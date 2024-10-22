Golden Spike Premium

5

Golden Spikes Indicator

Technical indicator for synthetic indices trading on M1 timeframe. Compatible with Boom/Crash indices on Deriv platform and Gain/Pain indices on Weltrade platform.

send me A private  message to receive trade ASISTANT EA..

booklet guide: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1knQJqGHZSP5eQN24ndRz2ayZVCst6XhN/view?usp=sharing


Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350

Features

  • Uses Parabolic SAR, RSI, and Bollinger Bands analysis
  • Three risk modes: Low, Medium, High
  • Configurable trade direction (Buy/Sell/Both)
  • Audio and push notification alerts
  • Dashboard with market statistics

Risk Modes

Low Risk Mode Uses M30 confirmation with conservative settings for reduced signal frequency.

Medium Risk Mode
Balanced approach using Bollinger Bands with moderate sensitivity.

High Risk Mode Adaptive RSI thresholds with higher sensitivity for frequent signals.

Key Parameters

  • Trade Direction: BOTH/BUYONLY/SELLONLY
  • Risk Mode: Low_Risk/Medium_Risk/High_Risk
  • TP_pips: Take profit level
  • SL_pips: Stop loss level
  • Signal_Cooldown_Minutes: Delay between alerts

Installation Attach to M1 chart on MetaTrader 5 with Deriv or Weltrade connection.

Usage Technical analysis tool for identifying trading opportunities. Combine signals with personal market analysis and risk management. Trading involves risk and past performance does not indicate future results.

Support Technical support provided through MQL5 Market comments section.

Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350


评分 1
Mark De Jonge
113
Mark De Jonge 2025.06.26 11:12 
 

This indicator is out of the books The best I have tested . You can trust this indicator.

