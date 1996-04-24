QuantTrend
- 指标
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- 版本: 2.60
- 激活: 10
Now QUANT TREND is available for 99$. The fixed price after the first 30 purchases is 299$. Don't miss the opportunity to purchase one of the best profitable indicators at a discount!
This is a great indicator with a high return, but it is not the grail. There are no perfect indicators or systems. Losses are a normal part of trading. For some pairs, a slight adjustment of the indicator is required to increase the win rate. The losses are small, but the profits are several times larger than the losses. By using indicator signals, SMC, and a fixed take profit, you can significantly increase your win rate.
QUANT TREND is a smart indicator that provides simple and clear buy and sell signals, keeping the chart clean and easy to read. It is easy to use and is designed for all traders, both beginners and experts. The indicator is based on three unique algorithms that track the trend. It provides buy and sell signals by changing the color of the candles. Throughout the trend, all candles will be colored in a bullish or bearish color, providing a simple and clear visual representation of the trend. The information window shows the trend status for all algorithms on the selected timeframe. When trading on an indicator from signal to signal, small losing trades are largely compensated by profitable trades.
Key Features:
- 100% without redrawing
- Three trend tracking algorithms
- Simple and clear buy and sell signals
- Easy market analysis
- Smart Money Concept is included for the most effective trading
- High profitability
- Save your time when trading
- Flexible algorithm settings for any market situation and trading instrument
- Four visual themes suitable for light and dark charts
- Alerts and push notifications
- Recommended M30(!), H1-MN timeframes
The indicator is very easy to use. Just add the indicator to your chart and it's ready to use. Follow its buy or sell signals. Three simple steps: 1) Receive a push notification. 2) Wait for the signal candle to close for a complete confirmation of the signal, or enter the market before the candle closes if you feel necessary. 3) Open a trade and set a stop loss and take profit based on your analysis and risk management for each trade.
You can set a stop loss slightly above or below the Bollinger Bands, or open and close trades from and to the signal. Use the smart money concept to determine potential take profit levels, rollbacks, and trend-based re-purchases if you use fixed stop losses and take profits. When trading on currency pairs with long sideways movements but strong trends afterward, increase the base period of the indicator or change the algorithm type in the settings to achieve the best results. Enable push notifications in the terminal settings to receive trading signals on your smartphone.
You can change the visual theme in the indicator settings or customize the colors to your liking.
Disclaimer! Trading on financial markets involves high risk! The indicator's trading signals are advisory in nature. All trades are conducted at your own risk.