Trend and Currency Dashboard

This analytical panel is a continuation of our TREND AND CURRENCY STRENGHT indicator. It is a summary analytical panel. On it, you can see summary data for the desired pairs on M30-MN timeframes. For each timeframe, the price movement status is indicated - trend or flat, as well as its strength and trend direction. In the Summary column, the panel provides a trading recommendation based on what is happening on the timeframes. This is a trading plan that allows you to see which pairs to pay attention to first.





Just place the indicator in any chart window and set the chart settings as shown in the screenshot. In the indicator settings, enter the symbols you want to use in the Symbols field, separated by commas. The symbol names should be the same as your broker's (e.g., XAUUSD or XAUUSD.h). Adjust the colors and font size to your liking.