推荐产品
Multi Pairs Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (1)
指标
The Multi Pairs Forex Indicator is an   advanced trading too l that allows traders to track and analyze the performance of   multiple currency pairs in real-time   on a single chart. It consolidates data from various Forex pairs, providing an at-a-glance overview of market conditions across different currencies and helps you save time. Useful for various trading styles, including scalping, day trading, and swing trading. Whether you're monitoring major pairs like EUR/USD, GBP/USD, or more exoti
Proxy OrderFlow MT5
Vincent Jose Proenca
指标
Proxy Order Flow – Imbalance Tick-Spread 基于点差不平衡的指标。 TF： 适用于所有时间周期（M1 到 D1）。 交易品种： 兼容外汇、指数、黄金和差价合约（自动适配 JPY、黄金和 CFD 品种）。 参数： TickWindow (200) – 观察的 tick 窗口 SpreadWeight (1.5) – 点差权重 NormalizationPeriod (20) – 标准化周期（z-score） Overbought / Oversold (±3.0) – 超买/超卖阈值 AlertCooldown (300s) – 警报冷却时间 结论： Proxy Order Flow – Imbalance Tick-Spread v2.4 通过分析 OHLC 变化和点差，识别买卖压力，清晰显示市场流向与不平衡区域。
Ultimate Boom and Crash Spike Indicator
Hendrik Lodewyk Coetsee
指标
Ultimate Boom and Crash 指标 Ultimate Boom and Crash 指标由 Coetsee Digital 开发，是一款先进工具，旨在识别市场中的潜在暴涨机会。该指标专为关注 Deriv 和 Weltrade 合成市场的交易者设计，仅在 3 分钟 (M3)、5 分钟 (M5)、15 分钟 (M15)、30 分钟 (M30) 和 1 小时 (H1) 时间周期上运行，并仅支持以下交易对：PainX 1200、PainX 999、PainX 800、PainX 600、PainX 400、GainX 1200、GainX 999、GainX 800、GainX 600、GainX 400、BreakX 600、BreakX 1200、BreakX 1800、SwitchX 600、SwitchX 1200、SwitchX 1800、Crash 1000 Index、Crash 900 Index、Crash 600 Index、Crash 500 Index、Crash 300 Index、Boom 1000 Index、Boom 900 Index、Bo
Axilgo PipPiper CoPilot
Theory Y Technologies Pty Ltd
5 (2)
实用工具
Axilgo Pip Piper CoPilot Elevate your trading game with the Axilgo Pip Piper CoPilot, the first in our revolutionary Pip Piper Series. This all-inclusive toolset is meticulously crafted for serious traders, focusing on key areas such as Risk Management, Trade Management, Prop Firm Rule Compliance, and Advanced Account Management . With CoPilot, you’re not just investing in a tool—you’re gaining a strategic partner in the intricate world of trading. Important Notice: To ensure you receive the fu
FREE
Gold Daily Pay 2
Bonsu Jude Osei
专家
Gold Daily Pay 2 EA, Your Ultimate Day-Trading Companion for GOLD. Are you a day trader looking to harness the full potential of the gold market? Look no further! The Enhanced Gold Daily Pay EA is designed for optimal performance in gold (xauusd) day trading. Specifications: • Made for Day Trading and tailored for traders who thrive on full-margin trading, our EA excels in capturing daily opportunities in the gold market. • Take control with the ability to tweak lot sizes and incorporate break-e
Gold Venamax MT5
Sergei Linskii
2.67 (3)
指标
Gold Venamax - 這是最好的股票技術指標。 此指標演算法分析資產的價格變動並反映波動性和潛在的進入區域。 指標特點： 這是一個帶有 Magic 和兩個趨勢箭頭塊的超級指標，可實現舒適且有利可圖的交易。 圖表上顯示用於切換方塊的紅色按鈕。 Magic 在指標設定中進行設置，以便您可以將指標安裝在顯示不同區塊的兩個圖表上。 Gold Venamax 可以放置在具有不同箭頭緩衝區（GV 和 SD）的兩個圖表上。 為此，您需要在設定中選擇不同的 Magic，例如，一個具有 Magic = 999，另一個具有 Magic = 666。接下來，您可以使用圖表上的紅色按鈕選擇箭頭緩衝區。 指標設定中的每個箭頭緩衝區（GV и SD）都有一個單獨的箭頭過濾器，以實現舒適且有利可圖的交易（UseFiltrGV = true; 和 UseFiltrSD = true;）。 進入的最佳訊號 = 遵循兩個緩衝區的訊號箭頭（GV 和 SD）+ 所有三個 MA 線（紅色或藍色）的方向 + TMA 通道邊界（下或上）。 TMA 通道邊界（下限或上限）也可用於鎖定利潤和/或以較短的停損位進行逆勢風險交
TrendView Ultimate
Rafael Grecco
指标
TrendView Ultimate — A Complete Trading System for Trend Clarity, Profit Insight, and Strategic Entries TrendView Ultimate is a professional trading system designed to help traders identify trend direction, high-quality entries, and potential exits with clarity, confidence, and measurable performance. More than just a trend indicator, it offers non-repainting signals, dynamic visual feedback, and a powerful statistics panel with real-time analytics, allowing traders to test, adapt, and valida
Visual Range Directional Force Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
指标
Range Directional Force Indicator – Designed for You to Optimize! The Range Directional Force Indicator is a cutting-edge tool designed to empower traders by visualizing market dynamics and directional strength. Built to offer insights into market trends and reversals, this indicator is an invaluable asset for traders seeking precision in their strategies. However, it is important to note that this indicator is not optimized, leaving room for you to tailor it to your unique trading preferences.
Matrix Currency
Augusto Martins Lopes
指标
