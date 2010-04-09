Yenforge Usdjpy Adaptive Signals

YENFORGE USDJPY v1.10 Adaptive Fusion 5 YENFORGE USDJPY is a discretionary signal indicator for MetaTrader 5. It evaluates confirmed M5 and M15 bars and displays BUY/SELL candidates together with reference target, stop and time-exit levels. This product is designed and validated primarily for Japanese traders using USDJPY data from the OANDA Japan MT5 Tokyo server. It can start on other broker feeds, but signal timing, prices, spread filtering and historical reconstruction may differ. The interface, input names, alerts and log messages are in English. MAIN FEATURES - Confirmed-bar, non-repainting signal design - Three profiles: CORE, BALANCED and ACTIVE - Six raw signal modules - Four USDJPY market regimes - Initial 52-week historical bootstrap plus a two-week warm-up - Continuous shadow tracking of all raw candidates - 12-week and 52-week module review - Deterministic 100%, 80%, 70% and OFF display levels - Adaptive TP and SL reference levels - Time-exit deadline in JST - M5, M15, H1, H4 and D1 trend panel - Popup, push and sound alerts - Three-second M5 monitor, reconnect catch-up and duplicate-alert protection - Visual and internal-state restoration after timeframe changes PROFILES CORE uses three base modules and focuses on selectivity. BALANCED uses five base modules and is the default profile. ACTIVE uses all six base modules and includes the short-term sweep setup. INPUT PARAMETERS - Profile: Selects CORE, BALANCED or ACTIVE. The default is BALANCED. - Popup alert: Enables or disables MT5 popup alerts. The default is true. - Push notification: Enables or disables mobile push notifications to the configured MetaQuotes ID. The default is false. MT5 notification settings must be configured before use. - Sound alert: Enables or disables the sound played for a new signal. The default is true. RECOMMENDED ENVIRONMENT Platform: MetaTrader 5 Symbol: USDJPY Chart: M5 Time basis: OANDA Japan Tokyo server Required history: At least 54 weeks of M5 and M15 data This is a Japan-focused product. Use on other broker servers is not the validated reference environment. YENFORGE is an indicator, not an Expert Advisor. It does not place or close orders and does not manage lot size or account risk. Every trading decision remains the user's responsibility. RISK NOTICE Signals, reference levels and internal virtual results do not guarantee future performance. Live outcomes can differ because of volatility, news, intervention, spread expansion, slippage, connectivity and broker data differences.