CalendarDiagnostic

Your Economic Calendar tab is empty, or your news filter stopped firing. Is the calendar feed stale? Has the machine clock drifted? Or is the tab simply filtered? From the Calendar tab, all three look exactly the same.

This script tells them apart, then tells you what to do about it.

WHAT IT DOES

It reads the calendar database through the API, which no interface filter touches. That single fact separates the third cause from the other two: if the API returns future events and your Calendar tab shows none, the tab is filtered, and nothing is wrong with your terminal.

It then classifies what it found into one verdict:

HEALTHY — future events present, the feed is live

STALE FEED — rows exist, but none ahead of now

EMPTY — no rows at all across the window

API ERROR — the call itself failed

UNSUPPORTED — this terminal does not serve the calendar

CLOCK SUSPECT — rows were read, but "now" cannot be trusted

Each verdict comes with the remediation for that verdict. You are not left holding a status code.

THE CLOCK IS CHECKED, AND IT SAYS WHEN IT COULD NOT BE

A drifted machine clock moves the line between past and future, so it forges the evidence: running fast, every event looks like it is behind you and a healthy feed reads as stale; running slow, stale rows look like tomorrow's events and a dead feed reads as healthy. When the clock disagrees with the last tick by more than the tolerance, the script refuses to call the feed either way and reports CLOCK SUSPECT.

And when the check cannot be made at all — the market looks closed, so from inside the terminal a stale tick and a drifted clock are the same measurement — it does not quietly present the reading as verified. You still get the feed verdict, because otherwise the tool would be useless every weekend, but it is marked: on a stale-feed reading it warns you that a fast clock produces exactly this and to re-run in trading hours before touching the calendar cache, and on a healthy reading it warns that a slow clock can fake it, so do not treat it as proof a news filter is working. On a VPS this is a common failure and an easy one to misdiagnose.

IT ALSO CHECKS THE COUNTRY YOUR FILTER USES

A single future event from any country makes the whole database look healthy while every row for the one country your filter reads is missing. The script probes globally and again for your chosen country, and when the two verdicts disagree it says so and tells you which one governs.

SAFE ON A LIVE CHART

Read-only by construction. It places no orders, modifies no positions, changes no settings, writes no files, and leaves nothing running. Being a script, it does not displace the Expert Advisor on your chart. Drag it on, read the Experts tab, and it is finished.

WHAT IT IS NOT

It is not a trading system and gives no signals. It does not repair a stale feed or reset your clock — it identifies which one you are looking at and names the fix. It does not replace the calendar; it diagnoses the one MetaTrader already gives you.

HOW TO USE IT

Drag it onto any chart and read the Experts tab. Defaults are sensible. If you filter news on a particular country, set that country and the hours around each event that your filter blocks, and the script replays a blackout of that shape against the live calendar. Note the replay counts high-importance events only: if your own filter also blocks medium or low importance, or uses an asymmetric window, its result will differ.

For questions, please use the comments section of this product page.