Matrix Currency - 多时间框架分析工具 Matrix Currency是一款高级货币强度分析指标，为外汇市场的货币强度监控和策略决策提供高效支持。 主要特点 多时间框架分析 ： 同时监控多个时间框架（从M1到MN1），实时更新，并以直观的矩阵形式展示结果。 智能警报系统 ： 支持可配置的通知，包括弹窗、邮件及移动设备提醒。 交互式界面 ： 可定制的面板，提供多种动态可视化选项与货币排名功能。 策略功能 多时间框架背离分析策略 基于不同时间框架货币强度和加速指标的分析（例如M15、H1和H4）。 极限强度策略 聚焦货币排名，识别最强或最弱货币，并与更高级别时间框架进行确认。 优势 减少主观分析，提供清晰的趋势判断。 高效支持决策，结合可视化与警报功能。 便于实施完整的交易策略。 推荐事项 在真实账户交易前，请先使用模拟账户测试策略。 采用适合您的风险管理策略进行操作。 与其他指标结合使用以优化结果。 技术支持 提供定期更新与完整的技术文档。 技术支持通过MQL5评论区直接提供。 附加信息 所有设置与描述均为英文。 指标以编译文件形式（.EX4或.EX5）提供，并与激活时使
FREE
TradeAssistant Pro
Black Panther AI
指标
TRADE ASSISTANT PRO – Your Ultimate Manual Trading Companion TRADE ASSISTANT PRO is a powerful all-in-one trading utility designed for manual traders who value precision, control, and efficiency. Whether you’re a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this tool gives you everything you need at your fingertips to make faster, smarter trading decisions. Key Features: Multi-Timeframe & Multi-Symbol Display Monitor multiple pairs and timeframes from a single chart. Get real-time info across
Symbol1 2Changer MT5
JIHUN NAM
指标
Hello, This is an easy symbol change panel. This is a full version of Symbol1 2Changer Symbols must be active on your Market Watch list. Parameters: SymbolList - you can add more symbols with a comma(,) ratio - change the size LineNumber - you can set that how many symbols are displayed per line. button_width - modify the button size button_height - modify the button size Thank you.
Delta Profile Volume
Teresinha Moraes Correia
指标
指标技术说明 – Delta Profile for MetaTrader 5 Delta Profile 是为 MetaTrader 5 开发的一款指标，用于在指定的 K 线区间内对成交量流进行详细分析。它能够在不同的价格水平上对正向成交量（与上涨相关）和负向成交量（与下跌相关）的不平衡进行结构化和可视化展示。最终，用户可以清晰地识别图表中成交最为集中的区域，以及真实的市场不平衡形成的位置。 以下是该指标的主要技术特征与参数说明。 核心概念 指标会识别 价格水平 ，并将其分类为正向成交量、负向成交量，以及净 Delta（正负成交量的差值）。 每个价格水平会在图表中以 水平条形 显示，帮助用户直观观察市场活跃区和不平衡区域。 用户可自由控制 分析的 K 线数量 、 价格精度（小数位数） 、 显示的最大水平数量 以及 可视化样式 。 主要功能 价格水平映射 ：根据设定的精度对价格进行四舍五入，并累计对应 K 线的成交量。 净 Delta 计算 ：显示正负成交量的差值，提供每个价格区间的客观数值。 最强 Delta 水平突出显示 ：自动识别 Delta 绝对值最大的价格水平，并用特殊颜色标
Power Market Strength Panel PRO
Oleksandr Sheyko
指标
Power Market Strength Panel Pro – 一个面板，整合所有关键指标 Power Market Strength Panel 不是普通的指标，它是一个 强大的交易工具 ，将多个重要的技术指标整合在一起，并自动为你分析市场。 包含以下关键指标： EMA（指数移动平均线） – 判断趋势方向 ADX + DI+/- – 衡量趋势强度和买卖压力 RSI（相对强弱指标） – 追踪动量及超买/超卖区域 ATR（平均真实波幅） – 显示市场波动性 成交量（Volume） – 确认价格波动的强度 工作原理： 该指标会 自动收集所有数据源的信息 ， 实时分析 ，并在简洁的面板中转化为 清晰的交易信号系统 ： 绿色 = STRONG BUY（强烈买入） 红色 = STRONG SELL（强烈卖出） 灰色 = NEUTRAL（中性） 适用于所有市场和时间周期 可用于 所有时间周期 – 从 M1 到月线 适用于 任何交易品种 – 外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币、股票 为什么值得使用： 无需在图表上堆满多个指标 – 所有分析都集中在一个面
NeuroExt
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4 (11)
专家
https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt 當前版本和討論。 您可以使用任何工具。基礎將在訓練開始時自動創建。如果您需要從 0 開始訓練 - 只需刪除數據庫文件。 一般條款。 可以訓練 EA 交易在任何工具上工作。 不要試圖在沒有神經網絡訓練的情況下進行測試！ 訓練後的平衡圖是水平的就足夠了。 生成訓練基地非常簡單。 美元兌瑞郎可進行準備培訓。 為了正確操作，必須只有一對一帳戶！顧問，只有一個！工具。否則，平衡控制將不起作用。 初始存款 - 200 美元起。 選項： - OrderComm：在訂單中會補充一個操作方式和分析深度的標誌。 - 工作類型：學習\工作\市場。 “學習”——在這種模式下，你需要達到一個至少有輕微增加的時間表。沒有洞。此模式也可用於工作，但市場上一次只會有 1 個訂單。 “工作” - 定期加載數據庫。在測試人員同時進行培訓並不斷提高培訓質量的情況下。 “市場” - 僅供市場接收。需要切換。 - 我的百分比：... - SL：如果你在訓練模式下設置=0，40到110的值會被自動分配，會導致交易過多、學習緩慢和圖像失真。當 MaxOrders>1 且 Wor
FREE
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
指标
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Arrow Micro Scalper MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
指标
Arrow Micro Scalper 是一款专为剥头皮和短期交易而设计的指标，可集成到任何图表和金融工具（货币、加密货币、股票、金属）中。 在她的工作中，她使用波浪分析和趋势方向过滤器。建议在从 M1 到 H4 的时间范围内使用。 如何使用指标。 该指标包含 2 个用于更改设置的外部参数，其余参数已默认配置。 大箭头表示趋势方向的变化，蓝色箭头表示下降趋势的开始，粉红色箭头表示上升趋势的开始。 “ Only trending direction ”参数启用和禁用使用内部趋势的模式，提供使用您自己的趋势或不使用趋势的机会，并且还启用/禁用仅根据趋势显示趋势箭头和信号箭头。 小信号箭头，该指标最重要的对象，粉色代表“买入”交易，蓝色代表“卖出”交易。 “ Smoothing ”参数决定信号箭头出现的时间，操作范围为 7 到 25，为时间范围 M1-M5 选择大值，为 M15-H1 选择中值，为 H4 - D1 选择小值。 趋势箭头和开始信号箭头有警报。 指标不会重新绘制。
Currency Strength Dynamic
Ivan Butko
指标
Currency Strength Dynamic 貨幣強弱動態是貨幣強弱的指標。 貨幣強度是指某種貨幣所屬的大多數或所有貨幣對的趨勢方向。 該指標基於 28 種最受歡迎的貨幣對（主要貨幣對和次要貨幣對）的移動平均線之間的差異讀數，類似於 MACD 指標。 優點 獨特的振盪計算方法 可用按鈕停用或啟用特定貨幣行 資訊表 2 種類型的警報：當指標線交叉時和當指標線交叉指定水平時。 繪製的條數是可選的。 讓我們詳細看看每一點： 獨特的振盪計算方法使指標不會長時間保持在最大值，而是提前退出它們，類似於熟悉的背離和收斂效果。 該方法還包括指定的計算週期和讀數的平滑程度，這使得讀數更加平滑。 計算中不包含不必要的混亂和不必要的冗餘公式，因此減少了終端的負載。 使用按鈕來停用或啟用特定貨幣行是最方便的功能之一，因為它可以讓您擺脫未使用的貨幣，或者只是在視覺上提高您的可見性。 資訊板是該指標的另一個便利功能；它不僅反映了線條的數值讀數，還反映了高級 TF 的讀數。 此外，還有最後走勢方向的箭頭，以及指示哪些貨幣交叉的垂直配對符號。 最後的運動箭頭記錄了倒數第二根柱上的運動 - 這是一個非常方
Trading Sessions by Mahefa R
Mahefa Raveloson
指标
