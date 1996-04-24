QuantTrend

Now QUANT TREND is available for 99$. The fixed price after the first 30 purchases is 299$. Don't miss the opportunity to purchase one of the best profitable indicators at a discount!

This is a great indicator with a high return, but it is not the grail. There are no perfect indicators or systems. Losses are a normal part of trading. For some pairs, a slight adjustment of the indicator is required to increase the win rate. The losses are small, but the profits are several times larger than the losses. By using indicator signals, SMC, and a fixed take profit, you can significantly increase your win rate.

QUANT TREND is a smart indicator that provides simple and clear buy and sell signals, keeping the chart clean and easy to read. It is easy to use and is designed for all traders, both beginners and experts. The indicator is based on three unique algorithms that track the trend. It provides buy and sell signals by changing the color of the candles. Throughout the trend, all candles will be colored in a bullish or bearish color, providing a simple and clear visual representation of the trend. The information window shows the trend status for all algorithms on the selected timeframe. When trading on an indicator from signal to signal, small losing trades are largely compensated by profitable trades.