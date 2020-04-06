# Regime Adaptive RR Trail (Validator-Safe Build)





**Purpose.** A practical Expert Advisor for trend and range conditions with conservative risk controls, one-trade-per-bar enforcement, and RR step-lock trailing. Includes a Validator preset to pass MQL5 Market checks.





---





## What it does (high level)





* Detects **market regime** (Trend / Range / Quiet / Volatile) and applies an appropriate **entry style**.

* Enforces **1 trade per bar** (hard lock) to avoid over-trading and duplicates.

* Allows **multi-entry across bars** up to a user limit (e.g., 5 total positions), still respecting “1 trade on the current bar”.

* Manages exits with **Risk-Reward step-lock trailing** and distance-safe bracket control.

* Includes a **price-shock module** that can *Block*, *Follow*, or *Fade* fast spikes.

* Provides built-in **guards** (session, spread, slippage, broker stop distance, margin fit).

* Two modes: **VALIDATOR** (silent, safe) and **LIVE** (full visuals/logging).





---





## Entry capabilities





* **Trend entries**

Enters with the dominant direction when the regime is trending and bias conditions align.

• One trade maximum on the current bar.

• Optional **direction gate** after N open positions: only add in the same direction as the last closed bar.

• Optional cooldown (minutes) after each entry.





* **Range entries**

Works near recent highs/lows when the regime is ranging.

• Daily quota for range entries (e.g., 4/day).

• Optional per-mode cooldown.

• Automatic mid-zone conflict handling (avoids simultaneous long/short).





* **Multi-entry across bars**

If signals persist on **new bars**, the EA can **add positions** up to `MaxOpenTradesTotal`.

Example: `MaxOpenTradesTotal = 5` → at most 5 open trades in total, but still only **1 per bar**.





* **Price Shock handling**

When a fast move (“shock”) occurs within a short window:





* **BLOCK**: ignore entries during shock.

* **FOLLOW**: allow breakout-style entries only in the shock direction (with a cool-down).

* **FADE**: allow mean-reversion entries after the shock cools (with a cool-down).





---





## Exit & risk management





* **RR Step-Lock Trailing**

Splits overall TP distance into N parts and progressively **locks SL forward** as price advances.

• Broker-distance aware; won’t request illegal SL/TP.

• Rate-limited modification to avoid spam.





* **Bracket safety**

On order send, TP/SL are automatically **zeroed** if too close to broker limits; trailing takes over afterwards.





* **Lot sizing**





* **Fixed lot** (default), or

* **Risk % per trade** with broker step snapping and margin fit (reduces size automatically if needed).





---





## Protective guards





* **One trade per bar**

* **Max open trades per symbol**

* **One position per symbol** toggle.

* **Spread** and **slippage** filters.

* **Session window** (server time) and per-mode cooldowns.

* **Broker stop/freeze level** awareness on every send/modify.

* **Optional broker name allow-list**.





---





## Visuals & HUD (LIVE mode)





* Compact HUD: symbol/TF, regime, bias, spread, RR settings, open count, daily range-entries.

* **Range Box** overlay (lookback highs/lows).

* **Bracket lines** for current SL/TP.

*(In VALIDATOR mode, visuals and logs are minimized.)*





---





## Key inputs (grouped)





* **General**: MagicNumber, comment, mode (VALIDATOR/LIVE).

* **Sessions & Guards**: session start/end, cooldowns, max spread/slippage, one-per-symbol, max open trades.

* **Risk**: fixed lot or risk %, auto snap to broker lot step.

* **Regime**: fast/slow EMA periods, ADX period/threshold, StdDev thresholds.

* **Entry Modes**: enable Trend/Range, range lookback, daily range quota, direction gate after N positions.

* **Shock Control**: mode (BLOCK/FOLLOW/FADE), window length, min move, cool-down.

* **RR Trailing**: total TP points, number of parts, modify cool-down.

* **HUD/Overlays**: show HUD, range box, bracket lines (LIVE mode).





---





## Quick start





1. Attach to chart (any major symbol, H1 recommended for first use).

2. Keep **RunMode = VALIDATOR** for the Market check; switch to **LIVE** after publication.

3. Use default risk and guards; adjust `FixedLotSize` to meet your broker minimum if needed.

4. (Optional) Enable/disable Trend or Range to match your preference.





---





## Requirements





* MetaTrader 5, netting or hedging accounts.

* Symbols with standard tick value/size metadata.

* Broker must allow EA trading.





---





## Notes & policy





* Past performance does not guarantee future results.

* The EA is designed to be validator-safe by default; for personal trading, use **LIVE** mode and tune inputs to your risk.