Trading Sessions by Mahefa R is an indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visually identifies the four main trading sessions: New York, London, Tokyo, and Sydney . Designed to provide a clean, intuitive, and professional market view, it highlights the most active periods of the Forex market using smart visualization of session ranges , session-specific candle colors , and daily separators . Main Features: Automatic detection of the 4 major sessions New York London Tokyo Sydney Each session is fully c
FREE
The Power of Unity
Pavel Malyshko
3.71 (14)
专家
Price 175 set for limited time then price 599 I differ from many developers in that I continue. improve your products. The main goal is to make such products that users will be satisfied with. You can always write to me and I will try to help, because I appreciate every client. Without regular updates, the Expert Advisor will work much worse. therefore, if someone tries to sell activation to you, your benefit is very doubtful. The MT4 and MT5 versions will have different results due to
Painel DrMoxQuant Pro Ultimate Version
Domingos Jose Antonio Lopes
指标
DrMoxQuant EA Ultimate Version (MT5) How It Works: The DrMoxQuant EA Ultimate Version does not execute trades automatically. Instead, it analyzes the market chart and provides clear buy or sell signals, showing exact price levels for entry, pullback, take profit, and stop loss. It works as a trend tracker to help you make more accurate trading decisions. Advantages of DrMoxQuant EA Ultimate Version: Clear signals: Visual buy and sell alerts with precise price levels to guide your decisions. Ful
DC Indicator
Lamont Simone Reynecke
指标
The donchian channel indicator might just be the best fit for you Trading in derivative products such as futures, options, CFD's, forex and certificates contains significant risk. These products are not suitable for every investor. Investors could potentially lose all or more than the original investment. If anything, only money equal to personal risk capital should be used and can be lost without jeopardizing financial security or lifestyle. Partially or fully automated trading programs can
FREE
Currency Strength Meter MT5 Indicator by PipTick
Michal Jurnik
指标
Knowledge of the strength and weakness of each currency is vital for every forex trader. Our   Currency Strength Meter indicator   measures the strength of eight major currencies (USD, EUR, GBP, CHF, JPY, CAD, AUD, NZD) by using the Relative Strength Index indicator, also known as RSI. The Currency Strength Meter indicator shows you, simply and quickly, when a currency is oversold, overbought, or in "normal area". This way, you can identify which currency is the strongest and the weakest. Our
ParitySnap
Kazutaka Yamamoto
指标
ParitySnap — Triad Z-Score Reversion Non-Repaint / Hedge-Fund-Inspired Mean Reversion / NY-Close Pivot-SL Holiday Promo (until Dec 25, JST): Lifetime $199 / Rental $30 - Standard after promo: Lifetime $209- / Rental $40 - WHAT IT DOES ParitySnap detects tri-currency parity distortions (e.g., GOLD: XAUUSD–AUDUSD–XAUAUD ) and prints non-repainting entries on the just-closed bar when a Z-score mean-reversion edge is present. Built for traders who value transparency and statistical rigor , it bring
Currency Strength 28 PAIRS
Stephen Fabrico
指标
Description: Never guess again which currency pairs are trending and which ones are not! This indicator shows exactly which currencies are gaining strength and which currencies are losing strength. The indicator can be used to very quickly determine which currency pairs are trending and which currency pairs are in a sideways motion. When one currency is gaining strength and another is losing strength, the corresponding currency pair is trending. Its as easy as that! For instance, if EUR is showi
Basic Support and Resistance MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
指标
我们的   Basic Support and Resistance   指示器是提高技术分析所需的解决方案。该指标允许您在图表/ MT4版本 功能 斐波那契水平的集成： 可以选择显示斐波那契水平以及支持和阻力水平，我们的指标使您对市场行为和可能的逆转区域有更深入的了解。 性能优化： 只能在每个栏的打开时更新扩展线，我们的指标可确保最佳性能，而无需牺牲支持和阻力级别的准确性。 输入 主设置 Timeframe:   通过此输入，您可以选择在图表上显示较高时间范围的支撑线和阻力线。 Support/Resistance Strength [Number of Bars]:   使用此输入，您可以确定支撑和电阻的强度。数量越高，支持/阻力越强。 Price mode:  此参数允许您选择哪种价格将用于计算支持和电阻水平。它可以是收盘价，最高价格，最低价格等。取决于您的策略和偏好，您可以选择最适合您需求的价格。 显示设置 Display Fibonacci levels:   此参数确定是否将显示斐波那契水平以及图表上的支持和电阻级别。斐波那契水平是技术分析中使用的关键水平，并使用斐
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini
Prime Horizon
指标
Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini（免费版）— MetaTrader 5 货币强弱指标 Multi Currency Strength Dashboard Mini 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的免费指标，可在同一面板中实时显示 8 大主要货币 （USD、EUR、GBP、JPY、CHF、CAD、AUD、NZD）的相对强弱（0–100 归一化）。 目标：让你用几秒钟快速识别 强势货币 与 弱势货币 ，更高效地建立观察列表，并按“强对弱”的逻辑筛选交易货币对。 核心功能（Mini 免费版） 一次性分析 8 大主要货币 的强弱。 可视化 Dashboard： 强弱柱状条 + 百分比读数。 自动实时更新（轻量刷新）。 支持 所有图表周期 （计算基于你选择的周期）。 兼容大多数经纪商（支持常见交易品种后缀）。 工作原理 指标会从 Market Watch 中可用的主要外汇货币对提取价格变化，计算每种货币在指定周期与指定回溯长度下的强弱值，并将结果归一化到 0–100 区间后展示为排名式面板。 快速使用步骤 在 Market Watch 中显示主
FREE
Crash Scalper Gold
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
指标
Crash Scalper Gold It is an indicator, where it marks points of purchase and points of sale As the name says, it is used to scalp in the pairs of (Crash) 1000/500/300 where it sends you signals of sale/Sell and purchase/Buy at level points (90) he sends you the sell signal, (Spike) at the level point (27) it sends you the buy signal, (Trend Candles) It is very simple and easy to use. to make the best tickets possible! For this period it will remain on sale! Without further ado, enjoy! Good profi
Gold Range Filter Pro with Volume Signals
Fazal Abbas Shah
5 (3)
指标
Indicator Description Range Filter Pro is a sophisticated trading tool for XAUUSD (Gold) that combines adaptive price filtering with volume analysis and real-time market monitoring. Designed for both novice and professional traders, this indicator helps identify trend direction, potential reversals, and significant market movements through its multi-layered approach. Key Components 1.Dynamic Range Filter 2.Volatility-Adjusted Bands 3.Volume-Enhanced Candles 4.Professional Trading Dashboard 5.M
FREE
Gold panther scalping indicator
David Chokumanyara
指标
Panther Scalping Indicator – The Ultimate Trading Weapon for Gold, Forex & BTC! Dominate the Markets with Precision Buy & Sell Signals! We’ve designed the Panther Scalping Indicator to give you an unfair advantage in trading Gold (XAUUSD), Forex pairs, and BTC. This powerful tool is built on the proven Panther Scalping Strategy , ensuring you never miss a high-probability trade. How It Works: Lime Up Arrow – A clear Buy Signal when market conditions align. Red Down Arrow – A strong
该产品的买家也购买
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
指标
购买此指标即可免费获得我的专业交易管理器。 首先，值得强调的是，这个交易系统是一个非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，这使得它非常适合手动和机器人交易。 在线课程，手册和下载预设。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它结合了超过 10 个优质指标，具有 7 多个强大的交易策略，使其成为适用于各种市场条件的多功能选择。 趋势跟随策略：提供精确的入场和止损管理，以有效地跟随趋势。 反转策略：识别潜在的趋势反转，使交易者能够利用区域市场的机会。 剃头策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 稳定性：所有指标都不会重绘、不会重画和不会滞后，确保可靠的信号。 定制：支持自定义策略，以满足个人交易偏好。超过 7 种策略和组合可帮助您找到最佳策略。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，以指示清晰的入场和退出点。 实时警报：通过交易进出警报使交易者保持了解。 深入分析：提供更高时间框架的趋势分析和实时交易监控。 自适应颜色编码：利用蜡烛颜色编码来显示成交量、趋势和反转蜡烛信号。通过蜡烛颜色分析市场方向。 “智能趋势交易系统 MT5”赋予交易者必要的工具，以便在
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
指标
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - MetaTrader 5 黄金 (XAU/USD) 交易系统 专为认真的交易者设计: 采用结构化、数据驱动的方法进行黄金交易，该方法结合了多种市场分析因素。此工具旨在支持您的黄金交易分析。 限时价格机会 这是在价格上涨之前拥有 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro 的机会。 产品价格将在每接下来的 10 次购买后增加 $50。 最终价格: $498 定义您的分析优势的功能 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro 是一个全面的工具包，旨在为您提供深刻见解和清晰的统计优势： 详细的指标使用指南，包括系统信息、输入自定义设置以及指标使用注意事项，已在下方 MQL 文章中呈现。请参阅该文档。 Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Gold (XAU/USD) Trading System on MetaTrader 5 - Trading Systems - 8 November 2025 - Traders' Blogs 多算法架构: 系统的核心是多个分析算法的智能组合，它们同步运行以过滤市场噪音并确定潜在
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
指标
购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理交易。 Divergence Bomber 指标的主要特点： 支持交易的品种： AUDCAD、AUDCHF、AUDSG
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
指标
上市促销 Azimuth Pro 前 100 位买家特惠价 299 美元。 最终价格为 499 美元。 散户与机构入场的区别不在于指标，而在于位置 。 大多数交易者在任意价格水平入场，追逐动量或对滞后信号做出反应。机构投资者等待价格到达供需真正转换的结构性水平。 Azimuth Pro 自动映射这些水平：波段锚定VWAP、多时间框架结构线，以及仅在高概率位置出现的ABC形态。 Azimuth Pro 专为需要结构分析和智能自动化的专业交易者打造。 Azimuth 以外科手术般的精度映射市场结构，而Azimuth Pro增加了智能层：自动检测您的交易风格、智能配置的移动平均线，以及经过20年数据回测优化的参数。结果是专业级分析自动适应您的交易品种和时间框架。 这是我们Merkava Labs每天为自己和客户使用的指标。 PRO版本的独特之处 智能配置 Pro版本理解您的交易环境。将它放在EURUSD M15上，它知道您在做日内交易。放在BTCUSD H4上，它会调整为波段交易。无需手动调整。 自适应移动平均线 标准EMA有效。但ATR自适应StepMA（响应波
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
指标
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
指标
