1 Sniper MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.42 (50)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
指标
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 首发价格：$99 Axiom Matrix 现以 $99 的首发价格提供。 前 30 次购买完成后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请直接私信我，以获取使用说明并领取您的专属赠品奖励。 Axiom Matrix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业多品种、多时间周期市场扫描器和决策仪表板。 它会扫描您的 Market Watch，分析多个时间周期，读取多个证据引擎，比较最强的交易机会，并在一个清晰的矩阵仪表板中显示最佳 BUY、SELL、WAIT 或被阻止的状态。 我开发 Axiom Matrix，是因为我想要一个可以替我完成繁重市场扫描工作的工具。 我不想只单独检查 RSI。 然后单独检查 MACD。 然后检查移动平均线。 然后检查成交量。 然后检查波动率。 然后检查支撑和阻力。 然后还要手动在不同品种和时间周期之间切换，只为了建立一个交易思路。 我想要一个仪表板，可以扫描市场、比较证据、排序最佳机会，并告诉我现在最强的交易设置在哪里。 这就是 Axiom Matrix 背后的核心理念。 AXIOM MATRIX 的功能 Axiom Ma
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
指标
FX Trend NG：新一代多市场趋势智能分析工具 概述 FX Trend NG 是一款专业的多时间周期趋势分析与市场监控工具，帮助您在几秒钟内全面了解市场结构。 无需在多个图表之间来回切换，您可以立即看到哪些品种处于趋势中、哪里动能正在减弱，以及哪些时间周期之间存在强烈共振。 限时发布优惠 – 仅需 $30（6个月） 或 $80 终身授权 即可拥有 FX Trend NG 。 已经是 Stein Investments 客户？ -> 发送消息 以获取专属客户群访问权限。 需要帮助或安装指导？ -> 请访问 Stein Investments 官方页面 。 1. FX Trend NG 的核心优势 三状态趋势逻辑 —— 不只是 Buy 或 Sell • 大多数指标仅显示两种状态：Buy 或 Sell。 • FX Trend NG 增加第三种状态： Fade 。 • Fade 表示趋势强度正在减弱，在完全反转之前提前发出信号。 这种结构化逻辑让您看到趋势变化过程，而不仅仅是简单方向信号。 多时间周期分析（M1 至 MN1） • 从短线交易到中长线交易全面覆盖。 • 快速识别趋势
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
指标
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
大师版是一款专业级的分析工具，旨在通过成交量和资金流向的视角来可视化市场结构。与标准的成交量指标不同，该工具直接在图表上显示每日成交量分布，让您准确看到价格发现发生的位置以及“聪明钱”的定位。 此大师版专为清晰度和速度而设计，具有独特的自动主题同步系统，加载后即刻美化您的图表布局。 主要特点： 真实资金流向计算： 超越标准的跳动量。启用“Use Money Flow”时，成交量按价格加权，揭示了特定价格水平的实际资金投入。 价值区域 (VA) 可视化： 自动计算价值区域（默认为成交量的70%）。 VA填充： 为价值区域背景着色，以便即时识别控制区域。 关键水平： 清晰标记控制点 (POC)、价值区域高点 (VAH) 和价值区域低点 (VAL)。 专业标记系统： 扫描概况结构以识别关键交易区域： HVN (高成交量节点)： 接受和盘整区域（支撑/阻力）。 LVN (低成交量节点)： 拒绝区域或“快速通过”区域。 所有标记均向右绘制延长线，便于监控。 Delta 背离（左侧直方图）： 左侧直方图可视化每个级别的买卖压力对比。这有助于识别隐藏的背离——即价格可能上涨，但卖家在这些水平上激进打
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Ninja Trend Matrix MT5
Atsushi Katayama
指标
Ninja Trend Matrix MT5 Ninja Trend Matrix MT5是一款MetaTrader 5指标，将多个时间周期的趋势方向、相对强度和基于ATR的波动状态集中显示在一个面板中。它可用于在进行主观判断或使用其他交易系统之前，快速了解当前市场环境。 本指标不会开仓、修改订单或平仓，也不显示入场箭头、止盈、止损、胜率或利润预测。 主要功能 将每个选定周期分类为 STRONG UP、UP、RANGE、DOWN、STRONG DOWN 或 N/A 显示0至100的相对趋势强度 基于ATR显示 LOW、NORMAL、HIGH 或 SHOCK 波动状态 综合EMA 20/50、EMA斜率、近期高低点结构、ADX和+DI/-DI 使用已收盘K线，而不是当前尚未收盘的K线 面板可直接拖动、最小化、自动布局并支持紧凑网格 时间周期 DEFAULT显示M5、M15、H1、H4和D1。CUSTOM可输入逗号分隔的列表，例如M1,M5,M30,H1,W1,MN1。ALL显示从M1到MN1的全部21个MT5标准时间周期。 综合状态与提醒 面板汇总显示 BULLISH ALIGNMENT
