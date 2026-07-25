Accelerator Signal Pro





Stop guessing where a move ends. Accelerator Signal Pro reads the ACCELERATION of price the way Bill Williams intended, then pinpoints the exact swing tops and bottoms for you with clean, non-repaint BUY and SELL arrows. No more staring at a histogram wondering "is this the turn?" - the indicator makes the decision and puts a triangle on the chart, right at the pivot.





Built for traders who want to ACT, not agonize.





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WHY IT IS DIFFERENT

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Most Accelerator tools just paint a green/red histogram and leave you to interpret it. Accelerator Signal Pro turns that raw momentum into a complete decision engine and layers THREE independent confirmations on top, so only the highest-quality turning points survive:





1. SWING ENGINE (core) - a dual-threshold ATR model isolates only significant swings and marks the precise high or low. Small market noise is filtered out automatically and adapts to every symbol and timeframe.





2. ACCELERATOR MOMENTUM - the classic AC oscillator confirms that momentum was truly accelerating into the top (or decelerating into the bottom).





3. MONEY-FLOW (A/D) - built-in Accumulation/Distribution checks whether smart-money flow agrees, including price/flow divergence - the single most powerful reversal footprint.





4. HIGHER-TIMEFRAME TREND - signals are aligned with the bigger trend, so you buy dips in an uptrend and sell rallies in a downtrend instead of fighting the market.





Turn each filter on or off to trade your own style - from many active signals to ultra-selective sniper entries.





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100% NON-REPAINT - NON-LAG PROMISE OF HONESTY

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- Signals are calculated on CLOSED bars only and never read future data.

- Once an arrow is printed, it NEVER moves, disappears or changes - what you see in the backtest is exactly what you get live.

- The Higher-Timeframe filter uses only the last CLOSED higher-timeframe bar (no look-ahead).





If you have been burned by "perfect" indicators that repaint their history, this is the honest alternative.





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KEY FEATURES

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- Clear ▲ BUY and ▼ SELL markers placed directly on the price chart.

- Choose marker placement: exactly on the top/bottom, or on the confirmation bar for a real-time entry.

- On-chart dark information dashboard: symbol/timeframe, AC value, momentum state, zero-line position, A/D money-flow, higher-timeframe trend and the last signal.

- Multi-channel alerts: pop-up, push notification to your phone, email and sound - never miss a setup.

- Fully adjustable sensitivity through a single, intuitive ATR control.

- EA-ready: BUY/SELL values are exposed as buffers for use with iCustom in your own Expert Advisor.

- Lightweight and fast - runs smoothly even on long history.





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BEST USE

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- Works on ANY symbol: Forex majors, Gold (XAUUSD), indices, crypto and more.

- Recommended pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, US30/NAS100.

- Recommended timeframes: M15 to H4 (H1 is a great all-round choice).

- Perfect as a standalone entry tool or as a confirmation layer inside your existing strategy.





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HOW TO TRADE (QUICK START)

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1. Attach to your chart - default settings are ready to go.

2. Wait for a ▲ BUY at a swing low or a ▼ SELL at a swing high on a closed bar.

3. Confirm the dashboard shows the higher-timeframe trend in your favour.

4. Manage the trade with your own risk rules and position sizing.





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INPUT HIGHLIGHTS

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- Significant swing size (x ATR) - how big a move must be to qualify.

- Reversal to confirm (x ATR) - balance speed vs. certainty of each signal.

- Marker mode - pivot or confirmation bar.

- Accelerator / A/D / Higher-Timeframe filters - enable to increase selectivity.

- Alerts - pop-up, push, email, sound.





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Every input has a plain-English tooltip, so you can fine-tune the indicator to your market and style in minutes.





Trading involves risk. This indicator is a decision-support tool and does not constitute financial advice. Always use sound risk management.

See more about this strategy on the Blog: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773150

More tools by the author: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tachiteam/seller





Add Accelerator Signal Pro to your chart today and let acceleration, money-flow and trend agree - so you can enter with clarity and confidence.