向您介绍一款优秀的技术指标——Grabber，它是一套即开即用的“全包式”交易策略。 在一个代码中集成了强大的市场技术分析工具、交易信号（箭头）、提醒功能和推送通知。 每位购买该指标的用户还可免费获得以下内容： Grabber辅助工具：用于自动管理已开仓位 视频操作指南：逐步教学如何安装、设置和使用该指标进行交易 原创Set文件：可快速自动配置，帮助实现最佳交易效果 忘掉其他策略吧！只有Grabber能够真正激励你在交易中攀登新高峰！ Grabber策略的主要特点： 交易周期：从M5到H4 适用资产：任意，但我推荐我亲自测试过的品种（GBPUSD、GBPCAD、GBPCHF、AUDCAD、AUDUSD、AUDSGD、AUDCHF、NZDUSD、NZDCAD、EURCAD、EURUSD、EURAUD、EURGBP、EURCHF、USDCAD、USDSGD） 交易时间：全天候 24/7 交易效果：我分享自己的真实交易结果，并在此教学如何操作： https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/134563?source=Site+Market+MT5+Indic
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
指标
首先值得强调的是，该交易指标是非重绘、非延迟的指标，这使其成为手动和机器人交易的理想选择。 用户手册：设置、输入和策略。 Atomic Analyst是一种PA价格行动指标，利用价格的力量和动量来寻找市场上更好的机会。配备了高级过滤器，可帮助去除噪音和假信号，并提高交易潜力。使用多层复杂的指标，Atomic Analyst扫描图表，并将复杂的数学计算转化为任何初学者都能理解并用来做出一致交易决策的简单信号和颜色。 “Atomic Analyst”是专为新手和经验丰富的交易者量身定制的综合交易解决方案。它将高级指标和一流功能融合为一体的交易策略，使其成为所有类型交易者的多功能选择。 日内交易和剥头皮策略：专为快速准确的日内交易和短期交易而设计。 日内和摆动交易策略：可用作追求价格大幅波动的日内和摆动交易者的可靠工具。 多货币和市场：凭借其可靠的精度，在不同的工具和市场上运作。 多个时间框架：可在多个时间框架上使用，性能良好。 稳定性：所有指标均不重绘、不重绘和不滞后，确保可靠的信号。 信号清晰度：提供箭头信号，用于清晰的入场和出场点。 实时警报：通过交易入场、SL和TP警报通知交易者
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
指标
您购买了多少次交易指标，它们拥有 出色的回测， 真实账户表现证明 拥有惊人的数字和 各种统计数据， 但使用后您却 账户爆仓？ 您不应该只相信一个信号本身，您需要知道它最初出现的原因，这正是 RelicusRoad Pro 的最佳之处！ 用户手册 + 策略 + 培训视频 + 带 VIP 访问权限的私人群组 + 提供移动版本 观察市场的新方式 RelicusRoad 是 全球最强大、最好的交易指标 ，适用于外汇、期货、加密货币、股票和指数，为交易者提供发展账户所需的所有信息和工具。我们提供 技术分析 和 交易计划 ，帮助 每位交易者取得成功 ，无论是 初学者 还是 高级交易者 。 它是一个 关键交易指标 ，提供足够的信息来 预测 未来市场。我们相信一个 完整的解决方案 ，而不是图表上几个没有意义的不同指标。这是一个 一体化指标 ，显示 信号 、 箭头 + 价格行为 信息，这是 无与伦比 且 非常准确的 。   RelicusRoad 利用机器学习 (AI) 技术，为交易者提供必要的信息和工具，帮助他们成为成功的、知情的交易者。   通过领先指标预测未来价格 几乎 所有技术指标都滞后 ，
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
指标
首先，值得强调的是，这个交易工具是非重绘、非重画和非滞后的指标，非常适合专业交易。 在线课程，用户手册和演示。 智能价格行动概念指标是一个非常强大的工具，既适用于新手，也适用于经验丰富的交易者。它将超过20个有用的指标合并到一个指标中，结合了高级交易思想，如内圈交易员分析和智能资金概念交易策略。该指标侧重于智能资金概念，提供有关大型机构交易方式的见解，帮助预测它们的动向。 它在流动性分析方面尤其擅长，有助于理解机构的交易方式。它擅长预测市场趋势，并仔细分析价格波动。通过将您的交易与机构策略对齐，您可以更准确地预测市场走向。该指标多才多艺，擅长分析市场结构，识别重要的订单区块，并识别各种模式。 它擅长识别BOS和CHoCH等模式，理解动量的转变，并突出显示供需强劲的关键区域。它还擅长发现强大的不平衡，并分析价格创造更高高点或更低低点的模式。如果您使用斐波那契回撤工具，该指标可以满足您的需求。它还可以识别相等的高点和低点，分析不同的时间框架，并通过仪表板显示数据。 对于使用更高级策略的交易者，该指标提供了工具，如公平价值差指标和优惠和折扣区域的识别。它特别关注高时间框架订单区块，并
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
指标
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
指标
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
指标
我们为您呈现一个革命性的指标，它改变了趋势交易世界的游戏规则。 该指标旨在重新思考性能并将您的交易体验提升到前所未有的高度。 我们的指标拥有先进功能的独特组合，使其有别于竞争对手。 "真实定价因素"的先进技术即使在最困难和最不稳定的市场条件下也能确保无与伦比的稳定性。 告别不稳定的模式，破碎的指标，欢迎有意识的，受控的交易。 该指标不仅仅是一个美丽的画面！ 指标应该将赔率转移到交易者身边，从而赚取利润。 熟悉基于指标信号的交易结果(全自动模式): https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/2339244 AceTrend在根据RBTI版本的趋势指标排名中排名第一。 您可以通过在互联网上搜索有关"测试AceTrend趋势指标"的信息来了解更多信息。 AceTrend-最大的盈利能力和交易控制. 我们的指标根据当前市场报价而不是历史来突出盈利能力。 加入革命-释放您的交易经验的潜力! 指标不会在已形成的柱上重绘。 如果柱形已形成，指标读数保持不变。 该指标适用于从M1到MN的任何时间框架。 标准是H1时间框架。 您的反馈非常重要！ 您有任何问题，建议，或只是想分享您的
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
指标
任何新手或专业交易者的最佳解决方案！ 该指标是一款独特、高质量、且价格合理的交易工具，因为我们已经整合了许多专有功能和新公式。 依据此更新，您将能够显示双重时间帧区域。 您不仅可以显示一个较高的时间帧，还可以同时显示图表时间帧，加上更高的时间帧：显示嵌套时区。 供需双方所有交易者都会喜欢它。 :) 重要信息披露 高级供需的最大潜力，请访问 https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/720245   想象您的交易如何得以改善，是因为您能够精准定位入场或目标位吗？ 构建于新的底层算法，它可以更轻松地识别出买卖双方之间的潜在失衡。 这是因为它以图形方式展示供需最强劲区域，及其过去的表现（显示旧区域）。 这些功能旨在帮助您更轻松地发现最佳入场区域和价位。 现在您可以针对您的交易品种和时间帧来优化和编辑区域强度！ 高级供需指标适用于所有产品和时间帧。 它是一个新的公式，非常新的功能是两个区域强度函数可由用户输入进行调整！ 这在交易中是一大优势。 当您学习如何使用专有功能，例如带有价格游离最小 X 因子的区域强度时，您能够判断该区域强劲与否。 供需区域用作警报触发器。
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
指标
TPSproTrend PRO 能够识别市场真正改变方向的时刻，并在行情开始时形成入场点。 你应该在价格刚刚开始波动时入场，而不是在波动已经发生之后。 指标   它不会重新绘制信号，并自动显示入场点、止损点和止盈点，使交易清晰、直观、有条理。 俄语说明 -   MT4 版本 主要优势 信号不重绘。 所有信号均为固定值。 如果出现箭头 -     它不会再改变也不会消失了。 您可以基于稳定的数据做出交易决策，而无需承担虚假信号的风险。 现成的买卖入场点 该指标会自动确定最佳交易时机，并在图表上用箭头显示出来。 无需猜测或主观分析——只有清晰的信号。 自动止损和止盈区域 信号发出后，您立即会看到： 入口点 风险限制区（止损） 止盈区 这允许   在达成交易前评估交易条款   并遵守风险管理规定。 自适应止损（移动止损） 该指标采用智能交易支持逻辑，随着时间的推移……     降低止损规模，从而降低初始风险。 支持更高时间框架（MTF） TPSproTrend PRO 显示： 来自更高时间框架的关键 MIN/MAX 修正 实际趋势变化 修正编号显示了运动的结构 交易很有帮助   顺应大
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
指标
介绍   量子趋势狙击指标 ，突破性的 MQL5 指标，正在改变您识别和交易趋势反转的方式！由拥有超过13年交易经验的资深交易员团队开发，     量子趋势狙击指标   旨在通过其创新的方式以极高的准确度识别趋势反转，将您的交易之旅推向新的高度。 ***购买量子趋势狙击指标，即可免费获得量子突破指标！*** 当量子突破指标识别出趋势反转时，它会向您发出警报和信号箭头，并建议您三个止盈水平。 它既适合新手交易者，也适合专业交易者。 量子 EA 通道：       点击这里 MT4版本：       点击这里 建议： 时间范围： 所有时间范围。为了获得最佳结果，我们建议在 M15、M30 和 H1 时间范围内使用它。 货币对：欧元兑美元、英镑兑美元、澳元兑美元、欧元兑英镑、, EURAUD,  XAUUSD 账户类型：ECN、Raw 或 Razor，点差极低 经纪时间：任意 经纪商：IC Markets、Pepperstone with Raw 和 Razor 的点差最低 建议止损：50 点 建议止盈水平：20 点、50 点和 100 点 规格： 不重漆！ 最
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
指标