FREE
NINJA Symbol Passport MT5
Atsushi Katayama
实用工具
NINJA SYMBOL PASSPORT MT5 概述 NINJA Symbol Passport MT5是一款免费的只读实用工具，用于查看经纪商提供的交易品种规格和当前交易条件。它可以扫描市场报价（Market Watch）中的品种或服务器上的可用品种，有效上限为200个品种。面板和输入参数名称使用英语。 检查的数据 面板显示交易时段、到期日、交易模式、预估点差成本、参考交易量对应的预估保证金，以及点差与ATR的比率。每个品种都会显示PENDING、PASS、WARN或BLOCK结果及相应原因。PASS仅表示已实现的检查未发现当前警告或阻止条件。 附加功能 结果可以导出为CSV。保存的基准数据可用于检测所监控固定品种规格的变化。面板支持拖动和折叠，后台扫描会继续运行。 重要说明 本实用工具不是信号、交易机会或品种排名系统，也不提供BUY或SELL入场提示。PASS不表示盈利、安全或推荐。数值取决于经纪商、账户类型和当前市场数据。点差成本和保证金为即时估算，不会完整计入佣金或未来滑点。请先在模拟账户上测试。 运行方式 本工具不会发送订单或修改持仓，也不使用DLL或调用WebReque
FREE
MTFOpenLineEn
Atsushi Katayama
指标
概述 Multi Timeframe Open Lines是一款适用于MetaTrader 5的轻量级指标，可在当前图表上直接显示所选时间周期的开盘价水平线。 本指标可以显示更高时间周期、更低时间周期以及相同时间周期的开盘价。 例如，可以在H1图表上显示H4和D1的开盘价，也可以在H1图表上显示M15的开盘价。 最多可以同时设置三个时间周期，并且每个时间周期都可以单独配置。 本指标仅用于辅助图表分析。它不会提供交易信号，不会开仓、修改持仓或平仓。 工作原理 每条开盘价线从所选时间周期的开始时间绘制到下一个周期的开始时间。 通过这种分段显示方式，可以清楚地确认每个开盘价所属的时间区间，并查看当前市场价格位于该开盘价的上方还是下方。 本指标也可以显示当前正在形成周期的开盘价，并自动更新显示。 主要功能 最多同时显示三个时间周期的开盘价 支持更高、更低和相同时间周期 可单独启用或关闭每个时间周期 可单独设置每条线的颜色、样式和宽度 可调整历史周期的显示数量 可显示当前周期的开盘价 可使用垂直线连接连续的开盘价水平 在图表右侧显示最新开盘价标签 可调整标签文字大小 可调整刷新间隔 自动使用当前
FREE
Ninja Trinity XAU
Atsushi Katayama
专家
Ninja Trinity XAU 概述 Ninja Trinity XAU 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的 XAUUSD 多策略 EA。信号引擎以 M5 数据为基础，并在需要时使用更高周期的市场环境。 组合由三个功能角色构成： - 多头与动量：突破、回测、动量、支撑及反转逻辑 - 空头：弱势行情中的向下突破、延续及反转逻辑 - 统一控制：市场状态路由、3/9/18 周表现记忆、回撤控制及经纪商执行检查 本 EA 不使用网格、马丁格尔或以回本为目的的逆势加仓。内部策略参数受到保护。v1.48 仅向用户显示两个输入参数。 v1.48 新增内容 - 根据已完成 M5 K 线独立重建 A–N 虚拟表现记录 - 21、63、126 天三个窗口，对应 3、9、18 周 - 识别震荡、上涨、下跌、突破、过渡和波动冲击的多状态控制器 - 三档自动复利：Conservative 0.60x、Balanced 1.00x、Aggressive 1.25x - 默认模式改为 Conservative 0.60x - 图表左下角新增可折叠的 Capital & Lot Guide - 通过共享价格
Goldforge Gold Signals
Atsushi Katayama
指标
Goldforge Gold Signals 产品概述 Goldforge Gold Signals 是一款为 XAUUSD（黄金）设计的 MetaTrader 5 交易信号指标。它只分析已经收盘的 M5 K线，并结合 M15 及更高时间周期进行确认，在图表上显示潜在的买入和卖出信号。 建议使用 M5 图表。即使切换当前图表的显示周期，计算引擎仍以 M5 为基础。本产品不会自动发送或管理订单，所有交易决定和下单操作均由用户自行负责。 主要功能 - 仅根据已收盘K线计算；信号来源K线收盘后，箭头不会移动 - 覆盖东京/亚洲、伦敦和纽约时段的 M5/M15 逻辑 - 三种信号频率模式：QUALITY、BALANCED、HIGH FREQUENCY - 显示 BUY/SELL 箭头、Entry、TP、SL 和计划 Time Exit - STR 3、STR 2、STR 1 三档相对强度评级 - 五个时间周期的趋势面板 - 弹窗、手机推送、邮件和声音提醒 - 自动检测经纪商服务器相对 UTC 的时差，并提供手动模式 信号模式 QUALITY：信号数量最少、筛选最严格的模式。
