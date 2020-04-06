Precision Scalper Pro

Precision Scalper Pro

 MT4 | $50 One-Time | 10 Activations 

Meet Precision Scalper Pro, a cutting-edge trading algorithm designed to streamline trading with pinpoint accuracy and efficiency. No Fancy buttons and displays, just straight up trading with the best logic and profit in mind. It does the work so you don't have to! Minimum Equity requirements to start with the ability to adjust your risk management settings.

Tailor parameters like lot size, risk management, and entry/exit rules to fit your personal trading style and goals.

 Very few settings to interact with, and very robust in finding the best trade opportunities.

 Let Precision Scalper Pro handle trading for you around the clock, removing emotions and human errors, and ensuring trades are executed on time.

 Employ robust risk management tools, including stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing-stop features, to safeguard your capital and maximize returns.

 Get dedicated assistance with installation, setup, and any questions or issues you might have.

Optimized or trading XAUUSD on the M15 - H1 timeframes, ensuring precise and effective trades. Also trades other instruments. 

Transform your trading experience with Precision Scalper Pro and unlock the full potential of automated trading. Download now and start your journey to financial success!

作者的更多信息
EagleEye Advisor
Stephen Robert Powell
专家
提升您的交易体验，与 EagleEye 一起掌控市场！ (Cantonese & Mandarin) 在当今快节奏的市场中，成功需要精准的分析、深刻的洞察力和正确的工具。EagleEye 是您的终极交易助手，结合先进的分析功能和可定制的风险管理，助您稳步前进。 EagleEye 配备了 RSI、移动平均线、布林带、随机指标、A/D、MFI、ATR、成交量和 MACD 等顶级技术指标，深入分析历史数据，揭示高概率交易机会。其多时间框架分析确保您始终领先一步，自信地为未来交易做好准备。 动态突破阈值、详细的阻力位分析，以及 Fair Value Gap 和订单区块分析等高级工具，使 EagleEye 精准捕捉符合您目标的交易机会。 提升您的交易策略，掌控市场，做出明智决策——EagleEye 是您通往更智能、更战略性交易的钥匙！ 欢迎联系我获取使用说明和最佳设置！ 支持的交易对: XAUUSD, ETHUSD, SPX500 建议最低起始资金: $5000 以获得最佳效果。最低$500也可使用，但请联系我获取推荐设置。如果您采用合适的风险管理策略，这款应用将成为您的
Xalpha Scalps
Stephen Robert Powell
专家
X-ALPHA SCALPS MT4  | $50 One-Time | 10 Activations  Designed for Gold, Crypto & Volatility Markets X-ALPHA SCALPS -  Quantum Trading Expert Advisor —the ultimate solution engineered for high-frequency, precision trading across forex, cryptocurrency, and commodities. Designed with cutting-edge technology and refined by advanced mathematical models,  this EA transforms your trading strategy into a dynamic, high-performance engine. Hybrid Algorithmic Mastery: Multi-Strategy Integration: Seamlessly
Quick Gold Scalper
Stephen Robert Powell
专家
Best quick Scalper all logic already calculated and takes profit automatically. Uses automatic lot size and opens to roughly available margin both market and pending orders. Use with min 500 account balance. Contact me or purchase one of my other apps for more features. Uses RSI, MACD, Stoch's, Bollinger, MFI, A/D, and ATR for trade logic. Already implemented all the settings no need for inputs.
Kyandoru Trader
Stephen Robert Powell
专家
KYANDORU EA – Precision-Powered Trading Intelligence Kyandoru is not just another Expert Advisor — it’s a battle-tested trading system engineered for precision, adaptability, and risk-controlled execution. Built from the ground up for real-world volatility, Kyandoru combines market structure awareness , dynamic ATR-based entries , and institutional-grade pending order logic to dominate modern forex conditions. Key Features Smart Pending Orders: Strategically deploys Buy/Sell Stop orders