FX Volume：从经纪商视角洞察真实市场情绪 简要概述 想要提升您的交易策略？ FX Volume 可提供零售交易者和经纪商的持仓实时数据——远早于诸如 COT 之类的延迟报告。不论您希望获得持续稳定的收益，还是想在市场中多一分制胜的砝码， FX Volume 都能帮您识别重大失衡、确认突破以及完善风险管理。立即开启体验，让真实的成交量数据为您的交易决策带来革新！ 1. 为什么 FX Volume 对交易者格外有用 极具准确度的早期预警 • 快速捕捉有多少交易者正在买入或卖出某个货币对——比大多数人提前一步。 • FX Volume 是 唯一 能够整合多家零售经纪商真实成交量数据并以简洁方式呈现的工具。 强力风险管理 • 及时识别多头或空头仓位的巨大不平衡，这往往预示着潜在的趋势反转，帮助您更自信地设置止损和目标位。 • 独家而真实的数据让每一次交易决策更具可靠性。 优化进场与出场点 • 发现“过度集中”的交易（大多数交易者都在同一方向），并通过真实成交量来确认突破。 • 避免依赖常见指标可能带来的误导信号，而是利用真实的实时成交量。 适配各种交易策略 • 将 FX
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
指标
这款指标用于 MT5，可提供准确的入场交易信号，且无重绘。 它可应用在任何金融资产：外汇、加密货币、贵金属、股票、指数。 它将提供极其精准的评估，并告诉您何时开仓和平仓的最佳时机。 观看 视频 (6:22)，其中包含一个仅处理单一信号的示例，该信号即可值回指标购价！ 大多数交易者在 Entry Points Pro 指标的帮助下，在第一个交易周内即改善了他们的交易结果。 订阅我们的 Telegram 群 ！ Entry Points Pro 指标的益处。 入场信号无重绘 如果信号出现，并得到确认，则它不会再消失；不像是重绘指标，它会导致重大的财产损失，因为它们可以在显示信号后再将其删除。 无差错开仓 指标算法可令您找到入场交易（买入或卖出资产）的理想时机，从而提高每位交易者的成功率。 Entry Points Pro 可操作任何资产 它允许您在 MT5 平台上交易任何经纪商的加密货币、股票、贵金属、指数、大宗商品和货币。 提供任何方向的信号 Entry Points Pro 指标提供针对任意价格走势的入场交易信号 - 上涨、下跌或横盘（横向）。 最大盈利潜力 离场信号
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
指标
Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
指标
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
指标
FootprintOrderflow权威指南 （本指标还适配不提供DOM数据和BID/ASK数据的经济商） 1. 指标核心理念 Footprint orderflow 是一款基于 订单流（Order Flow） 理论的高级图表工具。与传统的 K 线图只展示 OHLC（开高低收）不同，足迹图通过实时解析 Tick 数据，剖析每根 K 线内部的微观结构。 它能告诉你： 谁在主导？ （买方还是卖方） 哪里成交量最大？ （机构主要筹码交换区） 价格是否被认可？ （停留时间与价值区域） 趋势是否竭尽？ （通过背离信号） 关键背离是否需要提醒？ （通过背离的信号发送MT5弹窗警告，并推送通知到手机） 2. 图表界面深度解析 2.1 基础足迹图 (Standard View) 在普通模式下，K 线被拆解为一个个价格格子（Bin）： 左侧数字 (Bid/Sell) ：代表主动卖出成交量（市价卖单撞击买一价）。 右侧数字 (Ask/Buy) ：代表主动买入成交量（市价买单撞击卖一价）。 背景热力图 ：颜色越深（或亮度越高），代表该价位的总成交量越大，直观展示流动性聚集区。 失衡高亮 (Imba
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
指标
简单来说，当白色数字（称为“点”）开始出现在当前蜡烛图旁边时，您就可以开始交易了。白色“点”表示当前的买入或卖出交易正在进行，并且方向正确，其白色即为标志。当白色点的移动停止并变为静态绿色时，这表示当前动能已结束。绿色数字表示以“点”为单位的总利润，无论是来自买入还是卖出交易。 此外，还可以通过指标中的其他高级专业分析工具来开仓。通过观察指标中显示的信号和颜色，您可以高精度地捕捉大量剥头皮交易机会。只需确保在测试或实时图表中理解该指标的运作方式。 适用于大多数外汇市场：非常适合交易黄金和热门指数市场——道琼斯、标普500、纳斯达克、DAX等，以及外汇货币对如欧元/美元、英镑/美元、美元/日元等众多强势货币对。也支持主要加密货币如比特币、以太坊和稳定币——非常适合在数字资产与传统市场之间进行多元化策略。 限时特价优惠。 Shock Pullback 指标在识别回调和积累区域方面是一项真正的突破。它基于完全创新的算法构建，使交易者能够轻松而清晰地识别交易机会、跟踪价格走势，并检测回调、积累区域、缺口和突破。 Shock Pullback V 3.3 新版本更新 Shock Pullbac
UEX Pure USD Euro Index
Yohana Parmi
指标
* 由于所有主要货币数据的真实性，——建议使用实时图表。 什么是纯美元欧元指数： 英文说明： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152936 使用纯美元欧元指数，探索外汇市场的真实脉搏 ——这是一个创新指标，能够真正揭示全球两种最强势货币之间隐藏的优势和劣势。 与欧元美元等单一货币对不同，此工具衡量美元和欧元在多个主要货币对中的总体表现 ，从而提供清晰、均衡的真实市场情绪视角。 通过整合所有核心美元和欧元货币对的数据， 此指标构建了同步的指数图表，能够反映真实的货币走势 ——而不仅仅是单一货币对的波动。 当美元占据主导地位、欧元反击时，您将立即看到并收到通知， 并在两者之间的平衡发生变化时获得洞察力，这通常比市场做出反应提前几分钟。 这一概念将成为您应对市场的可靠抓手。 纯美元和欧元指数使交易者能够预测趋势变化， 过滤虚假信号，并根据真实的市场间流动调整他们的策略。 无论您是手动交易还是使用自动系统，它都能提供透明的确认工具， ——适用于所有时间范围和市场条件。 这不是一个重新绘制的噱头，也不是单一价格信息的衍生品， ——它是
Real Trend Zigzag PRO
Timo Kosiol
指标
Real Trend Zigzag PRO   shows the real trend of a market, u nlike the default Zigzag indicator. It calculates the trend in real time and shows green lines for upwards trends, red lines for downward trends and blue lines for no trends.  Regarding the old slogan "the trend is your friend" it helps you to decide if should open a buy or sell position. The PRO version is a multi timeframe zigzag (MTF). Means, it shows the trend of the current timeframe as well as the trend of a higher or lower time.
Gann Method Scan MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
指标
- Real price is 200$ - 50% Discount (It is 99$ now) -   It is enabled for 4 purchases. Contact me for extra bonus (Gann Trend indicator), instruction or any questions! - Non-repaint, No lag - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Gann Gold EA MT5 Introduction W.D. Gann’s theories in technical analysis have fascinated traders for decades. It offers a unique approach beyond traditional cha
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
指标
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 專業級無重繪 / 無延遲趨勢信號系統，擁有卓越勝率 | 適用於 MT4 / MT5 核心特色： Super Signal – Skyblade Edition 是一套專為趨勢交易設計的智能信號系統。 其採用多重濾波邏輯，僅篩選出具有明確方向性、動能強勁且波動結構健康的走勢進場點。 本系統 不預測高點或低點 ，只有在同時滿足以下三項條件時才會觸發交易信號： 趨勢方向明確 動能持續增強 波動率結構穩定 此外，系統還結合市場流動性分析，以進一步提升信號的準確性與觸發時機。 信號特性： 所有箭頭信號皆為 100% 無重繪，無延遲 信號一旦出現即固定於圖表，不會閃爍或消失 提供圖表箭頭、資訊面板、彈出通知、聲音提示及推播訊息 支援 EA 呼叫（Buffer 輸出），可整合至自動化交易或信號跟單系統 提供預設參數模板，免調整即可使用，適合新手快速上手 所有數據皆採用「嚴格回測標準」——每筆交易訊號在觸發後的 60 根 K 線內， EURUSD 與 USDJPY 至少須達成 +50 點獲利，黃金（XAUUSD）則須達成 +100 點
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
指标