Ninja Kagehana XAU
Atsushi Katayama
专家
Ninja Kagehana XAU 面向近期市场、约每两周持续更新的XAUUSD EA 最大特点：约每两周持续复核与更新 Ninja Kagehana XAU并不是一款多年保持相同逻辑、无需维护的EA。 原则上约每两周重新检查近期交易表现、最新Tick数据、交易成本、市场状态以及不同经纪商之间的差异，并持续进行维护和更新。当测试确认存在有意义的改进时，将通过MQL5 Market发布新版本。 如果当前版本仍然是表现更好的方案，则不会为了更新版本号而进行无意义的修改，而是保留当前逻辑并继续下一周期的检查。约两周是持续测试、维护和更新的周期，并不是产品有效期。超过显示的复核日期后，EA不会停止运行。 MQL5 SIGNAL 计划使用Ninja Kagehana XAU专用账户发布公开的MQL5 Signal。积累稳定的前向记录后，将在产品页面补充相关信息。 Signal发布前，页面中的数据属于回测或独立Tick验证结果，并非真实前向交易结果。 主要规格 MetaTrader 5 XAUUSD / GOLD 内部信号周期：M5 支持做多和做空 两套逻辑：均值回归和缓冲突破 最多同时持有一个
Ninja EA Portfolio Guard MT5
Atsushi Katayama
实用工具
NINJA EA PORTFOLIO GUARD MT5 NINJA EA Portfolio Guard MT5是一款面向整个MetaTrader 5账户的监控与风险管理工具。只需在一个图表上加载一个实例，即可按Magic Number查看手动交易和多个EA。它不预测行情、不生成信号，也不会主动开仓。 重要：作用范围为整个账户 CLOSE ALL、DELETE PENDING和自动保护并不限于当前图表品种，而会作用于整个MT5账户，包括手动交易、所有Magic Number、所有EA和所有品种。每个账户只运行一个实例，并先在模拟账户测试。 面板与Magic分析 Balance、Equity、Floating、Free margin和Margin 含浮动盈亏的当日结果，以及本周和本月已实现结果 从持久峰值计算的Equity DD和已实现余额曲线的Closed DD 全账户Positions、总Lots和Pending NORMAL、WATCH、DANGER和MAX USE 每个Magic Number可显示7/14/30日已实现盈亏、30日PF、胜率、最大连败、当前持仓数、手数和浮动盈
NINJA Market Radar MT5
Atsushi Katayama
实用工具
PRODUCT NAME NINJA Market Radar MT5 LANGUAGE Simplified Chinese (zh) SHORT DESCRIPTION 只读MT5实用工具，以透明的0至100分Market Context Score对市场报价中可见的交易品种进行排名。 FULL DESCRIPTION 重要：本工具仅用于分析，不是交易信号 NINJA Market Radar MT5是一款只读的多品种实用工具。它对当前市场环境进行排名，帮助用户建立观察列表并自行查看图表。BULLISH WATCH、BEARISH WATCH和评分仅为分析标签，不是BUY或SELL指令，也不代表盈利概率。 品种范围和时间周期 本工具仅扫描当前在市场报价（Market Watch）中可见的品种。默认上限为30个品种，可设置的最大值为60。默认分析周期为M15、H1和H4。面板和输入参数名称使用英语。 透明的0至100分评分 Market Context Score由可见的评分部分相加而成：趋势30分，依据M15、H1和H4上的EMA 20与EMA 50一致性；动量2
NINJA Setup Confirm MT5
Atsushi Katayama
实用工具
概述 NINJA Setup Confirm MT5是一款只读实用工具，用于在选出候选品种后检查当前图表品种。面板整合M15、H1和H4环境、已收盘K线条件、运行状态以及参考风险计划。 检查内容 面板显示EMA趋势一致性、方向性RSI和ADX/DI、ATR活跃度、点差与ATR之比、交易时段和报价状态，以及已收盘K线的突破、回调或延续条件。0至100的透明Market Context Score表示规则一致程度，不代表概率。 状态 WAIT表示环境尚未准备好。ARMED表示方向环境一致，但触发条件尚未全部完成。TRIGGERED表示设定分数、符合条件的已收盘K线和有效参考计划均已具备。BLOCKED表示运行、经纪商或风险检查失败。 参考计划 面板估算Entry、SL、TP、风险金额、手数和保证金。OrderCalcProfit将Entry到SL的实际损失换算为账户货币，手数按经纪商volume step向下取整。若超过设定的可用保证金限制，OrderCalcMargin可降低参考手数。 重要说明 TRIGGERED不是入场指令、交易信号或盈利保证。本工具不会发送订单或修改持仓。数值为估算
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