任何新手或专家交易者的最佳解决方案! 这个指标是一个独特的、高质量的、可负担得起的交易工具，因为我们纳入了一些专有的功能和一个新的公式。只需一个图表，你就可以读出28个外汇对的货币强度！想象一下，你的交易将如何得到改善，因为你的交易是在你的手中进行的。想象一下，你的交易将如何改善，因为你能够准确地确定新趋势或剥头皮机会的触发点？ 用户手册：点击这里  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/697384 这是第一本，原版的! 不要买一个毫无价值的崇拜者的克隆品。 特别的 子窗口中的箭头显示强劲的货币势头GAP将指导你的交易! 当基础货币或报价货币处于超卖/超买区域（外盘斐波那契水平）时，在个人图表的主窗口中出现警告信号。 当货币力量从外围区间回落时，回撤/反转警报。 十字星模式的特别警报 可选择多个时间框架，以快速查看趋势! 货币强度线在所有的时间框架中都非常平稳，当使用较高的时间框架来识别总体趋势，然后使用较短的时间框架来确定精确的入口时，效果非常好。你可以根据自己的意愿选择任何时间框架。每个时间框架都由其自身进行了优化。 建立在新的基础算法
Trend Hunter MT5
Andrey Tatarinov
5 (3)
指标
Trend Hunter 是外汇、加密货币和差价合约市场的趋势指标。 该指标的一个特点是，它可以自信地跟随趋势，当价格略微刺穿趋势线时不会改变信号。 指标不会重新绘制；收盘后会出现入市信号。 当沿着趋势移动时，指标会显示趋势方向上的其他入场点。 根据这些信号，您可以使用较小的止损进行交易。 趋势猎人是一个诚实的指标。 当您将鼠标悬停在指标信号上时，会显示该信号的潜在利润和可能的止损。 当出现新信号时，您可以收到以下通知： 警报 推送通知 通过电子邮件通知 电报中的通知 图表的屏幕截图也会发送到 Telegram，因此您无需打开终端即可做出交易决定。 指标信号可以在电报频道中在线查看 https://www.mql5.com/zh/market/product/11085#!tab=comments&page=13&comment=50356403 趋势猎人扫描仪可帮助您评估其他货币对和时间范围的趋势方向。 您还可以使用扫描仪接收其他仪器的入场信号。 要自动化交易，您可以使用使用指标信号进行交易的顾问  该指标通过位于图表下方的便捷面板进行控制。 MT4 版本 https://www.
作者的更多信息
MegaSpikes Boom and Crash
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
4.52 (29)
指标
Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 Also check my premium spikes bot: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/142350 MEGASPIKES BOOM AND CRASH v1.32 NB:   source codes of this indicator are available: PM me:   https://t.me/Machofx PLEASE JOIN THE CHANNEL BELOW TO HAVE ACCESS TO ALL PREVIOUS VERSIONS  check out Spikes robot BoomCrash Cheatcode EA : https://www.mql5.com/en/ma
FREE
Catalyst Indicator
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (2)
指标
CATALYST Indicator Version: 1.03 Author:  KWAKU BONDZIE GHARTEY Released:  1st Feb @ 2025 Description The CATALYST Indicator is not just another tool on your chart—it is a revolutionary, next-generation technical analysis system engineered to transform your trading experience. Designed with cutting-edge algorithms and multi-timeframe analysis capabilities, the CATALYST Indicator delivers lightning-fast, pinpoint signals that have redefined performance analysis for traders across all major market
FREE
Deriv Karma Project EA
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
专家
KARMA PROJECT EA v2.00 Enjoy 30% off until 15th december 2025,  Karma Project EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5. The system uses technical analysis with adaptive risk management features. It has been developed and tested on Deriv synthetic indices with optimized settings for multiple instruments. The EA was created after extensive research into recovery-based trading systems and combines traditional technical indicators with position management strategies. Development focused on
MegaSpikes Classic EA Mt5
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (1)
专家
Introducing MEGASPIKES CLASSIC_EA   Embark on a new era of trading excellence with MEGASPIKES CLASSIC_EA, a revolutionary Expert Advisor meticulously crafted to harness the power of artificial intelligence and neural networks in navigating the intricate landscapes of Boom and Crash markets. This cutting-edge trading bot is not just an advisor; it's your gateway to unparalleled precision, adaptability, and profitability. Enjoy   30% off   until 21th december 2025,  Key Advancements Tailored for
BoomCrash CheatCode EA Mt5
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
5 (3)
专家
INTRODUCTION Enjoy   30% off   until 21th december 2025,  Unlock the door to a new era of trading with Cheat Code, your ultimate solution for achieving trading success. Say goodbye to the constraints of human limitations and embrace the future of automated trading. Our cutting-edge trading robot is designed to empower both novice and seasoned traders, providing an exceptional tool for optimizing your trading strategies. As you are aware, some months ago, I developed the outstanding Mega spikes
G Spikes Trade Assistant
Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey
实用工具
Enjoy   30% off   until 21th december 2025,  INTRODUCING     G-SPIKES ASISTANT — Your ultimate trading assistant designed to simplify and enhance your trading experience. Developed by Kwaku Bondzie Ghartey, This powerful tool provides intuitive controls and automation to execute trades efficiently and manage risk effectively. Whether you are a beginner or a professional trader, this tool is crafted to adapt to your trading needs.   Support: Regular updates and support from the developer, Macho
筛选:
Mark De Jonge
113
Mark De Jonge 2025.06.26 11:12 
 

This indicator is out of the books The best I have tested . You can trust this indicator.

回复评论